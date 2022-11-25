Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
postnewsgroup.com
Health Officials Warn of Surging Winter Viruses
The Marin County Public Health Department is warning the community about a surge in winter viruses and offering recommendations to protect families as the holidays approach. The department said in a statement that local health care providers are seeing a spike in flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, and COVID-19 cases are trending upward.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Santa Rosa, CA
Santa Rosa is the county seat of Sonoma County in western California. Its name is the Spanish translation of the words "Saint Rose." Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo founded it in 1833. You'll easily locate this city since it is within Santa Rosa Creek at the foot of the Sonoma Mountains and...
Lake County News
Animal Care and Control offers special adoption event for dogs in need
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control is offering several dogs at a discounted adoption rate this week. “We have quite a few dogs that have been here for 20+ days. These dogs have had little interest for adoption,” the agency reported on its Facebook page.
Santa Rosa residential fire causes $75,000 in damages
A residential fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a Santa Rosa home early Sunday morning, according to a statement from the Santa Rose Fire Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery
Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
North Bay woodworker's creations helping feed needy families
SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man has found a creative way to raise money for needy Bay Area families by using his passion in life to construct his own way of giving.From his workshop in his home garage, Frank Wheeler saws small pieces to create what will become a wooden bowl, one of the hundreds of beautiful, quality crafts he has built in recent years.The 86-year-old carpenter has built his own house and remodeled kitchens in his career. "I bought my first table saw when I was 15," he said.These days, his projects are smaller, but the impact is much...
sonomacountygazette.com
Forestville’s Canneti Roadhouse is perfect for the winter
Canneti Roadhouse Italiana in Forestville - I’ve driven right by it 1,000 times over the past 11 years, but I won’t be anymore. I’m stopping in from now on. Here’s why. I saw the name pop up on the list of restaurants that are supporting Dinning...
Stranded family rescued from remote beach on Tomales Bay
TOMALES BAY -- A family of four was airlifted Saturday afternoon after becoming stranded on a remote Tomales Bay beach while enjoying an afternoon of kayaking.The Sonoma County Sheriff's department said it got a call from Marin firefighters asking for deputies to deploy their helicopter to airlift a stranded family.The family of four -- two adults and two children -- were forced to beach their kayaks after the waters of the Bay became choppy.A bystander had called 911 reporting they were watching two kayaks being swept out to sea in rough surf."Due to Sonoma County's proximity to Tomales Bay, and the dangerous sea conditions that exist in and around the Tomales Bay area, H1 provides mutual aid," Sonoma deputies said of the call for assistance.After arriving in the area, the helicopter's aircrew began a search for the reported kayakers. They located the kayakers a short time later who were now stranded on the west shore of Tomales Bay."Due to the remoteness of the location, and rough seas, the kayakers were internally loaded into H1 and flown to safety in the Lawson's Landing area," deputies said.No injuries were reported.
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
Crews putting out hotspots in Lake County brush fire
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Lake County, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) announced on Twitter. Officials reported the fire was approximately 0.25 acres near Joseph Trail and May Hallow Road in Lower Lake. The fire was first tweeted out at 4:42 p.m. Cal Fire then announced at […]
Fox40
Dumpster fire spreads to building in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire spread from a dumpster to a commercial building in Fairfield Thursday night, the Fairfield Fire Department said. The fire department said crews responded to a report of a fire alarm on Maxwell Way. According to the fire department, the crew found a large...
1 dead after motorcycle accident in Crockett
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident Saturday night in Crockett, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Crockett Boulevard. A coroner was called to the scene of the incident, officials said. Crockett Boulevard is a road that connects Cummings Skyway and Pomona Street. […]
mendofever.com
Subject Had A Speaker In His Hand, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 11.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
‘Possible shooting’ causes crash on I-80: CHP
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet […]
One person dead after allegedly firing at officers in Fairfield
One person died after they allegedly fired a gun at officers on Sunday morning and officers returned fire, according Solano County Sheriff's Office.
NBC Bay Area
Crews Battle Fire at Commercial Building in Richmond
Crews battled a fire at a commercial building in Richmond Thursday night. The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Maine Avenue. Contra Costa fire said the fire began at a homeless encampment and spread to the warehouse of the building. Minor damages were reported. No...
mendofever.com
Deputies Arrest Ukiah Man After Investigations Deem Alleged Criminal Threats Credible
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-15-2022 at 7:52 P.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were approached by an adult...
Solano County Sheriff's Deputy involved in deadly Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An armed robbery suspect has died after being shot by a Solano County Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning, officials with the Solano County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Solano County Sheriff's K9 deputy and a Fairfield Police Department...
Multi-car crash on Carquinez bridge hospitalizes two, blocks holiday traffic
CROCKETT (CBS SF) – A car crash involving eight vehicles on Carquinez Bridge Thursday morning hospitalized two and caused serious traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday commute.The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department tweeted about the accident at 10:48 a.m. and noted in a follow up tweet that the accident blocked 1-3 lanes.Crews later reported that two in the accident had to be taken to nearby hospitals.At around 12:30 p.m., all lanes were open but traffic delays remained.
Comments / 0