ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides

Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
HARRISBURG, PA
sarabozich.com

Historic Harrisburg Association presents Holidays in Hummelstown | Dec. 2-3

Historic Harrisburg Association’s 30th Anniversary presentation of Elegant Progressions is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. Read on for event details and how to get tickets!. About Elegant Progressions. Historic Harrisburg Association’s annual Elegant Progressions is regarded as one of the premier social events of central PA and...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Hanover’s 100-year-old YMCA member inspires healthy living

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Area YMCA encourages healthy living, and no member embodies that more than Les Savino. “You don’t really get the full effect of Les until you meet Les,” said Chad Stough from the Hanover YMCA, From 7:30 to 10 in the morning, five days a week, you can find Les […]
HANOVER, PA
wdiy.org

Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’

Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

'Snakesgiving' came to Lancaster North Museum

Thanksgiving may be over but the North Museum in Lancaster celebrated "Snakesgiving" this weekend. Guests had a chance for up-close encounters with more than ten types of snakes. From exotic to more common types, including a 10-foot python. Visitors were also able to engage in snake-related activities, crafts and educational...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Theatre Harrisburg announces 29th annual Arts Awards honorees

Theatre Harrisburg has announced the recipients of their annual Awards for Distinguished Service to the Arts in the Capital Region. Each year, the theater company highlights the careers and contributions of an individual or couple and an organization in our region. Musicians and educators Ya-Ting Chang and Peter Sirotin have...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lancaster business is dedicated to helping other small businesses thrive

LANCASTER, Pa. — Small Business Saturday is this weekend. A Lancaster business is dedicated to helping small businesses thrive not only on the nationally recognized day but all year round. "It's really important to support local small businesses. When we do support local businesses and reinvest that money here...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Central pa. police department gets $4.5 million grant for new building

The Northern York County Regional Police got a $4.5 million state grant to help build a new facility to fit its growing needs, according to the York Dispatch. The grant will help build a new $11.5 million-headquarters building for the agency in Manheim Township. The remaining money needed for the project will be made up by other grants, municipal funds, and contributions and sponsorships from groups like NorthPoint Development, according to the newspaper.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing

Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. Lancaster County gives ARPA funds to affordable housing. ‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels. 'Joy Through the Grove' lights up the night at Knoebels. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest extended. Bloomsburg hosts 4th Annual Winterfest. Massive Christmas...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Harrisburg, PA

As the state capital of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg has a lot of history and other fascinating things to explore. This city belongs to Dauphin County and offers visitors a picturesque view of the Susquehanna River banks. Historically, Harrisburg became known for its prominent role in the American Civil War, Westward Expansion,...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Meals given away in York to people in need

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Lifepath Christian Ministries in York served the guests staying in their men’s shelter a full thanksgiving meal on Thursday. The nonprofit also made meals for first responders in the area. “That’s what encapsulates everything. If a person is hungry, hurting, or hopeless. We want...
YORK, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)

Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
CARLISLE, PA
macaronikid.com

York County Holiday Train Gardens

The Miniature Railroad Club of York was established in 1943 and has been entertaining the people of the greater York area ever since. The club currently owns its own building in the southeastern portion of the city which has a 30' x 90' HO scale layout. 2.Glen Rock Hose &...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy