ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

For playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, theater doesn't just reflect reality – it creates it

By Andrew Limbong
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmNlZ_0jNCRfuN00

Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is one of the dominating figures in American theater today. And when we first spoke earlier this year, she said she was just starting to think about her body of work over the past few decades in order to come up with an overarching philosophy.

When I followed up with her a few weeks later to see if she found a way to make it more digestible, she said no. Instead: "I learned all my lines! It's miraculous!"

Parks' latest show at the Off-Broadway Public Theater is Plays for the Plague Year , and it's her first go at acting. It's partly why, at this moment, Parks said she feels like she couldn't be "further at the edges of my creative imagination." She just wrapped up premiering her play Sally & Tom , a musical about Sally Hemmings and Thomas Jefferson, at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. She's working on her next show, an adaptation of the 1972 Jamaican crime movie The Harder They Come for off-Broadway. And when we spoke, she was wearing a beanie that said Topdog/Underdog – merch from the revival of her acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which is on Broadway right now.

This is a flood of new work that's coming from someone already known for being prolific. The child of an army officer and a college professor, Parks was pushed toward writing plays in 1982 by James Baldwin, who was a visiting professor at her college. Since then, she's been writing plays, screenplays, novels and, of course, more plays.

Parks was on set as the writer for a TV show that had to go on hiatus when COVID hit. So she just started writing a short play a day – plays that would eventually become Plays for the Plague Year.

"My intention was to write something to help us, to document, to witness, and to help us celebrate when we got back together," she said. "I thought it was only going to be three weeks."

She kept writing for over a year – she didn't really know when to stop until someone close to her died of COVID.

Plays for the Plague Year is more than just rehashing trauma

Many of the brisk plays touch on the routine pains of everyday pandemic life with her husband and son in New York. But each one is also a reminder to really feel the stuff that's down deep in your gut – even as the world endures these massive changes. "So we can clean out our own cobwebs and cleanse ourselves," she said.

In one scene, the character of The Writer, played by Parks, and Hubby, her husband, are both sick with COVID. They both share symptoms – nausea, burning eyes, hot skin – until Hubby reveals that he can't breathe lying down. And so he sits up at night at the kitchen table, and The Writer gives him a yoga block to rest his head on. It's a small bit of kindness – all, really, that The Writer has to give at the moment.

"A lot of it sucked," said Parks in an interview. "And a lot of it was beautiful."

Quickly, death and grief become a major concern of the show. There are plays memorializing names you'll likely recognize – George Floyd, Breonna Taylor. And names you might not – Dr. Li Wenliang, who warned other doctors about early infections in Wuhan, or Parks' own ex-husband, the blues musician Paul Oscher who died in April 2021. For Parks, there is no greater act of love she can give than writing someone into her plays.

"We're not just rehashing some trauma – I mean, I'm a better writer than that, God willing," she said. "What we're actually demonstrating is the power of community and how we can just keep on keeping on even when things are very, very difficult."

Things continue to keep being difficult. Almost as if it was written into the show itself, Plague Year had to go on a brief hiatus after several of the cast members got COVID. It's fitting for a play dedicated to the preservation of these past few years. But the thing about preservation is that you can store something away in amber forever and never look at it, or you can look at a thing again and again, and keep learning something new each time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jepCj_0jNCRfuN00

Which is what happened to Parks as she watched the revival of her acclaimed play Topdog/Underdog .

When the show first premiered in 2001, it was hailed as a masterpiece. The New York Times review at the time called it "the most exciting new homegrown play to hit Broadway" since Tony Kushner's Angels in America.

This revival stars Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II playing two brothers who share a dilapidated apartment. The older brother is named Lincoln. Coincidentally, he works as an Abraham Lincoln impersonator at an arcade where customers can pretend to shoot him day after day. His little brother is named Booth.

"I'm too old to be sleeping in that chair," Lincoln complains in one scene.

BOOTH: Its my place. You dont got a place. Cookie, she threw you out. And you cant seem to get another woman. Yr lucky I let you stay.

LINCOLN: Every Friday you say mi casa es su casa .

BOOTH: Every Friday you come home with yr paycheck. Today is Thursday and I tell you brother, its a long way from Friday to Friday. All kinds of things can happen. All kinds of bad feelings can surface and erupt while yr little brother waits for you to bring in yr share

It's important to note that the two brothers are Black, so the Lincoln impersonator spends much of the play in whiteface. It's a move that forces the audience to ask what Parks is saying about race with this play. Which is a fine question to ask – Parks just hopes you don't stop there.

"So a lot of people say the play is about race relations," she said. But as she watched a recent preview of the revival, she realized it was about something deeper. "I thought, oh, I'm writing about the way reality is constructed. How the world is made."

Finding something new in Topdog/Underdog

Parks talks about this idea of Topdog/Underdog actually being about theater "constructing reality" like it's something she's just learning about herself and her own work. But it makes perfect sense to view Topdog/Underdog in this way, as the characters keep lying to themselves, each other, and the audience.

Rashid Johnson, a visual artist and filmmaker, worked with Parks as a co-writer on the 2019 screen adaptation of Richard Wright's Native Son . He said he saw Topdog/Underdog in his 20s, and found Parks' writing of Black characters complicated in a way that was rare at the time. "It gives the agency and space to the existential journey of those characters in a way that is romantic, beautiful, challenging and disturbing."

With all of her "constructing reality," as she put it, Parks hopes to prioritize honesty over entertainment and judgment. "Drop the personality," she said. "Drop down into what I like to call the river of song. Drop into that thrum that we all have going through us. And I have this belief – oh, aren't we the same person? "

There's a spirituality Parks has found in acting. A loop, of sorts, where every day you go up there, construct a reality, curtains close, and you're back in the "real world." But it's not as if the two are separate realities. And her work asks – why bother pretending?

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvinsider.com

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Won’t Be in ‘Frasier’ Sequel

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer has explained why his former co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot of the popular sitcom, which aired for 11 seasons on NBC. Hyde Pierce played Niles Crane, the younger brother of Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane. The snobby and fussy Niles...
Vice

Katie Burnett's surreal imagery combines nudity with sock puppets

This month, Katie Burnett releases her second book of photographs. A stylist by trade — with clients like Gucci, Burberry and Calvin Klein — Katie only began taking pictures herself two years ago, shooting self-portraits with a catalogue of props (elastic bands, packet noodles and fridge magnets) in her Brooklyn apartment. Encouraged by her friend, the photographer Paul Kooiker, this humorous black-and-white series became Cabin Fever, a book released last year. I Wash You Dry, the new follow-up published by Dashwood Books, covers similar territory as the previous book, with the introduction of the Jamaican sea.
MISSOURI STATE
DoYouRemember?

Don Knotts’ Daughter Continues His Acting And Comedy Legacy

Remember Sheriff Deputy Barney Fife from The Andy Griffith Show? He was, of course, played by Don Knotts. From his first marriage to Kathryn Metz, Knotts had a daughter, Karen, who has spent years following her father’s path by enjoying a career in comedy. Karen’s stage show, Tied Up In Knotts!, serves a tribute to her father, who died of lung cancer.
tvinsider.com

Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
HAWAII STATE
Popculture

Macy's Parade Viewers Call out Hoda Kotb for Jim Henson Muppets Mistake

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are calling out Hoda Kotb on her Muppets gaffe after the TODAY show host mistakenly referred to late Muppets creator Jim Henson as Jim Henderson. The blink-and-you-miss-it moment happened during Thursday's live broadcast of the Thanksgiving tradition as Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that "Jim Henderson's wildly popular Fraggle Rock" was getting fans in the holiday spirit with its Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock Night of the Lights Holiday Special on Apple TV+.
CBS Sacramento

The secrets behind your favorite Christmas movie classics

Watching Christmas movies is a whole tradition unto itself. Every family has their mainstays, whether it's an animated classic from yesteryear or a more modern take on holiday cheer.Get to know some of the fascinating stories behind the stories, so you can watch your old favorites with fresh eyes. (And bother everyone with your newly acquired trivia.)'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was supposed to be a flop"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is a cozy holiday classic now, but some of the people involved in its production thought it was going to bomb with audiences. The 1965 film was created as a TV special...
VERMONT STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Television Producer Dies

We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
CBS Boston

Jay Leno performs at California comedy club, 2 weeks after burn accident

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. - Jay Leno returned to the comedy stage Sunday night, two weeks after he was seriously burned in a gasoline fire.The 72-year-old former "Tonight Show" host performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Comedy and Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, California."It was good, They were great crowd, a lot of fun," Leno told reporters as he left the club. He said he's performed there every Sunday night since 1978.Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle on November 12, when he was burned on his face, chest and hands.He had two surgeries to treat his injuries and was released November 21.He's scheduled to perform three additional shows at the Hermosa Beach club in December.Leno, an Andover native, is a 1973 graduate of Emerson College. 
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
Deadline

Agatha Christie’s ’The Mousetrap’ Will Make Long-In-Coming Broadway Debut In 2023

Agatha Christie’s stage thriller The Mousetrap, a London theater staple for 70 years, is finally ready for Broadway: The murder mystery will unfold at as yet undisclosed Broadway venue sometime in 2023, producers have announced. The play, a West End institution and popular tourist destination since 1952, has been performed in the U.S. before but never on Broadway or in New York. Although a new Broadway cast will be assembled for the production, some physical elements of the long-running London staging will make the crossing: In a message on the show’s official website, producers note, “New York audiences will be able to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Christmas Mystery’ on HBO Max, A Yuletide Mystery That’s Fun For The Whole Family

A Christmas Mystery on HBO Max is your classic yuletide whodunnit. 100 years ago, a set of jingle bells fell from Santa’s sleigh in the town of Pleasant Bay, Oregon, bringing prosperity to everyone who lived there. When the bells go missing from the museum that holds them, everyone in town panics and 11-year-old Violet Pierce is determined to find out who stole them.
OREGON STATE
Salon

"American Horror Story: NYC" is going nowhere, slowly

The horror genre affords itself a big luxury in that everyday rules and logic don't apply to what's being presented to you, and isn't supposed to. In "American Horror Story," the cornerstone of Ryan Murphy's career, he and his team of writers have relied on this as a given while crafting 11 seasons of FX's popular horror series, meshing together true crime cases and historical references with bizarre and shocking scenarios and imagery that shift from creepy to murderous to paranormal, and often all in the same season.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
150K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy