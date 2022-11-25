CFHS Class of '72 donates to schools foundation, football team

The Cuyahoga Falls Class of 1972 presented the Cuyahoga Falls High School Black Tiger Football Team with a donation of $1,000 to be used for much needed items for their 2023 season. The presentation was made to assistant coach Brad Ely and some of the Black Tiger football players.

The Cuyahoga Falls Class of 1972 also presented to the Cuyahoga Falls Schools Foundation & Alumni Association a check in the amount of $1,000 to be used in 2023 toward a scholarship for a Cuyahoga Falls High School 2023 graduate.