Washington, VA

Inside Nova

What to know for the 2022-23 local high school basketball season

Osbourn Park head girls basketball coach Chrissy Kelly is 11 wins away from 300 for her career. This is Kelly’s 16th season as a head coach. She previously led the girls basketball programs at South County (51-24 in three seasons) and Forest Park (143-43 in seven seasons). She is...
GAINESVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Fairfax wins second ever region title

FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — For the first time since 1994, Fairfax football bought home a region title. The Lions defeat the returning three-time 6C region champs South County 30-14, claiming their second region title in program history.
FAIRFAX, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School tennis team takes second in state

After winning that state championship in 2019, the Potomac School Panthers have been stuck on second the past two seasons. This fall, the No. 2-seeded girls high-school tennis team finished runner-up for the second year in a row to top-seed, undefeated and defending champion Collegiate of Richmond, 5-2, in the championship match of the Division I private-school state tournament.
POTOMAC, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington NAACP taps leadership team for 2023

The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced officers for 2023, based on election results reported Nov. 26. Michael Hemminger will succeed Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. as president. James Younger will serve as first vice president, Bryan Coleman as second vice president and Lorelle Langhorne as third vice president.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Nine more Prince William County schools earn Purple Star designation

The Virginia Department of Education has recognized nine additional Prince William County Public Schools as 2022 Purple Star schools. The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military. “We are excited about increasing the...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
mocoshow.com

“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation

Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
GAITHERSBURG, MD
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Shepherd College alumna spends last day on the judges bench

MARTINSBURG — After more than 20 years as a judge and hearing over 23,000 cases, Judge Sally Jackson has retired. She recently had her last day on the bench. Jackson was appointed as the first female family law judge in 2001 by former Gov. Bob Wise for the 24th Family Court Circuit in West Virginia. She was first elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. She was an attorney for 10 years before that.
MARTINSBURG, WV
cohaitungchi.com

Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah

Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
STRASBURG, VA
Inside Nova

'Court tennis' debut draws a royal visitor to Vienna

Court tennis is known as the “sport of kings,” so it was fitting that Westwood Country Club’s gala for its new court-tennis facility in early November featured a guest appearance by British royalty. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, visited the Vienna club Nov. 4 and...
VIENNA, VA
WRIC TV

Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
Popculture

Classic Metal Drummer Collapses on Stage After 'Cardiac Event'

Kix's longtime drummer, Jimmy Chalfant, found himself in a scary situation after he collapsed on stage following a solo due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the drummer collapsed n Virginia after completing his finale solo on Nov. 18, with EMS and ambulance arriving within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Independent Media inks deal for space in county facility

Arlington County Board members have approved a partnership that will allow the non-profit Arlington Independent Media (AIM) to expand its footprint in the community by using space at a county-owned facility at 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive. “Team AIM is excited to bring community media to South Arlington, we...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Tourism revenue surpasses $68 million in Culpeper

Tourism revenue for Culpeper, Virginia reached $68.8 million in 2021, a 32.8% increase over 2020. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 650 while local tourism-related taxes were $2,916,623. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated $25 billion in visitor spending in 2021, marking an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic...
CULPEPER, VA

