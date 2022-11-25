Read full article on original website
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Are Not All Right in Noah Baumbach’s Apocalyptic ‘White Noise’ Trailer
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are not OK in Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 satire about an Airborne Toxic Event that threatens an already tenuous community. Netflix releases the dark comedy in select theaters on November 25 before it streams December 30. Watch the new trailer below. Two-time Oscar nominee Driver stars as college professor Jack Gladney, who has made a name for himself in academia by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Yet when that aforementioned toxic omen takes over his fictional university town, Jack and his wife Babette (Gerwig) are determined to protect their family,...
Collider
'The Fabelmans' Co-Writer Tony Kushner on Working with Steven Spielberg & Deciding on That Ending
In Academy Award-winner Steven Spielberg’s upcoming feature, The Fabelmans, the director explores his own coming-of-age tale through the eyes of the fictionalized Sammy Fabelman (played by Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord and Gabriel LaBelle). Set in post-World War II Arizona, The Fabelmans chronicles young Sammy’s exploration of his newfound passion for filmmaking, the discovery of a life-changing family secret, and the ways that different perspectives through the lens can help us better understand the world around us. The screenplay was co-written by Spielberg and long-time collaborator and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, Tony Kushner, whose previous work with Spielberg on Munich and Lincoln both earned the playwright and screenwriter Oscar nominations.
Marisa Tomei says she was on 'Seinfeld' because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David liked the sound of her name
Marisa Tomei appears as a love interest for George Costanza in season seven of "Seinfeld." The Oscar-winning actress says she was cast because Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David loved her name. Tomei plays a version of herself on the show with a thing for "funny, quirky, bald men." Marisa Tomei...
Popculture
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Jennifer Lawrence dropped out from Elizabeth Holmes role because of Amanda Seyfried's 'terrific' Emmy Award winning portrayal: 'We don't need to redo that'
Jennifer Lawrence was set to play Elizabeth Holmes on the big screen but Amanda Seyfried ruined those plans. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winning actress revealed to the New York Times that the 36-year-old's 'terrific' Emmy winning portrayal of the notorious Theranos executive officer was the reason she dropped out of the film.
Collider
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Teaser Highlights Channing Tatum & Salma Hayek's Chemistry
Channing Tatum is set to dance his way to the top in the latest sultry addition to the Magic Mike saga, Magic Mike's Last Dance. The franchise, which pulled influence from Tatum's time as a stripper, is amongst the Hollywood star's most popular offerings to date and remarkably has birthed an entertainment empire for the actor. Ahead of the film's release, audiences have been drip fed insights into what to expect for the upcoming venture, the latest of which comes in the form an electric new teaser.
hotnewhiphop.com
Armie Hammer’s Dad, Michael Armand Hammer, Has Died At 67
The controversial business titan passed away on Sunday after battling cancer. Things have been relatively quiet on Armie Hammer’s front in recent months. However, the latest reports reveal that theirs been a loss in the controversial family. 67-year-old Michael Armand Hammer passed away on Sunday (November 20), following a battle with cancer.
Iconic 'New York New York' song was rewritten because Robert De Niro didn't think it was good enough
When John Kander and Fred Ebb first played their songs from New York, New York for Robert De Niro, his response provoked a 'you talkin' to me?' level of annoyance in them. In the midst of adapting the 1977 Martin Scorsese film for Broadway, Kander shares the story of how he and longtime writing partner, Fred Ebb, wrote the now iconic title song — and it involves some notes from the Oscar winner.
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
tvinsider.com
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery Joins Steven Knight Drama ‘This Town’
Michelle Dockery, best know for playing Lady Mary Crawley on the hit period drama Downton Abbey, has landed the lead role in This Town, an upcoming BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. According to Deadline, the six-part series (formerly known as Two Tone) revolves around an extended family...
Will Smith Fans Upset He's on 'Personal Baggage' List With Brad Pitt
The Hollywood Reporter listed Will Smith and Letitia Wright on a list with Brad Pitt and several others whose alleged behavior might affect their Oscar success.
Leonardo DiCaprio Recalled Brendan Fraser's Early Words Of Encouragement When They Reunited For Killers Of The Flower Moon
In the early 1990s, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brendan Fraser were just starting out in the film industry. DiCaprio got his start in small film roles in the 1990s before landing a recurring part on the family sitcom "Growing Pains" from 1991-1992. But breakout success was not far off for the actor thanks to his supporting role in 1993's "What's Eating Gilbert Grape." Playing the character of Arnie Grape, the part nabbed the future "Titanic" star his first Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor in 1994.
Gilmore Girls Almost Featured Jess In His Own Spin-Off
"Gilmore Girls" is the gift that should have kept on giving. The turn of the century introduced the world to Amy Sherman-Palladino's quippy and banter-heavy series, with audiences tuning in by the millions (via Entertainment Weekly) during its debut season, making it a runaway success for The WB (now The CW). The momentum on the quaint mother-daughter dramedy continued for seven seasons, when the brass behind Stars Hollow decided to call it curtains on the Gilmore family's exploits.
Ben Platt Announces Engagement To Noah Galvin: 'He Agreed To Hang Out Forever'
Galvin, who succeeded Platt in the title role of Broadway's "Dear Evan Hansen," said he "cried for like 7 hours" after his longtime boyfriend popped the question.
Collider
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
NPR
Ryan Coogler talks Black Panther sequel 'Wakanda Forever'
And finally today, how does a family, let alone a nation, carry on in the face of profound loss? That's one of the questions explored in the latest installment of the "Black Panther" film franchise, "Wakanda Forever." In it, the audience explores the dark corners of grief through each of its characters following the death of T'Challa, Wakanda's king, who was also the superhero protector Black Panther. Watching on screen, you can't help but think of Chadwick Boseman, star of the first "Black Panther" movie, who died of cancer in 2020 before production began on the sequel. But as T'challa's family navigates this fresh reality, a new character emerges from the water, demanding help from Wakanda and resisting the Western world.
NPR
'EO' is a Polish film about a donkey that leaves the circus
"EO," Jerzy Skolimowski's new film, opens on a pair of unforgettable eyes. They're the eyes of a donkey born in a Polish circus that closes, which sends the donkey onto a trail of decidedly un-Disney-esque (ph) adventures but real-life encounters with humans - some of them friendly, some of them callous and worse. "EO" has won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival and his Poland's Oscar entry. And Jerzy Skolimowski, who has also received the Golden Lion Award for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival, joins us now from Santa Monica, Calif. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Pianist Ahmad Jamal has released a pair of archival albums
Audio will be available later today. Musician Ahmad Jamal has been a major jazz figure since the 1950s. Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse is a set of never-before-released recordings of Jamal in his prime.
‘From Scratch’: Reese Witherspoon Helped Zoe Saldaña Get Her Role in the Series
Zoe Saldaña is the star of Netflix's newest limited series, 'From Scratch' but Reese Witherspoon helped her snag the role.
NPR
'Winterland' explores the cost of perfection through the story of Soviet gymnasts
What is the cost of perfection? NPR's David Folkenflik talks with Rae Meadows about her new novel, "Winterland." It tells the story of Soviet gymnasts and the system that made and often broke them. DAVID FOLKENFLIK, HOST:. The setting is a country that no longer exists. The time, two generations...
