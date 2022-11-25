Read full article on original website
bpr.org
Don't call Florida a red state yet: Left-leaning groups say their voters stayed home
Florida Republicans won elections up and down the ballot by staggering margins this year. Some political experts say this election could mark the end of Florida's long-time status as the biggest swing state in the country, but Democrats and third-party groups say they are not convinced Florida is officially a Republican stronghold.
bpr.org
For one NC county, the reading gap between high and low-income students narrowed during COVID.
A new study on a large North Carolina school district found the reading gap narrowed between high and low-income students there during the pandemic. The study by researchers at NC State's College of Education, in affiliation with researchers at Harvard and other universities, examined the reading scores of third through fifth graders at about 180 elementary schools in an unnamed North Carolina county. The public schools in that county gave students an option between in-person or virtual learning in fall 2020.
