Jesse White targets holiday scofflaws abusing disability parking at malls
SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State Jesse White announced that police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities. This year marks the 15th year the Secretary of State Police have enforced the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers on Black Friday in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Authorities will also be enforcing the program in other areas of the state throughout the holiday season. Drivers caught misusing a placard face a six-month driver’s license suspension and a $600 fine.
Illinois legislators to decide whether to end cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois legislators have one more chance to finalize the criminal justice overhaul known as the SAFE-T Act. Major portions take effect Jan. 1 and lawmakers have three more days in their fall session to clarify the massive plan. The main point of contention is the plan to eliminate cash bail. Advocates say poor people have to sit in jail awaiting trial because they can’t make bail but affluent defendants can pay their way to pretrial release. Legislative changes must be approved by three-fifth majorities in both houses to take effect immediately. Negotiations are ongoing, though Deputy Majority Leader Jehan Gordon-Booth hasn’t shared details.
