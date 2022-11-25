Read full article on original website
NPR
'Winterland' explores the cost of perfection through the story of Soviet gymnasts
What is the cost of perfection? NPR's David Folkenflik talks with Rae Meadows about her new novel, "Winterland." It tells the story of Soviet gymnasts and the system that made and often broke them. DAVID FOLKENFLIK, HOST:. The setting is a country that no longer exists. The time, two generations...
NPR
A family recipe for a beloved Bosnian dish
Every family has that one dish, the recipe that takes you back to childhood. Starting this month, NPR's sharing your kitchen gems in a series called All Things We're Cooking. We asked our audience to send us their special family recipes, and we're sharing those favorites along with the stories behind them. Today, we're hearing from Miriam Madetovic (ph), who shares a silly name her family uses for a beloved Bosnian dish.
CNBC
This 31-year-old makes $15,000 a month as a voiceover artist and lives in a school bus: ‘I was able to quit my full-time job’
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. When Alice Everdeen started recording voiceovers for airlines, video games and corporate companies in 2020, she had to work under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper to get a clear sound.
10 Black women sat in first class on an airplane and it revealed a lot about race in America
This article originally appeared on 07.29.21 Software developer Angie Jones' recent girls trip revealed that America still has a long way to go when it comes to race. To most, that's not surprising. But what's unique is how the specific experience Jones and her friends went through revealed the pervasive way systemic racism still runs through our culture.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
The Things They Left Behind: Haunting Images of the Belongings Lost in Deadly Halloween Crush
In a sports center in Seoul lines of Vans and Converse wait for their owners to recover them, often, however, it is loved ones searching for their children’s final articles of clothing Days after a crowd surge killed more than 150 people during a Halloween event in South Korea, gripping photos of what the victims left behind have surfaced. A Halloween celebration turned deadly after a crowd surge occurred in a narrow alley in the town of Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, the Yongsan Fire Department chief, Choi Seong-beom said, as reported...
'Children should be seen and not heard': Our mysterious upstairs neighbor's son never made a single sound in 5 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were landlords for decades. They lived on the first floor of their three-family home, and they rented out the top two floors to tenants who came and went.
After fire destroys town, couple decides to spend last moments together
There is a couple whose story is actually pretty sad and who have been missing for more than 2800 years. Their remains were found in the 1970s at Hasanlu, an Iranian archeological site. The couple most likely lived about 800 BC, which is precisely when a large fire completely destroyed the Hasanlu region, according to scientists.
Businessman travels across border to meet fiancé after falling for foreign bride scam
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Small towns are noted for local businesses that aren’t chain businesses. One morning, as I sat at my desk, an office manager of a small town business, a man walked into the office and told me a strange story about how he could have been an ax murderer in the park, but he wasn’t.
A brother and sister were at Club Q marking one year since they lost their mom to Covid. Then, they were shot
James Slaugh was with his sister and his partner Saturday night at a special place, marking a very important day.
NPR
A conversation with Elegance Bratton, director of 'The Inspection'
NPR's Eric Deggans talks with director Elegance Bratton about his feature film The Inspection, which is inspired by his life and centers a young, gay Black man who's rejected by his mother. ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:. "The Inspection" is a moving, emotional film about a young, gay, Black man named Ellis...
NPR
'EO' is a Polish film about a donkey that leaves the circus
Scott Simon talks to Polish film director Jerzy Skolimowski about his new film "EO", the story of a donkey once it leaves the circus. "EO," Jerzy Skolimowski's new film, opens on a pair of unforgettable eyes. They're the eyes of a donkey born in a Polish circus that closes, which sends the donkey onto a trail of decidedly un-Disney-esque (ph) adventures but real-life encounters with humans - some of them friendly, some of them callous and worse. "EO" has won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and his Poland's Oscar entry. And Jerzy Skolimowski, who has also received the Golden Lion Award for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival, joins us now from Santa Monica, Calif. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Alex G on his latest album, 'God Save the Animals'
NPR's David Folkenflik talks with musician Alex Giannascoli, who records as Alex G, about his latest album, God Save The Animals. While just a college student, Alex Giannascoli was lauded by a major music publication as the internet's secret best songwriter. That was back in 2014, and the indie artist is most definitely no longer a secret, but he is still something of an enigma. He performs as Alex G, which kind of cloaks him in a bit of mystery.
How we met: ‘We shared a hug – and I didn’t want to let go’
When Eve travelled to Morocco in January 2020, she was looking forward to an escape. “I was living in Michigan and studying for a doctorate in diversity and equity in education. The trip was part of my class,” she says. Her first stop was Casablanca, where she decided to visit Rick’s Cafe, a renowned music hotspot. “It was really crowded but with a great energy. It was full of people from all over the world,” she says.
NPR
Why the key change has disappeared from top-charting tunes
WHITNEY HOUSTON: (Singing) My lonely heart calls. Oh, I wanna dance with somebody. CHRIS DALLA RIVA: Changing the key is just a tool. And like all tools in music, the idea is to evoke emotion, to make the listener feel a certain way. SHAPIRO: Chris Dalla Riva is a musician...
NPR
Pianist Ahmad Jamal has released a pair of archival albums
Audio will be available later today. Musician Ahmad Jamal has been a major jazz figure since the 1950s. Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse is a set of never-before-released recordings of Jamal in his prime.
NPR
Ryan Coogler talks Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever'
And finally today, how does a family, let alone a nation, carry on in the face of profound loss? That's one of the questions explored in the latest installment of the "Black Panther" film franchise, "Wakanda Forever." In it, the audience explores the dark corners of grief through each of its characters following the death of T'Challa, Wakanda's king, who was also the superhero protector Black Panther. Watching on screen, you can't help but think of Chadwick Boseman, star of the first "Black Panther" movie, who died of cancer in 2020 before production began on the sequel. But as T'challa's family navigates this fresh reality, a new character emerges from the water, demanding help from Wakanda and resisting the Western world.
Man reunites with nanny after 4 decades: "She has been praying for me all her life"
A nanny looked after a Swedish-born boy for close to four years in Bolivia. After that, the little boy moved to Spain with his family, but the wish to reconnect with his nanny stayed in his heart.
NPR
Kara Swisher talks Twitter under Musk so far
NPR's Eric Deggans speaks with tech journalist Kara Swisher about Elon Musk's tumultuous takeover of Twitter. Love him or hate him, Elon Musk has turned Twitter upside down. In the weeks since the billionaire investor bought the social media platform, more than half of Twitter's 7,500 employees have either resigned or been fired. Musk also started a new verification system that he quickly had to pull back after users impersonated celebrities and companies. And according to the watchdog group Media Matters for America, Twitter has lost 50 of its top 100 advertisers since Musk took it over. Now, this all raises serious questions about Twitter's future. And to help us think through all of this is Kara Swisher. She's a tech journalist and host of the "On With Kara Swisher" and "Pivot" podcast. Kara Swisher, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
NPR
Encore: A migration journey involves whether to look back or not
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MIGUEL MACIAS, BYLINE: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: They talk about the family, whatever is happening in her life. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish). MACIAS: (Speaking Spanish). CHANG: And some years ago, Miguel, who is a senior producer for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, started a documentary project, and he asked...
