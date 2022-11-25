ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, OH

Bellefontaine Examiner

BMS+ Cooking Club heats up

The club has been a big hit with students this fall, where members have learned about holiday recipes, cooking terms and how to measure ingredients. Bellefontaine Middle School was awarded grant money from the Ohio Department of Education to fund BMS+. The free program offers before and after school programming that focuses on enrichment in math, reading, youth development and family engagement. Students can earn incentives for attendance and transportation is provided. Program enrollment is available on the middle school website at http://ms.bellefontaine.k12.oh.us/. (BCS PHOTOS)
Lima News

Lima photographer makes name in Nashville scene

LIMA — A Lima native is making his mark in the country music scene, but not as a musician. Brian Williams, who graduated from Lima Senior High School and the University of Northwestern Ohio, has been hard at work taking professional photos of some of country music’s biggest acts out of Nashville, Tenn.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Unsung Hero: Local native answers call back home

LIMA — The best-kept secrets are the ones waiting impatiently to be revealed. Something too often kept secret is the many men and women who work behind the scenes to care for their beloved community. People who exemplify what it means to give their life away for the sake of helping others.
LIMA, OH
wyso.org

The River Speaks: A Family Affair

Adam and Mary Panstingel have been raising their children on the Little Miami River in Bellbrook. They have three sons—Harrison, Sebastian, and Maverick—who are between the ages of 8 and 16. They shared their river stories with Heather Fickie of the Little Miami Watershed Network. Heather Fickie: What...
BELLBROOK, OH
dayton.com

Second book of mystery series set in Dayton sizzles

Tom Harley Campbell has released the second novel in his mystery series set in Dayton, which features the now former police detective John Burke. In the initial book, “Satan’s Choir,” Burke was the head of homicide investigations for the Dayton Police Department when he solved what became his last case prior to retiring.
DAYTON, OH
High School Football PRO

Maria Stein, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

‘Christmas in the Village’ celebrated today, Saturday in West Liberty

West Liberty will host its annual Christmas in the Village Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, including the parade that begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The village and shops will be adorned with festive greenery and will showcase a variety of gifts. Shoppers can enjoy the sidewalk Christmas music and delicious refreshments at the local eating establishments.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

Morrison selected as the Marysville Post Trooper of the Year

MARYSVILLE — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jacob C. Morrison has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Marysville Post. The selection of Trooper Morrison is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Marysville Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Marysville Post chose Trooper Morrison based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.
MARYSVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Former Piqua resident publishes fifth book

PIQUA — Former Piqua resident, Gary Wheeler, recently published his fifth book, a standalone titled, “Unseen Warfare.”. The work is a fictional book that sheds light on the underlying causes of the current circumstances in our world, the “unseen battle between good and evil,” said Wheeler.
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Holiday tour features Keyt House

PIQUA — Located at 718 N. Wayne St. is the David Keyt House. At this address stands a Greek Revival brick house constructed circa 1850. Greek Revival architecture is characterized by the two flat faced, full height columns on the front. These were typical of similar homes built in Ohio at the time and were intended to represent the front of a Greek Temple. The original double door front entrance is common to the Victorian era.
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill set to open today

CLIFTON — For the 34th season, the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will be lit and open for the holiday season. Clifton Mill will open at 5:00 p.m. today. Lights will be on from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. “You know we add something new every year,” said Anthony...
CLIFTON, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

ILHS/OHP parliamentary procedure teams garner first-place finishes

The Indian Lake High School/Ohio Hi-Point FFA parliamentary procedure teams recently earned two first place finishes. The ILHS/OHP advanced team and the novice team advance to districts Nov. 29, and then the top two teams at districts move on to state. Advanced team members are: Annie Braig, Stephanie Altstaetter, Sierra...
LEWISTOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Today shot 3x

Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state …. Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD. Columbus food bank says demand up 30%. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Xu38Gd.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Crews battle fire in Auglaize County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday. According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m. Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. […]
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 injured, 2 units displaced after apartment fire in Troy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire at an apartment building in Troy on Saturday sent one person to an area hospital. According to Troy dispatch, a call came in at 9:14 a.m. on Saturday to respond to the 1300 block of Trade Square West for a report of a fire. The Troy Fire Chief told […]
TROY, OH

