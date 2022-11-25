ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
postnewsgroup.com

Health Officials Warn of Surging Winter Viruses

The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA

Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery

Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay woodworker's creations helping feed needy families

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man has found a creative way to raise money for needy Bay Area families by using his passion in life to construct his own way of giving.From his workshop in his home garage, Frank Wheeler saws small pieces to create what will become a wooden bowl, one of the hundreds of beautiful, quality crafts he has built in recent years.The 86-year-old carpenter has built his own house and remodeled kitchens in his career. "I bought my first table saw when I was 15," he said.These days, his projects are smaller, but the impact is much...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter

Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
FORESTVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stranded family rescued from remote beach on Tomales Bay

TOMALES BAY -- A family of four was airlifted Saturday afternoon after becoming stranded on a remote Tomales Bay beach while enjoying an afternoon of kayaking.The Sonoma County Sheriff's department said it got a call from Marin firefighters asking for deputies to deploy their helicopter to airlift a stranded family.The family of four -- two adults and two children -- were forced to beach their kayaks after the waters of the Bay became choppy.A bystander had called 911 reporting they were watching two kayaks being swept out to sea in rough surf."Due to Sonoma County's proximity to Tomales Bay, and the dangerous sea conditions that exist in and around the Tomales Bay area, H1 provides mutual aid," Sonoma deputies said of the call for assistance.After arriving in the area, the helicopter's aircrew began a search for the reported kayakers. They located the kayakers a short time later who were now stranded on the west shore of Tomales Bay."Due to the remoteness of the location, and rough seas, the kayakers were internally loaded into H1 and flown to safety in the Lawson's Landing area," deputies said.No injuries were reported.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Dumpster fire spreads to building in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire spread from a dumpster to a commercial building in Fairfield Thursday night, the Fairfield Fire Department said. The fire department said crews responded to a report of a fire alarm on Maxwell Way. According to the fire department, the crew found a large...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead after motorcycle accident in Crockett

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Crockett Boulevard. A coroner was called to the scene of the incident, officials said. Crockett Boulevard is a road that connects Cummings Skyway and Pomona Street. […]
CROCKETT, CA
mendofever.com

Subject Had A Speaker In His Hand, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 11.24.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible shooting’ causes crash on I-80: CHP

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond

Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night. The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue. Contra Costa fire said the fire began at a homeless encampment and spread to the warehouse of the building. Minor damages were reported. No...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multi-car crash on Carquinez bridge hospitalizes two, blocks holiday traffic

CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A car crash involving eight vehicles on Carquinez Bridge Thursday morning hospitalized two and caused serious traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday commute.The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department tweeted about the accident at 10:48 a.m. and noted in a follow up tweet that the accident blocked 1-3 lanes.Crews later reported that two in the accident had to be taken to nearby hospitals.At around 12:30 p.m., all lanes were open but traffic delays remained. 
CROCKETT, CA

