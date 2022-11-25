Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
Inside Nova
InsideNoVa's preseason top 5 Prince William high school girls basketball teams: Osbourn Park is No. 1
1. OSBOURN PARK (26-2 final 2021-22 overall record) The Yellow Jackets return four starters from a team that reached the Class 6 state final for the second season in a row. Both its losses were to state champion Madison. Second-team all-state guard Alana Powell (5-7, senior) headlines the group. Powell...
Inside Nova
What to know for the 2022-23 local high school basketball season
Osbourn Park head girls basketball coach Chrissy Kelly is 11 wins away from 300 for her career. This is Kelly’s 16th season as a head coach. She previously led the girls basketball programs at South County (51-24 in three seasons) and Forest Park (143-43 in seven seasons). She is...
Fairfax wins second ever region title
FAIRFAX, Va (DC News Now) — For the first time since 1994, Fairfax football bought home a region title. The Lions defeat the returning three-time 6C region champs South County 30-14, claiming their second region title in program history.
Inside Nova
Potomac School tennis team takes second in state
After winning that state championship in 2019, the Potomac School Panthers have been stuck on second the past two seasons. This fall, the No. 2-seeded girls high-school tennis team finished runner-up for the second year in a row to top-seed, undefeated and defending champion Collegiate of Richmond, 5-2, in the championship match of the Division I private-school state tournament.
Entire Virginia team to attend three memorial services
The entire Virginia football team will attend all three memorials for their fallen teammates. Following a funeral service Saturday for
Inside Nova
Brentsville football wins school-record 12th game in winning second straight region title
In trying to successfully defend the Class 3 Region B title they won last season, the Brentsville Tigers, more noted for their offense, made the word defend stand out prominently. Brentsville won its second straight regional title and a single-season school-record 12th win on the strength of big plays on...
Inside Nova
Arlington NAACP taps leadership team for 2023
The Arlington branch of the NAACP has announced officers for 2023, based on election results reported Nov. 26. Michael Hemminger will succeed Julius “J.D.” Spain Sr. as president. James Younger will serve as first vice president, Bryan Coleman as second vice president and Lorelle Langhorne as third vice president.
Inside Nova
Nine more Prince William County schools earn Purple Star designation
The Virginia Department of Education has recognized nine additional Prince William County Public Schools as 2022 Purple Star schools. The Purple Star designation is awarded to military-friendly schools that have demonstrated a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military. “We are excited about increasing the...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
mocoshow.com
“Remembering the Shady Grove Music Fair“ Little Falls Village Virtual Presentation
Per MCPL: For most of the 1960s and 70s, Gaithersburg was an entertainment mecca for the greater DC area. Shady Grove Music Fair—first under a big-top tent and then in a theater-in-the-round venue complete with a revolving stage—hosted Broadway hits and a wide variety of pop, rock and soul singers. Stars included Simon and Garfunkel, Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Duke Ellington and even the Jackson 5 for a full week with tickets starting at an unbelievable $4.75. After only 16 years, the curtain came down for the last time in 1978—but what an amazing run!
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Shepherd College alumna spends last day on the judges bench
MARTINSBURG — After more than 20 years as a judge and hearing over 23,000 cases, Judge Sally Jackson has retired. She recently had her last day on the bench. Jackson was appointed as the first female family law judge in 2001 by former Gov. Bob Wise for the 24th Family Court Circuit in West Virginia. She was first elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2008 and 2016. She was an attorney for 10 years before that.
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
Inside Nova
'Court tennis' debut draws a royal visitor to Vienna
Court tennis is known as the “sport of kings,” so it was fitting that Westwood Country Club’s gala for its new court-tennis facility in early November featured a guest appearance by British royalty. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, visited the Vienna club Nov. 4 and...
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
NBC Washington
Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland
A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
Popculture
Classic Metal Drummer Collapses on Stage After 'Cardiac Event'
Kix's longtime drummer, Jimmy Chalfant, found himself in a scary situation after he collapsed on stage following a solo due to a "cardiac event." According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the drummer collapsed n Virginia after completing his finale solo on Nov. 18, with EMS and ambulance arriving within minutes. He had previously suffered a heart attack in Oct. 2021.
Bay Net
NSWC Indian Head Division Employee Recognized With Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Recently retired Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) employee Ralph Lee Gootee Jr. was presented with the Department of the Navy (DON) Meritorious Civilian Service Award, the third highest Navy civilian award, during an award presentation in Port Tobacco, Maryland, Nov. 10.
WTOP
‘Calming factor’: How a therapy dog brightens the day at a Prince William Co. elementary school
Twice a week at Minnieville Elementary in Dale City, Virginia, it’s hard for students to concentrate as Cooper roams the hall. Whether he’s with Sarah Basler, a counselor at the Prince William County school, or in a classroom, he gets all the attention. Cooper, a 1-year-old Portuguese water...
Inside Nova
Arlington Independent Media inks deal for space in county facility
Arlington County Board members have approved a partnership that will allow the non-profit Arlington Independent Media (AIM) to expand its footprint in the community by using space at a county-owned facility at 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive. “Team AIM is excited to bring community media to South Arlington, we...
Inside Nova
Tourism revenue surpasses $68 million in Culpeper
Tourism revenue for Culpeper, Virginia reached $68.8 million in 2021, a 32.8% increase over 2020. Local tourism-supported jobs totaled 650 while local tourism-related taxes were $2,916,623. According to the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), tourism in Virginia generated $25 billion in visitor spending in 2021, marking an 87% recovery to pre-pandemic...
Comments / 0