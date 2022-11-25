Read full article on original website
Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road
Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ
Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
City of Kenner moves out of Macy's at The Esplanade mall, as buyers put finishing touches on deal
Thirteen months after moving in, the city of Kenner is terminating its lease at the old Macy’s department store in The Esplanade shopping mall, fulfilling a campaign promise of Mayor Michael Glaser. The move comes as potential buyers of the beleaguered shopping mall put the finishing touches on a...
Dispute over home values weighs on Gordon Plaza residents' relocation
Residents of Gordon Plaza, the New Orleans subdivision built atop a toxic landfill, were relieved when the city agreed to their long-sought demand to be relocated. But five months later, they say the plan has become bogged down in disputes over how their homes are being valued and the legality of a fund to pay for their moving costs.
Folgers Coffee wins pause on paying disputed $5.1 million New Orleans tax bill
The Folgers Coffee Co. has won a four-month reprieve on a $5.1 million tax bill for its plants in New Orleans East as a legal dispute over whether it’s eligible for a tax break continues to play out. Saying that he wanted to “err on the side of caution,”...
Our Views: Educate public about safety, importance of carbon storage
Indignation is in plentiful supply in Livingston Parish, where a couple of carbon storage projects are exciting memories of past industrial accidents and pollution in the suburbs of Baton Rouge. “I, for one, am tired of Livingston Parish being everybody else's dumping ground. I'm tired of it,” Parish Council President...
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
New Orleans RTA announces temporary service changes due to Bayou Classic parade
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced temporary service changes on Saturday, Nov. 26, due to the Bayou Classic parade. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the RTA will temporarily adjust service to several streetcar and bus routes:. Streetcar service:. 47 – Canal Streetcar...
‘They’re family’: New Orleans Queer Community holds vigil for Club Q victims
Members of New Orleans LGBTQ community and their allies gathered outside the Phoenix Bar Sunday to hold a candlelight vigil and fundraiser for the victims of the attack on Club Q in Colorado. The vigil, which comes just days before Worlds AIDS Day commemorations, was held to honor the few...
Algiers Bonfire is going big, using a tallest-yet fire sculpture designed with a twist on tradition
The Algiers holiday bonfire is a beloved community tradition that kicks off the holiday season in a festive atmosphere of music, food and a giant bonfire on the levee. And while everyone enjoys the excitement of watching the bonfire burn, few probably have any idea of the planning and passion that go into building these “bonfire sculptures.”
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime
1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Bob Marshall: Neptune Pass is helping build wetlands. Should the Corps shut it down?
Suppose your boat was sinking and a passing craft tossed you a lifeline. How would you feel if the Coast Guard came along and cut the line?. That’s pretty much how Richie Blank feels about a coming decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could dramatically reduce or shut off Neptune Pass. This natural opening in the eastern bank of the Mississippi River across from Buras has grown from little more than a ditch into a diversion researchers say could build more than 3,000 acres of new wetlands in the next few years.
Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead
I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
Sippin' Santa returns to French Quarter tiki bar with cocktails, over the top decor
'Tis the season for puffer jackets, seafood gumbo and carefully crafted holiday cocktails served in custom Santa mugs. Sippin' Santa, the annual winter pop-up that transforms Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29 from a tropical tiki bar to a festive winter wonderland, is back with five new drinks and fun, collectible mugs.
Arabi battles insurance woes, trauma to battle back from March tornado
Jennifer Meserole’s Arabi home looks much like it did on March 22, right before a tornado roared out of the still, green sky and smashed it down to the studs, sucking the contents of her daughter’s room down the living room stairs as the family cowered in a utility closet.
Ian McNulty: Emeril’s goes even more upscale. See what it’s like to dine here now
The gumbo is a shrimp and okra version with a deeply flavored roux that might’ve come from the stove at a Louisiana bayou home, if not for its showmanship in presentation, poured tableside over a cylinder of rice. The scallop Grenobloise, with brown butter foam and a lacy crown...
Miller is a homeowner
Bogalusa resident Inez Miller is a homeowner. “It’s a dream come true,” Miller said. “I never thought I’d be able to do it to tell the truth. It’s something different. I looked at it as if I’m going to be paying a whole bunch of rent, I might as well be trying to buy a house.”
COAST message: Active aging keeps people young
Old has nothing to do with age, but it has everything to do with health. Unhealthy people can be old at 60; healthy people are still young at 85. And that’s why COAST focuses so much on health and wellness, and that's why COAST clients are enjoying the Live Your Adventure program underway at several activity centers.
