Two shot at party in Stockton Friday night; police looking for suspect
STOCKTON -- Police in Stockton have opened an investigation after two people were shot at a party Saturday night.According to police, a 40-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male juvenile are recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after shots were fired into a home near Dusty Court and Sellers Circle in Stockton. The police did not clarify if they were related.Officers do not have a motive for the shooting and on Sunday were still searching for a suspect.
KCRA.com
2 people shot in Stockton, police say
At least two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Stockton on Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said officers responded to the area of Sellers Circle and Dusty Court. Police said one victim is a 17-year-old male and the other is a 40-year-old woman....
Suspect arrested after ramming police car, crashing during Ripon Police chase
RIPON, Calif. — A police chase in Ripon ended in an arrest late Friday night after the driver of a stolen car rammed a police unit and crashed into a parked car and a roundabout, Ripon Police officials said in a Facebook post. At around 10:55 p.m. Friday, police...
Woman arrested after police pursuit in Ripon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A woman has been arrested after a police pursuit in Ripon Friday where she allegedly rammed a police car and hit another parked vehicle.Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Ripon police officers responded to a license plate reader notification of a stolen vehicle and an associated alert for evading police from another law enforcement agency. When police dispatch personnel observed the wanted vehicle on a city camera traveling east on Main Street near Wilma Avenue, an officer located it and attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled, according to police. The pursuit temporarily stopped as the driver halted...
Antioch gas station cashier fatally shot; 2 linked suspects remain at large, police say
Several officers responded to the scene at a Chevron gas station and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.
davisvanguard.org
Bail Bond Company Rescinds Bail, Man Facing DUI Jailed on $50K Bail
MODESTO, CA – A man—who didn’t have legal representation in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week—found himself being carted off to jail on $50,000 bail after his bail bond company withdrew his bail during the man’s arraignment for driving under the influence with prior violations.
Three arrested after attempting to steal a catalytic converter
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were arrested on Thursday after officers caught the suspects attempting to steal a catalytic converter, along with locating methamphetamine and tools that are used to steal catalytic converters inside a van, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police said that early Thursday morning a caller told the […]
Modesto Police involved in standoff with man suffering from mental health crisis
MODESTO -- An hours-long standoff with a man suffering from a mental health crisis ended with him being taken into custody with minor injuries.Modesto police said they arrived at a home on East Orangeburg Avenue near Century Center at noon in response to a man suffering from a mental health crisis threatening to light a propane tank on fire. After hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody with scratches, according to the Modesto watch commander.Police say nobody was inside the home at the time of the incident, and no confirmation of charges has been given.
Arrest made in Stockton softball game shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An arrest has been made in the Aug. 12 shooting during a sotfball game at Louis Park in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. On Tuesday, Robert Anthony Guerrero, 35, was arrested in the 700 block of East Fourth Street after a search was served by a SWAT team from […]
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
Chevron gas station employee killed during attempted robbery in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A Chevron gas station employee was killed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning, according to Antioch Police Department. At around 2:05 a.m., APD received a call from an employee at the Chevron gas station convenience store that reported a person had been shot. Antioch police officers arrived on scene and […]
Turlock police seek video evidence after discovering man dying in roadway
TURLOCK, Calif. — Turlock police say they need help putting the pieces together after discovering a man dying in the roadway late Monday night in the 1200 block of Geer Road. Life-saving measures were performed on the man but police declared him dead at the scene. It is believed...
Video shows woman struck by hit-and-run driver while walking home in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — Police are looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run that injured a woman in Modesto Tuesday night. Surveillance video shows the moments when a car drives straight into a woman crossing the street. A person is seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and walking over to the driver's side before eventually driving off as people in the area arrive to see what happened.
CBS News
Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says
OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday. The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.
iheart.com
14-Year-Old Leads Police On A High-speed Chase
After the driver of a stolen vehicle led them on a high-speed chase Sunday, police in Stockton, California were shocked to discover who had skillfully dodged them up until that point: a 14-year-old boy. The chase began at about 4 p.m., when a Stockton police officer spotted a car that had been reported stolen. When he tried to stop the vehicle, however, the driver sped up -- prompting a full-blown chase through the city, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers finally boxed in the stolen vehicle, the driver exited and tried evading police on foot -- which is when they realized they'd been chasing a young teen, a police rep says. The surprised officers took him into custody on charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest, documents reveal.
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Indecent Exposure Suspect
On November 11 at approximately 6:40PM, Brentwood officers responded to 5511 Lone Tree Way (Kohl’s) for report of an adult male who had exposed himself in the City of Brentwood. The suspect in the above video and photos appears to be an adult black male, between the age of...
Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Santa Cruz County courtroom on seven felony counts of molesting two female minors, according to the Santa Cruz County DA's Office. Michael Russell, 24, of San Jose, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2021, for furnishing drugs to minors and having sexual relations with The post Plea deal reached for man who molested Santa Cruz teen that later died appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Green suspect on the run, wanted by Chowchilla Police
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is turning to the community for help Wednesday and is asking folks to help save Christmas from the one and only, Grinch. “If you see him out and about, give him a wave, but beware he is wanted,” said those with...
mymotherlode.com
A Scare In Jamestown After Man Points Gun At People
Jamestown, CA — A frightening scene occurred in a Jamestown trailer park when a neighbor heard a loud argument and went to investigate, only to find a gun drawn and pointed at him. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials raced to the area of Main Street near Willow Street recently after...
calmatters.network
Passenger killed in head-on crash on Thanksgiving Day
A passenger died on Thanksgiving afternoon after the driver of the car allegedly tried to pass slower vehicles but crashed head-on into an oncoming sedan in unincorporated Livermore. The situation unfolded at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Altamont Pass Road, about three quarters of a mile east of the Greenville...
