‘Peanuts’ creator Charles Schulz still touching hearts at 100 (Editorial Board Opinion)
Few things in American culture are as lasting as the “Peanuts” gang — the hapless Charlie Brown, his resourceful dog Snoopy and their circle of friends muddling through a complex world with wry humor and wisdom beyond their years. The gang’s still here on our comics pages,...
Charles M. Schulz’s 100th Birthday Tributes Show the Enduring Influence of “Peanuts”
On Saturday, November 26, cartoonists and fans the world over celebrated the 100th anniversary of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz. In the 22 years since his death, Schulz has remained an enduring and influential figure in the world of comics; a Slate article from 2007 accurately described Peanuts “one of America’s great epics of the comedy of failure.”
Cartoonists honor ‘Peanuts’ creator in Saturday funny pages
NEW YORK (AP) — Cartoonists across the nation are celebrating the 100th birthday of “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz as only they can — with cartoons. More than 75 syndicated cartoonists have tucked tributes, Easter eggs and references to “Peanuts” in Saturday’s funny papers to honor the creator of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and company.
Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy
Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
Good News Network
Love Letters Written by Bob Dylan to his High School Sweetheart Are Expected to Sell Today for $800,000 –LOOK
A remarkable archive of 42 hand-written love letters by Bob Dylan to his high school sweetheart are up for auction today. The music icon—known as Bob Zimmerman in those days—sent Barbara Ann Hewitt over 150 pages of notes to her home at Silver Lake Road in New Brighton, Minnesota.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Ernest Borgnine: The ‘McHale’s Navy’ Star’s Service During World War II
Ernest Borgnine had an incredible acting career that spanned decades, with arguably his most notable role being Lt. Cmdr. Quinton McHale in the ABC sitcom, McHale’s Navy (1962-66). Prior to his entry into Hollywood, Borgnine led a much more different life in the US Navy, serving throughout the course of the Second World War.
Popculture
Macy's Parade Viewers Call out Hoda Kotb for Jim Henson Muppets Mistake
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are calling out Hoda Kotb on her Muppets gaffe after the TODAY show host mistakenly referred to late Muppets creator Jim Henson as Jim Henderson. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happened during Thursday's live broadcast of the Thanksgiving tradition as Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that "Jim Henderson's wildly popular Fraggle Rock" was getting fans in the holiday spirit with its Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special on Apple TV+.
Bob Dylan regrets ‘error in judgment’ in selling machine-signed special edition books
Iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan issued a rare public statement Friday night after it was revealed that “hand-signed” copies of a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” were not individually inscribed. Dylan, 81, said that he “regrets” making “an error in...
Joan Crawford: Her Tragic Life and Career
According to Factinate.com, "Joan Crawford was born a Southern belle in San Antonio, Texas, but her life was nothing like the glamorous romp we know it as today. The star’s real birth name was the far more modest “Lucille Fay LeSueur,” and her parents Thomas and Anna struggled to make ends meet for their young family. Before long, the young girl would know immense tragedy."
John Wayne Wore a Hairpiece and 9 Other Interesting Facts About ‘The Duke’
Over his career, John Wayne starred in 176 motion pictures, including 83 westerns.
Kirkus Reviews
Composer and Author Ned Rorem Dies at 99
Ned Rorem, the Pulitzer Prize–winning composer who became a literary sensation in the 1960s and 1970s after publishing volumes of his diaries, has died at 99, the New York Times reports. Rorem, a native of Indiana, began playing piano as a child, and studied music at Northwestern University, the...
NPR
Bluegrass icon Billy Strings recorded his new album with his dad
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with bluegrass musician Billy Strings and his dad who taught him how to play guitar, Terry Barber, about their new album, "Me/And/Dad." Billy Strings was born into music, like, literally. It was October 1992 in Lansing, Mich., and his mom, Debbie, was nine months pregnant. BILLY...
NPR
Encore: Roxy is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a world tour
ROXY MUSIC: (Singing) Oh, catch that buzz. Love is the drug I'm thinking of. Oh. SIMON: The band had just one Top 40 hit, "Love Is The Drug." And its music is considered essential in the history of rock. Witty, lyrical, innovative and remarkably danceable, the band was inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. Here's our conversation with Phil Manzanera.
NPR
'EO' is a Polish film about a donkey that leaves the circus
Scott Simon talks to Polish film director Jerzy Skolimowski about his new film "EO", the story of a donkey once it leaves the circus. "EO," Jerzy Skolimowski's new film, opens on a pair of unforgettable eyes. They're the eyes of a donkey born in a Polish circus that closes, which sends the donkey onto a trail of decidedly un-Disney-esque (ph) adventures but real-life encounters with humans - some of them friendly, some of them callous and worse. "EO" has won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and his Poland's Oscar entry. And Jerzy Skolimowski, who has also received the Golden Lion Award for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival, joins us now from Santa Monica, Calif. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
A conversation with Elegance Bratton, director of 'The Inspection'
NPR's Eric Deggans talks with director Elegance Bratton about his feature film The Inspection, which is inspired by his life and centers a young, gay Black man who's rejected by his mother. ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:. "The Inspection" is a moving, emotional film about a young, gay, Black man named Ellis...
NPR
When does comedy cross the line?
When does comedy go too far? It's a question comedians themselves are increasingly trying to answer. JIM JEFFERIES: Should comedians ever have to apologize for a joke?. SARAH SILVERMAN: I believe you should only apologize if you feel remorse. I think anything else is disingenuous and [expletive]. BILL MAHER: Comedians...
NPR
A family recipe for a beloved Bosnian dish
Starting this month, NPR is sharing your kitchen gems in a series we're calling "All Things We're Cooking." Every family has that one dish, the recipe that takes you back to childhood. Starting this month, NPR's sharing your kitchen gems in a series called All Things We're Cooking. We asked our audience to send us their special family recipes, and we're sharing those favorites along with the stories behind them. Today, we're hearing from Miriam Madetovic (ph), who shares a silly name her family uses for a beloved Bosnian dish.
“A Christmas Carol” Brings the Laughs to The Mockingbird
The Mockingbird’s new adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” will bring the world of Charles Dickens to life with a new whacky experience!. It’s time for KSTT Davenport’s annual radio presentation of “A Christmas Carol” and a snow storm is about to ruin everything! If it can go wrong it does as two former vaudeville stars and a frazzled stage manager stumble to finish the world’s most beloved holiday tale!
