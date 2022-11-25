ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

CFHS Class of '72 donates to schools foundation, football team

By Submitted by CFHS Class of 1972
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KonyC_0jNCRe1e00

The Cuyahoga Falls Class of 1972 presented the Cuyahoga Falls High School Black Tiger Football Team with a donation of $1,000 to be used for much needed items for their 2023 season. The presentation was made to assistant coach Brad Ely and some of the Black Tiger football players.

The Cuyahoga Falls Class of 1972 also presented to the Cuyahoga Falls Schools Foundation & Alumni Association a check in the amount of $1,000 to be used in 2023 toward a scholarship for a Cuyahoga Falls High School 2023 graduate.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Player of Year announced Monday

The Trumbull County football player of the year will be announced Monday night. The Trumbull County Coaches Association's annual banquet is tomorrow in Howland. Each coach nominates a senior player and the player of the year is selected by a panel of media, based on statistics, school involvement in extra curricular activities.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 area schools to play in OHSAA football championships

CANTON — Three area high schools are in the OHSAA Football Championship games this week and all games will be played in Canton at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Springfield will play in the Division I State Championship game Friday night against St. Edward. It is rematch of last year’s game where St. Edward won, 23-13.
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates millions to Akron Urban League

AKRON, Ohio — Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has pledged to give away most of her fortune, which equates to billions of dollars. What You Need To Know. The Akron Urban League received a surprise donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The...
AKRON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

OHSAA announces high school football state championship pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings for the state championship games this week in Canton. Seven high school football state champions will be crowned. All games are set to take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. OHSAA football state...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Three area football teams in state finals for first time since 1994

The Mahoning Valley will be well represented at the Ohio High School Football State Championships this weekend in Canton. Canfield, South Range and Warren JFK all play for state titles this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. In Division III, Canfield (13-1) plays Bloom Carroll (14-1) at 3:00...
CANFIELD, OH
WKBW-TV

University at Buffalo football drops overtime thriller to Kent State

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The University at Buffalo football team dropped their third straight game Saturday afternoon. Losing a 30-27 overtime thriller to MAC Conference foe Kent State. Tied at 24-24 heading into the overtime period, UB scored first on a 30-yard field goal from Alex McNulty. But on...
BUFFALO, NY
whbc.com

HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

WinterBlast returns for 19th season in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio holiday tradition is back for its 19th season. WinterBlast officially kicked off Friday night in Akron’s Lock 3 with the Welcome Santa Parade and lighting of the City of Akron Christmas tree. Greg Nyburg, Akron Recreation and Parks Department supervisor, said about...
AKRON, OH
ysnlive.com

GREEN STAYS STRONG THROUGH LEOPARDS RALLY

LOUISVILLE OH- After a tough loss on Tuesday to a Division 1 State Qualifier in Jackson Louisville spent Saturday looking for their first win of the season. They’d have to go up against a tough Green team coming on the road for their first game of the season. Green was an 18 win team a season ago, and fell in the tournament to the same Jackson team Louisville lost to on Tuesday. After a back and forth battle, Green was able to pull away in the final frame to take a 51-41 lead. After Brooke Haren scored 7 points in a row on her own, Louisville cut it to 51-48. Green answered with a 7-0 run of their own and closed out a 60-51 victory.
LOUISVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
CLEVELAND, OH
cohaitungchi.com

20 Best Things to Do in Mentor, OH

Mentor is a historical, scenic, family-friendly city in the northeastern part of Ohio that provides endless entertainment and fun opportunities. From historic buildings to state parks and lakes, and a whole lot more—you’ll surely have the best time exploring the city!. Go on relaxing nature trips, hike the...
MENTOR, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy