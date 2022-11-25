Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
sarabozich.com
Historic Harrisburg Association presents Holidays in Hummelstown | Dec. 2-3
Historic Harrisburg Association’s 30th Anniversary presentation of Elegant Progressions is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. Read on for event details and how to get tickets!. About Elegant Progressions. Historic Harrisburg Association’s annual Elegant Progressions is regarded as one of the premier social events of central PA and...
We should remember the needy all year long | PennLive letters
The Rev. William Sloan Coffin Jr., speaking at a state Pastors Conference in Camp Hill 30 years ago said the too often we tolerate injustice so that later we can “pour out our hearts in charity.” He was right. As we enter the holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah...
Hanover’s 100-year-old YMCA member inspires healthy living
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Area YMCA encourages healthy living, and no member embodies that more than Les Savino. “You don’t really get the full effect of Les until you meet Les,” said Chad Stough from the Hanover YMCA, From 7:30 to 10 in the morning, five days a week, you can find Les […]
wdiy.org
Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
WGAL
'Snakesgiving' came to Lancaster North Museum
Thanksgiving may be over but the North Museum in Lancaster celebrated "Snakesgiving" this weekend. Guests had a chance for up-close encounters with more than ten types of snakes. From exotic to more common types, including a 10-foot python. Visitors were also able to engage in snake-related activities, crafts and educational...
abc27.com
Cumberland County awards over $5 million in recovery grant funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted to approve over $5 million in additional Cumberland County Recovery Grants at the Commissioners’ Finance Meeting that took place on Nov. 23. The board approved $5,406,757 at the meeting. By a vote of 2-1, Commissioners Jean Foschi...
Theatre Harrisburg announces 29th annual Arts Awards honorees
Theatre Harrisburg has announced the recipients of their annual Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region. Each year, the theater company highlights the careers and contributions of an individual or couple and an organization in our region. Musicians and educators Ya-Ting Chang and Peter Sirotin have...
WGAL
Lancaster business is dedicated to helping other small businesses thrive
LANCASTER, Pa. — Small Business Saturday is this weekend. A Lancaster business is dedicated to helping small businesses thrive not only on the nationally recognized day but all year round. "It's really important to support local small businesses. When we do support local businesses and reinvest that money here...
Central pa. police department gets $4.5 million grant for new building
The Northern York County Regional Police got a $4.5 million state grant to help build a new facility to fit its growing needs, according to the York Dispatch. The grant will help build a new $11.5 million-headquarters building for the agency in Manheim Township. The remaining money needed for the project will be made up by other grants, municipal funds, and contributions and sponsorships from groups like NorthPoint Development, according to the newspaper.
pahomepage.com
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing
Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest. Massive Christmas...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Harrisburg, PA
As the state capital of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg has a lot of history and other fascinating things to explore. This city belongs to Dauphin County and offers visitors a picturesque view of the Susquehanna River banks. Historically, Harrisburg became known for its prominent role in the American Civil War, Westward Expansion,...
Political games are hurting Republicans in Harrisburg | PennLive letters
The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. What a huge waste of time and energy. The people of Philadelphia voted for this guy, and this is what they want. It is not up to Harrisburg, unless some crime has been committed. And judgement of...
abc27.com
Meals given away in York to people in need
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
Police sound alarm after 2 Northeastern students hit by cars on way to school
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "My heart jumped right into my chest and I immediately called 911." That was Carrie Gift’s immediate reaction after finding out her stepson Alex was hit by a car on his way to school. “I sort of remember," said Alex Gift, a sixth grader...
abc27.com
Lebanon County business uses Small Business Saturday to give back
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in Lebanon County is using Small Business Saturday as a way to help the community. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats in Palmyra encourages the community to shop local, as well as give local. The business asked for non-perishable food items that will be...
Pa. snowboard manufacturer plans for future after devastating fire
NEW BERLIN - A Snyder County-based global snowboard and ski manufacturer plans to rebuild after a devastating fire one week ago. Gilson Snow, the nation’s leading manufacturer of custom snowboards, will be back in business before the 2023 snow season, its CEO Nicholas Gilson said Friday. The Nov. 18...
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)
Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Gardens
The Miniature Railroad Club of York was established in 1943 and has been entertaining the people of the greater York area ever since. The club currently owns its own building in the southeastern portion of the city which has a 30' x 90' HO scale layout. 2.Glen Rock Hose &...
Owner of new Md. winery giving ‘new life’ to tasting room, property with loads of history
It has been more than five years since the tasting room at 17912 York Road in Parkton, Maryland, was welcoming visitors to sit down and sample some wine. Jessica Shearer, the owner and operator of Bull House Winery, is eager to give people a reason to come back. “I chose...
