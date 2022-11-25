ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Lenoir County Community Transportation Program Application

Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof. This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Lenoir County Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than December 9, 2022. The public hearing will be held on December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM before the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Lenoir County births

Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 10/12, Rossy Gonzalez Roque born to Rosa Roque Dominguez and Eustaquio Gonzalez. 10/13, Anas Lee Williams born to Whitney Worthington and Reginald Williams. 10/15, Ashton...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. An official at the Ayden Fire & Rescue Department told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the explosion happened at a home on County Home Road in the Winterville area, near South Oak Lane. Officials believe it […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
State Highway Patrol Holds Awards Ceremony

RALEIGH – The State Highway Patrol recognized extraordinary acts of bravery and public service by sworn and civilian state employees during an awards ceremony held at the SBI Auditorium in Raleigh this morning. Each of the recipients recognized today exemplify the true definition of being a public servant and reflect the Patrol’s core values of integrity, professionalism and loyalty.
RALEIGH, NC
Lenoir County marriages

The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
NEW BERN, NC
Magic Mile Media and Neuse News share their thanks

In 2016, Magic Mile Media went from an idea to a downtown local business in Kinston. The Magic Mile Media family, which includes Neuse News, is thankful to be a part of the community. Magic Mile Media and Neuse News President BJ Murphy is thankful for his family, including his...
KINSTON, NC
John Hood: Gas-Tax Hike Is a Non-Starter

RALEIGH — As North Carolina keeps growing, so will the need for our governments to ensure the adequate provision of an essential service: mobility. As they tackle the problem, policymakers need to keep two facts in mind. First, while the state legislature has enacted several necessary reforms of how...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New Bern Police activates holiday task force

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina city will activate its holiday task force Friday. New Bern police’s holiday task force specifically patrols heavily trafficked areas during the holiday season. It’s composed of patrol and traffic enforcement officers and other police forces looking to deter crime while the community...
NEW BERN, NC
Area Death Notices - Nov. 22, 23 & 24

Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charlie Lewis Sr. Charlie Lewis Sr., 70, passed away on...
NEWPORT, NC
Man dies after being shot in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after a man died after being shot Sunday afternoon. The Kinston Police Department reports sending officers to the intersection of Nobles Lane and Stadium Drive after getting a call at around 4 p.m. of a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They arrived and, along with Lenoir County […]
KINSTON, NC
Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC

