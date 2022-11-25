ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jersey wines top New Jersey Governor's Cup awards

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYWR8_0jNCUrVK00

South Jersey wines have swept all but one category in the New Jersey Governor's Cup tasting awards for 2022.

William Heritage Winery of Mullica Hill took the top honor for the best wine in the competition, a 2019 Reserve BDX Red Blend, a Bordeaux-style wine that also won in the best red category. Heritage also won in the rose category for its 2021 vintage.

Auburn Road Vineyard and Winery of Pittsgrove also had two top wines in the white and fortified wine categories.

The only winery winner north of Burlington County was a sparking rose by Beneduce Vineyards of Hunterdon County. Not all of more than 50 state wineries submitted entries.

New Jersey wines have received critical acclaim in national and international competitions including the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition and the Finger Lakes International Wine Competition. They’ve also been praised by Wine Enthusiast and The Wine Advocate publications.

"It's an exciting time in South Jersey agriculture that has grown great tomatoes and corn and now in more recent decades grapes that are making very good wines. Credit goes to our vineyard and wine-making crews," said Richard Heritage, marketing director for the winery owned by his parents William and Penni.

He said the winery has a good supply of both of its winning wines that should last through the holidays and they can be tried at tastings in its Mullica Hill location and its tasting room in downtown Haddonfield.

Also:Why is the price of wine going up? NJ wineries say cork, glass are factors

Tomasello Winery of Hammonton won in the sweet wine category for its ice wine and has many satellite tasting rooms, including in downtown Mount Holly, Jobstown, Freehold and Cranford.

Garden State Wine Growers Association marketing chairman Lou Caracciolo, who also owns Amalthea Cellars in Atco, said as the state wine industry continues to grow its wine makers have "shown beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are moving to the front of world class wines.”

These are the winning wines in the Garden State Wine Growers Association 2022 New Jersey Governor's Cup judged by the Beverage Testing Institute:

  • Best in Show and Best New Jersey Vinifera Red Wine: William Heritage Winery, Mullica Hill, 2019 Reserve BDX Red Blend
  • Best New Jersey Vinifera White Wine: Auburn Road Winery, Pilesgrove, 2020 Barrel Reserve Chardonnay
  • Best New Jersey Sweet Wine: Tomasello Winery, Hammonton, 2020 Epilogue Ice Wine Riesling
  • Best New Jersey Hybrid White Wine: White Horse Winery, Hammonton, 2021 Estate Vidal Blanc
  • Best New Jersey Sparkling Wine: Beneduce Vineyards, Pittstown, 2021 Estate Grown Rosé Pet Nat, Blaufränkisch
  • Best New Jersey Rosé: William Heritage Winery, Mullica Hill, 2021 Rosé
  • Best New Hybrid Red Wine: Sharrott Winery, Hammonton, NV Tango Red Blend
  • Best Fortified Wine: Auburn Road, Pilesgrove, 2019 Vintage Ruby Chambourcin

For more information about New Jersey wineries visit https://www.newjerseywines.com.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 856-486-2473 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

