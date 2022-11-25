The Northern York County Regional Police got a $4.5 million state grant to help build a new facility to fit its growing needs, according to the York Dispatch. The grant will help build a new $11.5 million-headquarters building for the agency in Manheim Township. The remaining money needed for the project will be made up by other grants, municipal funds, and contributions and sponsorships from groups like NorthPoint Development, according to the newspaper.

