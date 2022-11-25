Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man wanted for evading police, multiple violent felonies caught in West Fargo
(West Fargo, ND) -- A man wanted for several felonies is in custody after evading law enforcement several times in recent days. The West Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 5:32 p.m. Friday, the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Street Crimes Unit requested the Department’s assistance in apprehending Daniel Cisse, an 18-year-old male wanted for multiple violent felonies.
valleynewslive.com
One person hit by vehicle in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday night in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Main Ave. and University Dr. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The...
wdayradionow.com
Police surround vacant West Fargo motel
(West Fargo, ND) -- The scene at a vacant hotel in West Fargo is cleared after police surrounded the building. Squad cars blocked the entrances to the Howard Johnson Inn on Main Avenue East last night for about an hour after a report of lights being on inside the empty building.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting. Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo South band teacher arrested for corruption of a minor
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South teacher was arrested Saturday and is now facing charges for corruption of a minor, according to the Cass County Jail roster. Sebastian Tackling is currently a band teacher at the high school. At this time, the details surrounding the allegations prompting...
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
valleynewslive.com
88-year-old man injured in two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An 88-year-old Pelican Rapids man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that happened Saturday evening. Authorities say the man’s vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There were two...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Wahpeton Police have released new information on the death investigation. They say they’re working with North Dakota State College of Science Police Department to figure out what happened. Police say they went to a home in the 400 block of 8th St....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police searching for missing teen
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
fergusnow.com
Investigation Continuing in Fargo Double Homicide
(Fargo, ND) — An investigation is continuing into a double homicide in a north Fargo neighborhood. Authorities say 27-year-old Kierre Davies and 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood were found dead with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning in the one-thousand block of 15th Street North. Police say the men were at a...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police investigating rape allegation in Concordia dorm
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A warrant is out for a Concordia College student’s arrest after an alleged rape inside a campus dorm early Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Sean Patrick Anton is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a mentally impaired/physically helpless victim. Moorhead...
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
proclaimerscv.com
Moorhead Man Shoots Former Two Co-Workers Including A Pregnant Woman Pleads Guilty
A man in Moorhead, Minnesota pleads guilty on Wednesday after he shot and killed his two former co-workers at a Fargo factory last year. A Moorhead man Anthony Reese, 36 years old, could face life in prison without parole after he admitted and pleaded guilty to a shooting incident that happened at a Fargo factory. The shooting claimed the lives of his two former co-workers namely Richard Pittman, 43 years old, and April Carbone, 32 years old, who was 8 months pregnant at that time.
valleynewslive.com
‘Thank God everyone is alive’: Fertile, MN, family loses home in fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family is devastated after their home in Fertile, MN, of nearly two decades was burned to the ground on Saturday. The Jagols believe the fire started in the garage. “The whole corner of the house over here was just, it was big flames,”...
kfgo.com
Deaths of man and woman thought to be murder-suicide
BATTLE LAKE, Minn. (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it believes was a murder-suicide near Battle Lake. The bodies of a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found at a home shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"
(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
fergusnow.com
Fargo Police Identifying Two Men Found Shot To Death
(Fargo, ND) — Fargo police are identifying two men found shot to death. Authorities say 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were found dead at a home near the NDSU campus early Saturday morning. Officials say they knew each other. No arrests have been made.
lakesarearadio.net
Names released in Otter Tail County deaths, possible murder-suicide
BATTLE LAKE, MN (KFGO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people found dead in what it believes was a murder-suicide near Battle Lake. The bodies of 59-year-old Steven Kerr and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen were found at a home shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
hpr1.com
Holiday Winterfest and Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade
2:00-6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Fargo-Moorhead kicks off the holiday season with a spectacular lighted parade. Look for colorful floats, marching units, regal horses, lighted vehicles of all kinds and waving dignitaries from Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo. The parade route starts at Center Avenue and 8th Street in Moorhead at 6:30 before cruising into Downtown Fargo. Make a day of it by stopping by the Holiday Winterfest on 2nd Avenue in Fargo before the parade for snacks, hot cocoa, taking a spin around the SCHEEL's skating rink (ice skate rentals are available) or writing a letter to Santa. The festivities begin at 2:00.
Comments / 2