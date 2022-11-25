Read full article on original website
College basketball: Mark Sears, Alabama upset No. 1 North Carolina in 4OTs
Junior guard Mark Sears made seven 3-pointers in a 24-point performance to lead Alabama to an upset win over No. 1 North Carolina in quadruple overtime in the third-place game at the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational.
WATCH: Brian Robinson speaks from the heart after game ball-earning performance for Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders’ rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. notched his first 100-yard rushing game on Sunday in the team’s Week 12 win over the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera presented the first-year back with the game ball. Robinson responded by thanking his teammates for their “unconditional love and support” since his attempted car-jacking and shooting incident this summer.
College football insider reveals grim update on Auburn coaching search, 'pushback' against administration
Lane Kiffin staying at Ole Miss has thrown a wrench into the Auburn head coaching search, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. Examining the coaching search that has still yet to yield results, Dodd revealed a grim update, stating that there’s been pushback on the administration after losing out on Kiffin, who was reportedly the top choice for the job.
