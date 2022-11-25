ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Dan Gabel and The Abletones ready to 'Dance Through the Holidays'

By Richard Duckett, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DT7ld_0jNCRZYt00

Big band leader and trombonist Dan Gabel is so happy to be performing live with his own 18-piece band again that he could "Dance Through the Holidays."

Actually, that's the name of the latest album by Dan Gabel and the Abletones, which will officially be released on Dec. 2 when the band puts on a holiday dance in the Dome Room at the Scandinavian Athletic Club Park, 438 Lake St., Shrewsbury.

Gabel is going to be busy with a lot of area appearances during the holiday season, but the Dec. 2 show "will be the only public dance event and I know folks have been itching to come back out and dance to the full live band," he said.

"Happy Holidays with Dan Gabel and the Abletones" will feature the 18-piece band, the Moon Maids vocal group (the vocalists alternate; more about the name later), an opening act Don't Tell Dan (a seven-piece band originally formed by Gabel's students with the Worcester Youth Jazz Program at Worcester Youth Orchestras), the holiday album release, hors d'oeuvres, full cash bar, table seating available, and a large wooden dance floor. Tickets are $25 SAC members; $30 adults; $10 students.

"Dance Through the Holidays" has band arrangements of great tunes for all the holidays from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve including "I've Got Plenty to be Thankful For" (lyrics by Irving Berlin), "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine), "March of the Toys" "God Bless Ye Merry Gentlemen" (traditional), "Let's Start the New Year Right" (Irving Berlin) and "Count Your Blessings" (Irving Berlin).

"It feels really appropriate post pandemic," Gabel said of the "Count Your Blessings" sentiment.

Also, "I'm really happy with how we played it."

Gabel is bandleader, arranger, trombonist, educator and historian who grew up in Webster. He is founder and leader of Dan Gabel and the Abletones, which plays big band/swing classics mostly from the 1930s, 40s and 50s.

He also plays trombone for the Glen Miller Orchestra, traveling the country when not back home in the Worcester area.

Gabel has performed with other bands such as the Cab Colloway, Tommy Dorsey and Hal McIntyre orchestras.

Gabel serves as the president and chief executive officer of the American Big Band Preservation Society - a non-profit organization based in Boston and dedicated to preserving, promoting, and performing while keeping music in schools- and also leads the Worcester Youth Jazz Program at Worcester Youth Orchestras. Gabel holds two bachelors degrees from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and a masters degree from New England Conservatory.

Dan Gabel and the Abletones have developed a great following, but the pandemic shut down live performance for a while, although Gabel did several live streams in 2020 and filmed a holiday show envisioned as a TV special "live" from The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

But out on the road and performing live, in-person shows with the Glen Miller Orchestra this spring and summer Gabel said he was struck by the thought that "we can't ever take this for granted again."

The pandemic "was really tough. We (Dan Gabel and the Abletones) did some live streams which came out really well. That was nice, but it really was awfully difficult. I don't think I realized how much I missed it until this spring getting out there again and connecting with audiences through music," he said.

With the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Gabel performed in 20 states and four Canadian provinces. "It was just great," Gabel said.

Audiences have been responding to hearing the music again. "Yes, thank goodness. Audiences have been great. I would say more enthusiastic, appreciative and engaged than ever before. I just hope that continues," Gabel said. "Live music, live entertainment is special. When it's taken away I hope people realize how important it is. You've got to experience it live. Shut off the TV," Gabel said.

People like to dance to the swing music. "They're not just sitting there and applauding, they want to dance."

One Dec. 2, "We'll be celebrating that, too," Gabel said of the SAC Park holiday dance.

Dan Gabel and the Abletones have kept performing including a summer concert at the Asa Waters Mansion in Millbury as well as recording.

The band is going to be especially busy in December with a number of other shows coming up locally with the Moon Maids vocal group. They will perform (although the appearances won't include dancing) at 4 p.m. Dec. 4 in First Congregational Church of Princeton; 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Grace E. Kelly Library, Webster; and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. Mary of the Hills Church, Boylston.

All performances are free and followed by a reception. The band also has some engagements in December, and a trip to Rochester, N.Y. for a show (again with the Moon Maids) at 4 p.m. Dec. 18 at Theatre at Innovation Square.

The day before Gabel will lead the Jazz Ensemble of the Worcester Youth Orchestras at the annual WYO family holiday concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 17 in Mechanics Hall.

The young musicians in the jazz ensemble are also appreciative of playing in-person concerts live again. "The kids feel it too. We continued through the whole pandemic. It was a great statement from the organization. The kids show up, they're ready to play. We've got a nice ensemble of 16 kids. We just had a concert. They sounded great," Gabel said.

The pandemic did afford Gable time to work on a biography of Vaughn Monroe (1911-73), the bandleader, trumpeter and baritone singer (“Red Roses For A Blue Lady,” “There, I’ve Said It Again," “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let it Snow"). Gabel has previously developed "The Vaughn Monroe Show," complete with Monroe's Moon Maids singers, who originally were female college students from Texas. Monroe's family have given their blessing to Gabel's efforts.

He had archived Monroe's music while a graduate student at the New England Conservatory of Music (Monroe had donated his manuscripts to the conservatory) and made his master’s thesis a performance of Monroe’s music.

A number of "Vaughan Monroe Show" performances had been booked in 2020 which all got cancelled.

Gabel's version of the show was popular. "The audiences went crazy," he said. "With Vaughan Monroe, whether you remember him or not, people connect with the show. There were kids, students. They had a great time."

Gabel hopes to get the show touring again and to finish the book this spring. "I'll probably spend some time with his daughter in Florida doing more interviews. She's so welcoming and likes talking about the music."

Meanwhile, "Dance Through the Holidays" isn't the only album Dan Gabel and the Abletones recorded recently.

The band accompanied Glenn Miller Orchestra vocalist Jenny Swoish on her album "Tonight ... In Dreamland" which includes the wonderful 1909 song "Meet me Tonight in Dreamland" made popular by the Mills Brothers, Vaughan Monroe and others. The album will be released in early spring, Gabel said.

Dan Gabel and the Abletones with the Moon Maids also have an album "Let's Get Away From it All" scheduled to be released in late spring.

Gabel said he wants to set up a spring tour with the band and vocalists in support of the album.

'Dance Through the Holidays" will be available for purchase via Gabel's website www.gabelmusic.com, online outlets such as YouTube and Spotify, as well as at Happy Holidays with Dan Gabel and the Abletones" at SAC Park Dec. 2.

At SAC Park the Dome Room can accommodate about 225-250 people. "It's the only dance in the whole month," Gabel said. The Dome Room and has recently been renovated/remodeled, he said.

"I think we're the first event (since renovations), which is nice."

He has plenty to sing and dance about with shows getting back on the road and three albums coming out.

"I'm very grateful for everything," Gabel said.

"Happy Holidays with Dan Gabel and The Abletones" — Big Band Holiday Dance

When: Friday, Dec. 2. Doors open 6:30 p.m.; live music 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Dome Room, SAC Park, 438 Lake St., Shrewsbury

How much: $25 SAC members; $30 adults; $10 students. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/happy-holidays-with-dan-gabel-and-the-abletones-tickets-446205010197. Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/457764149675836. More info: https://gabelmusic.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Worcester Festival of Lights! 12/2!

Worcester Festival of Lights! The City’s annual Festival of Lights event will begin on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:30 – 9 p.m. on the Worcester Common Oval. with a tree lighting at 6pm. This free, family-friendly event will host a number of lighting features, ice skating, food vendors, community organizations and performances. In commemoration of Worcester’s Tercentennial anniversary, in partnership with the City and the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District, New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill will install seven large-scale, Worcester-themed light sculptures and hanging light orbs.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts communities kick off holiday season with various celebrations

QUINCY, Mass. — There was a rumor that Santa Claus was going to be dropping in via helicopter for a quick visit to the Boston area this weekend. Thousands of all ages patiently waited at Pageant Field in Quincy, Massachusetts, and Old Saint Nick landed at around noon to greet as many children as possible — a welcome sight for parents given the COVID-19 pandemic put some holiday traditions on pause.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at La Salette shrine

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVATTLEBORO - A 69-year-old tradition is once again bringing joy at the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette in Attleboro. The annual Festival of Lights opened for the Christmas season Thursday night.The display of 500,000 lights takes three months to put together and changes a little bit every year. Four people work to get it up and running but designing begins shortly after the new year begins. "I always say the only limits that our grounds has is our creativity," Father Flavio Gillio told WBZ-TV, "It's one of the few events that brings together entire...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Caught in Southie

The Tide is High…like really high

If you were walking along the beach this weekend, you probably noticed how high the tides were. M Street Beach was a fraction of its normal size and the waters came up to the edge of the rocks, heading out the causeway to the Sugar Bowl. Down in the Fort...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Woo Crossword: Challenge yourself with Worcester facts

On the final Sunday of the month, the T&G publishes a crossword puzzle with some local flavor created by Frank Virzi. Virzi, who grew up in Worcester and now lives in Holden, has had puzzles published in the Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Boston Globe and more. Click here for an interactive version. This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Woo Crossword: Challenge yourself with Worcester facts
WORCESTER, MA
Dianna Carney

This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day Only

Photo by(Photo by Anthony : )) (HINGHAM, MA) A popular bookstore in Hingham has revealed that they will be hosting a book signing and meet & greet event at their Derby Street location! This event comes just in time for the holidays, as you can get a personalized book signed for the athlete in your life! This event will host Olympic Champion, Nathan Chen, who released this week his memoir, One Jump at a Time: My Story.
HINGHAM, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy