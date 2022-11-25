ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
livingetc.com

The deal on this 85 inch Samsung TV might be the best bargain we've seen today

We've spent the last several weeks looking out for the very best premium TV and home cinema deals, and while they appear to be everywhere ahead of this week's Black Friday sales event, the good ones can be hard to find. But not today! The Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV has been heavily discounted at Best Buy, and you can save a full $2,000 on the set.
New York Post

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2022: Don’t miss deals on TVs, laptops, tech, more

When we think of waiting outside department stores in the freezing cold during Black Friday, we think of Best Buy — specifically, to score a smart TV or computer for hundreds of dollars off the purchase price. Thanks to the advent of Cyber Monday (hallelujah!), Best Buy has a...
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
Digital Trends

This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect bargain, then rest assured that there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for the taking right now. Of course, that includes some great bargains on TVs, which have been among the most popular items for sale this year, and if your home cinema needs a new screen, then Best Buy has a solid offer up for grabs on the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K television. For a limited time, a $60 discount knocks it down below $500, letting you grab this big-screen TV for $450 while stock lasts. Here’s what we like about it.
CNET

Best Walmart Black Friday 2022 Deals: PS5 Restock, Apple iPads, 4K TVs, Much More

Black Friday is in full swing and Walmart's deals are epic. Some of our favorites include the PS5 God of War Ragnarök bundle, the discounted AirPods and the Fitbit Versa 4, but there are many more fantastic options to browse through -- such as Walmart's huge Black Friday savings on Apple gear. You can also find great deals on small appliances, like air fryers, and even scented candles. Your home is going to smell so good.
ZDNet

Get a 32-inch Fire TV for just $99 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Amazon is selling their Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 for only $99.99. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022 in real time. Live blog: 110+ of the best early Cyber Monday tech deals in real time. Did...
Business Insider

Cyber Monday TV deals 2022: The best sales happening right now

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday has arrived with tons of discounts across all product categories, including great deals on TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung, Hisense, and more. We're seeing big savings on displays from stores like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and...
The Independent

Black Friday TV deals 2022: Best discounts on 4K and OLED sets from Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG and more

Looking for a cheap telly? Black Friday is generally the best time of year to find a good deal on a TV, with Sony, LG, Panasonic and Samsung cutting prices on their latest 4K and OLED sets. Television prices fluctuate massively throughout the year, and because Black Friday has grown to become such a giant shopping event, manufacturers are on a mission to lure shoppers in with discounts that look good on paper, but aren’t necessarily great deals.That’s why we’re sieving through the Black Friday TV deals to filter out the rubbish and show you actual discounts on televisions we’ve...
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday streaming deals: Roku, Apple TV 4K, Disney+ and more

Black Friday may be behind us, but don’t fret — you didn’t miss out on all of the deals and promotions. That’s because Cyber Monday deals are starting to trickle out, and there are many fantastic offers, especially if you’re looking for some great Cyber Monday streaming deals. You see, traditionally, the best Cyber Monday TV deals feature discounts on hardware like TVs, and streaming devices, but the deals on beloved services — like Disney+ — are slim pickings. That’s not the case this year, as there are a ton of Cyber Monday streaming deals to choose from — so many, in fact, that you might get lost in the shuffle. To make things easier, we rounded up all of the best streaming deals for you, and you’ll find those wrapped neatly with a bow below.

