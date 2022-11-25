Read full article on original website
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Lenoir County Community Transportation Program Application
Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof. This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Lenoir County Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than December 9, 2022. The public hearing will be held on December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM before the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners.
Landfill fire in North Carolina triggers several complaints
Fire officials said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 10/12, Rossy Gonzalez Roque born to Rosa Roque Dominguez and Eustaquio Gonzalez. 10/13, Anas Lee Williams born to Whitney Worthington and Reginald Williams. 10/15, Ashton...
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
State Highway Patrol Holds Awards Ceremony
RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol recognized extraordinary acts of bravery and public service by sworn and civilian state employees during an awards ceremony held at the SBI Auditorium in Raleigh this morning. Each of the recipients recognized today exemplify the true definition of being a public servant and reflect the Patrol’s core values of integrity, professionalism and loyalty.
Town working to resolve sewer issues, but it will take years, town manager said
It could be another three to four years before the town of Mount Olive is finally able to resolve its nearly 50-year-old struggle to fix a troubled sewer system that has stalled its growth. Meanwhile, the town remains under a state-mandated moratorium that prevents the addition of new sewer hookups.
Lenoir County marriages
The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home
No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.
249 churches disaffiliate from the NC United Methodist Conference, including 3 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several churches in the Raleigh area are no longer affiliated with the United Methodist Church, as some religious leaders fear the church could change traditions when it comes to same-sex couples. On November 19, representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met...
Large law enforcement presence responds to crash in Wayne County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence responded overnight to a car crash. Authorities responded around 2:15 a.m. Sunday to East New Hope Road at Mark Edwards Road, just east of Goldsboro. Several law enforcement cars arrived, including state troopers. WRAL News is working to learn more. Refresh...
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
Magic Mile Media and Neuse News share their thanks
In 2016, Magic Mile Media went from an idea to a downtown local business in Kinston. The Magic Mile Media family, which includes Neuse News, is thankful to be a part of the community. Magic Mile Media and Neuse News President BJ Murphy is thankful for his family, including his...
John Hood: Gas-Tax Hike Is a Non-Starter
RALEIGH — As North Carolina keeps growing, so will the need for our governments to ensure the adequate provision of an essential service: mobility. As they tackle the problem, policymakers need to keep two facts in mind. First, while the state legislature has enacted several necessary reforms of how...
Highway Patrol: Greenville man, juvenile injured in late night car crash
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were hurt in a car crash in Goldsboro after crashing into a utility pole. WRAL reports that a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to make a traffic stop for someone speeding on Central Heights Avenue in Goldsboro. The State Highway Patrol said Marcus Laquan...
New Bern Police activates holiday task force
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday. New Bern police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
Man dies after being shot in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a man died after being shot Sunday afternoon. The Kinston Police Department reports sending officers to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive after getting a call at around 4 p.m. of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They arrived and, along with Lenoir County […]
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
Kari Greene-Warren Selected as the New Director of New Bern Parks and Recreation
Kari Greene-Warren has been selected as the new director of New Bern Parks and Recreation. City Manager Foster Hughes made the announcement during the Nov. 22 meeting of the Board of Aldermen. She held the interim director position since Sept. 2021. Hughes said, “Kari Warren has her bachelor’s degree in...
