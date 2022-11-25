ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West swipes Donald Trump in first 2024 presidential campaign video

By Fox News
 3 days ago

Ye, the rap music artist formerly known as Kanye West, released his first campaign video Thursday for an unlikely presidential bid in 2024, taking a swipe at former President Donald Trump.

In the video posted to Twitter, Ye shared that he previously offered Trump a position to be his vice presidential candidate, a comment Ye said confused and frustrated Trump.

“I think the thing Trump was most perturbed about [was] me asking him to be my vice president,” Ye said in the video. “I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off guard.”

The comments were made during a “debrief” session about Ye’s visit to the White House and meeting with then-President Trump in Oct. 2018.

In Thursday’s campaign video, Ye also challenged Trump on not acting to legally protect those who invaded the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, while he was in office.

The “Yeezy” clothing brand owner said he “walked in with intelligence” during the meeting as “someone who loves Trump,” and urged him to listen more to his loyalists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BG5ya_0jNCRRV500
In the video Ye put out, the rapper challenged Trump for not legally protecting those who invaded the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.
Getty Images

“He basically gives me this would-be mob-esque kind of story of all that he went through to get Alice Johnson out of jail and that he did not do it for Kim [Kardashian] but he did it for me,” Ye recalls in the video.

Johnson was a 63-year-old who Trump pardoned in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H5CI7_0jNCRRV500
Former president Trump meets with Ye in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C. on Oct. 11, 2018.
The Washington Post via Getty Im

The music mogul also claimed the former president yelled at him and insulted his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The two split in March 2022.

Ye then claimed Trump “started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I am going to lose.”

“Has that worked for anyone in history?” Ye joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RHlh_0jNCRRV500
Ye said Trump was confused and frustrated at him when he offered the former president an opportunity to be his vice presidential candidate.
Getty Images

He added: “That I am going to lose? Hold on, you’re talking to Ye.”

Ye has not officially announced his intention to run, although he has previously commented that he would seek the presidency in 2024.

Trump formally entered the 2024 presidential election one week after the midterm elections, promising to “make America great and glorious again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRVuh_0jNCRRV500
Ye also claimed that Trump yelled at him and insulted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
The Washington Post via Getty Im

“I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We have not reached that pinnacle, believe it or not,” Trump said on Nov. 15.

He added: “Just as I promised in 2016, I am your voice. I am your voice. The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not let them do that. What we have built together over the past six years is the greatest movement in history because it is not about politics. It’s about our love for this great country, America, and we’re not going to let it fail.”

