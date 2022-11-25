The club has been a big hit with students this fall, where members have learned about holiday recipes, cooking terms and how to measure ingredients. Bellefontaine Middle School was awarded grant money from the Ohio Department of Education to fund BMS+. The free program offers before and after school programming that focuses on enrichment in math, reading, youth development and family engagement. Students can earn incentives for attendance and transportation is provided. Program enrollment is available on the middle school website at http://ms.bellefontaine.k12.oh.us/. (BCS PHOTOS)

2 HOURS AGO