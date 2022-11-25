Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bellefontaine Examiner
BMS+ Cooking Club heats up
The club has been a big hit with students this fall, where members have learned about holiday recipes, cooking terms and how to measure ingredients. Bellefontaine Middle School was awarded grant money from the Ohio Department of Education to fund BMS+. The free program offers before and after school programming that focuses on enrichment in math, reading, youth development and family engagement. Students can earn incentives for attendance and transportation is provided. Program enrollment is available on the middle school website at http://ms.bellefontaine.k12.oh.us/. (BCS PHOTOS)
Lima News
Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene
LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home
LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
wyso.org
The River Speaks: A Family Affair
Adam and Mary Panstingel have been raising their children on the Little Miami River in Bellbrook. They have three sons—Harrison, Sebastian, and Maverick—who are between the ages of 8 and 16. They shared their river stories with Heather Fickie of the Little Miami Watershed Network. Heather Fickie: What...
dayton.com
Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles
Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
Maria Stein, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Columbus Grove football team will have a game with Marion Local High School on November 26, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Bellefontaine Examiner
‘Christmas in the Village’ celebrated today, Saturday in West Liberty
West Liberty will host its annual Christmas in the Village Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, including the parade that begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The village and shops will be adorned with festive greenery and will showcase a variety of gifts. Shoppers can enjoy the sidewalk Christmas music and delicious refreshments at the local eating establishments.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Morrison selected as the Marysville Post Trooper of the Year
MARYSVILLE — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob C. Morrison has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marysville Post. The selection of Trooper Morrison is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marysville Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marysville Post chose Trooper Morrison based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
The 3 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Columbus, Ohio If You're LGBTQ+
Columbus, Ohio, is an up-and-coming city with an active LGBTQ+ community. Here are the best neighborhoods to live in Columbus if you're LGBTQ+.
miamivalleytoday.com
Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book
PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
miamivalleytoday.com
Holiday tour features Keyt House
PIQUA — Located at 718 N. Wayne St. is the David Keyt House. At this address stands a Greek Revival brick house constructed circa 1850. Greek Revival architecture is characterized by the two flat faced, full height columns on the front. These were typical of similar homes built in Ohio at the time and were intended to represent the front of a Greek Temple. The original double door front entrance is common to the Victorian era.
Inaugural ‘Dayton Soup Fest’ to host more than 10 vendors’ creative dishes; free entry for guests
DAYTON — The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting its first ever “Dayton Soup Fest” Saturday afternoon and into the evening. The event will feature dozens of local food trucks and restaurant vendors from 4 to 8 p.m. Each of the more than 10 vendors will serve...
Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill set to open today
CLIFTON — For the 34th season, the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be lit and open for the holiday season. Clifton Mill will open at 5:00 p.m. today. Lights will be on from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. “You know we add something new every year,” said Anthony...
Bellefontaine Examiner
ILHS/OHP parliamentary procedure teams garner first-place finishes
The Indian Lake High School/Ohio Hi-Point FFA parliamentary procedure teams recently earned two first place finishes. The ILHS/OHP advanced team and the novice team advance to districts Nov. 29, and then the top two teams at districts move on to state. Advanced team members are: Annie Braig, Stephanie Altstaetter, Sierra...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band ends regular season with a classical performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's been a season to remember for the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Best Damn Band In The Land capped it off with a classical performance: "Finis à La Buckeye." TBDITL performed 10 songs from famous composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach and Claude Debussy.
WLWT 5
Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters
Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
Several agencies called to fire in Auglaize County
PUSHETA TOWNSHIP — At least 10 agencies were called to respond to a fire in Auglaize County Saturday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., crews were called to the 9000 block of Schuman Road to reports of a heavy fire coming from a building. Dispatchers confirmed that at least 10 agencies...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today shot 3x
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
Crews battle fire in Auglaize County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
1 injured, 2 units displaced after apartment fire in Troy
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at an apartment building in Troy on Saturday sent one person to an area hospital. According to Troy dispatch, a call came in at 9:14 a.m. on Saturday to respond to the 1300 block of Trade Square West for a report of a fire. The Troy Fire Chief told […]
Comments / 0