Ashland listed as 8th least expensive place to live in annual cost of living index

ashlandsource.com
Drive to assist unhoused residents in Richland, Ashland counties ends Wednesday
ASHLAND -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield. The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics...
ashlandsource.com
Santa & 2 of his reindeer to visit Ashland's Corner Park in December
ASHLAND — Santa and Mrs. Claus, their elves and a couple live reindeer are slated to visit Downtown Ashland on four separate occasions in December, according to an announcement posted on the City of Ashland's website. The holiday characters will be spending time with visitors, offering photo opportunities, serving...
Cleveland Hopkins officials begin talks with airlines to finance new $2 billion airport rebuild
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While major construction is still years away, officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are working behind the scenes to prepare the facility for a major rebuild. Talks began in September with the airport’s carriers, who are being asked to shoulder most of the cost of the...
Cargo train pulled into Cleveland with $355,000 worth of items missing, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
Historical Medina Homes House Tour
MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Sugar Pines Farm
To kick off its Countdown to Christmas Season — yes, you can already watch new holiday movies every weekend on the channel through Christmas — Hallmark is heading to a Northeast Ohio farm.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
Best Chinese Restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Place
When I first saw Fiesta Grill at Great Northern Mall, I thought it was part of a chain or one of those generic mall food court places. Then later, I looked up the restaurant and saw that it was owned by the same people who run El Arepazo Y Pupuseria, a local restaurant in Fairview Park, Ohio.
wksu.org
Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end
Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Akron Area
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
lafamilytravel.com
5 Midwestern Cities to Visit this Winter
Visiting the Midwest in winter is not for the faint of heart, or at least not for those who don’t own snow boots. When I moved to Cleveland for college and my Clevelander cousin told me I needed knee-high snow boots, I thought she was exaggerating. She wasn’t.
wksu.org
ODOT still looking for more snow plow drivers in Northeast Ohio
The holiday season is officially underway, which means thousands of Northeast Ohio drivers will be hitting the roads for holiday shopping and winter gatherings. How drivable those roads will be when the snow falls has a lot to do with how many snow plows are out clearing the roads. The...
Cleveland says goodbye to killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick in emotional funeral service
Johnny Tetrick's loved ones, his fellow firefighters and members of the public are expected to say farewell to the beloved father and tireless public servant on Saturday.
How NASA’s new aircraft could lead to future of air travel in Ohio
NASA’s Glenn Research Center is introducing a new aircraft that could soon lead to the future of air travel in Northeast Ohio.
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
