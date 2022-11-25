ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Addis NOLA serves Ethiopian food at its new home on Bayou Road

Addis NOLA’s new location at 2514 Bayou Road is just a mile and a half from its old spot at 422 S. Broad St., which opened in 2019. But the move to the new space, where service started Nov. 10, has given the restaurant room to grow, both in physical size and with an expanded menu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mike Shaffer focuses on seafood and wood-grilling with his pop-up Los Crudos Seafood & BBQ

Mike Shaffer was a chef in New Orleans when the pandemic started. He went to southern California, where he grew up, when the shutdowns began and started a pop-up. He recently returned to New Orleans with his pop-up, Los Crudos BBQ & Seafood. He’ll be at Miel Brewery at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; Skeeta Hawk Brewery at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3; Carrollton Station at 5 p.m. Dec. 9; and Music Box Village at 10 a.m. Dec. 10. For more information, visit the pop-up’s Instagram, @loscrudosbbq.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dispute over home values weighs on Gordon Plaza residents' relocation

Residents of Gordon Plaza, the New Orleans subdivision built atop a toxic landfill, were relieved when the city agreed to their long-sought demand to be relocated. But five months later, they say the plan has become bogged down in disputes over how their homes are being valued and the legality of a fund to pay for their moving costs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Our Views: Educate public about safety, importance of carbon storage

Indignation is in plentiful supply in Livingston Parish, where a couple of carbon storage projects are exciting memories of past industrial accidents and pollution in the suburbs of Baton Rouge. “I, for one, am tired of Livingston Parish being everybody else's dumping ground. I'm tired of it,” Parish Council President...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
11 weird things we do in New Orleans at Christmastime

1. We set things on fire. For fun. Christmas fires in other places are usually sad and unfortunate occurrences associated with faulty holiday lights or burning oil overflowing a turkey-frying pot. Here in south Louisiana, we set stacks of wood on fire to light the way for Pere Noel. Haven't...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bob Marshall: Neptune Pass is helping build wetlands. Should the Corps shut it down?

Suppose your boat was sinking and a passing craft tossed you a lifeline. How would you feel if the Coast Guard came along and cut the line?. That’s pretty much how Richie Blank feels about a coming decision by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that could dramatically reduce or shut off Neptune Pass. This natural opening in the eastern bank of the Mississippi River across from Buras has grown from little more than a ditch into a diversion researchers say could build more than 3,000 acres of new wetlands in the next few years.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Blake Pontchartrain: Slow — 'Drunk Zone' ahead

I remember a fraternity on Henry Clay Avenue that painted a cross walk “Drunk Zone.” Can you shed any light on the subject?. Members of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, known as “Dekes,” made headlines for their “Drunk Zone” street markings in front of their frat house in the 1400 block of Henry Clay Avenue as far back as 1957. At the time, the fraternity was affiliated with Tulane University.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Miller is a homeowner

Bogalusa resident Inez Miller is a homeowner. “It’s a dream come true,” Miller said. “I never thought I’d be able to do it to tell the truth. It’s something different. I looked at it as if I’m going to be paying a whole bunch of rent, I might as well be trying to buy a house.”
BOGALUSA, LA
COAST message: Active aging keeps people young

Old has nothing to do with age, but it has everything to do with health. Unhealthy people can be old at 60; healthy people are still young at 85. And that’s why COAST focuses so much on health and wellness, and that's why COAST clients are enjoying the Live Your Adventure program underway at several activity centers.
SLIDELL, LA
KRMG

5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

