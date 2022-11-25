Section 5311 (ADTAP), 5310, 5339, 5307 and applicable State funding, or combination thereof. This is to inform the public that a public hearing will be held on the proposed Lenoir County Community Transportation Program Application to be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Transportation no later than December 9, 2022. The public hearing will be held on December 5, 2022 at 9:00 AM before the Lenoir County Board of Commissioners.

