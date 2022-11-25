ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Official Massachusetts 'merch' is available in 3 state bookstores, online

By Kinga Borondy, Telegram & Gazette
 5 days ago

BOSTON — Foldable, packable, not too heavy, but also beautiful and unique: That’s the type of item for sale at the Massachusetts State Bookstore inside the Statehouse on Beacon Hill.

Tucked into a corner by the Hooker entrance, the state bookstore also has an array of publications: from building and fire codes to district maps and labor laws, all the publications that define the working parameters of government and that are mandated to be made available by law.

There are three brick-and-mortar bookstores, including locations in Springfield and Fall River, and they fall under the purview of Secretary of State William F. Galvin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOwL9_0jNCRQcM00

“These publications,” said Deb O’Malley, a spokeswoman for Galvin, indicating the more esoteric topics available in the sunny corner store, “are not for tourists, but they have an audience.”

Visitors who sign up for a free tour of the Statehouse, or who opt to take a self-guided tour, can purchase the merchandise in Doric Hall from a mobile cart or can wend their way down to the store to look over the selection.

Lapel pins, keychains and magnets celebrating the MBTA — there’s a die-cast replica of a Green Line trolley — colorful stained-glass suncatchers, boxed notecards and postcards: all items carefully selected and priced to fit a visitor's budget.

Also available, a mirror topped with the image of the Statehouse, bookmarks, children’s books and other history books.

Brass holiday ornaments offered

“Our biggest seller is the nostalgic postcards, printed with antique images of Boston,” said Mary Rinehart, director of the Statehouse tours. She particularly likes the brass holiday ornaments — this year, a replica of the Sacred Cod and an image of the Statehouse — that are unique.

“These ornaments were designed by one of our past interns and they are not for sale anywhere else on the Freedom Trail ,” Rinehart said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vpv5v_0jNCRQcM00

(The 2.5-mile Freedom Trail starts at the Statehouse and wends its way through the city, stopping at 16 nationally significant sites, including the Granary Burial Ground, Old South Meeting House, the Old North Church and Paul Revere’s House, among others.)

Finding the right merchandise has been a challenge, Rinehart said. The state tried toys, T-shirts, puzzles. A hardbound coffee table book that captured images of the nation’s 50 statehouses proved too heavy for many visitors to buy, carry and then transport back to their homes. They would end up ordering the book from an online retailer and have it shipped to their homes.

Tote bags were too pricey, T-shirts and sweatshirts took up too much storage space in the State House.

“It can’t be too fragile or too heavy,” Rinehart said.

The state is not allowed to make a profit from store sales; the small markup between the wholesale cost and the cost to the public is funneled into a revolving account and used to order more merchandise, O’Malley said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxb9H_0jNCRQcM00

Greg Hauser and Meghan Makoid took a minute to browse the merchandise available on the cart in Doric Hall. They were traveling from North Carolina to Maine for the Thanksgiving holidays, and had stopped in to visit the Statehouse between trains.

“I was born and raised in Massachusetts, and I’ve never been here,” said Hauser, who is originally from the Berkshires.

While the selection offers many images of Massachusetts, Boston and items specific to the commonwealth, there is no merchandise showcasing the state seal.

“We get requests for mugs or pins with the state seal,” O’Malley said. “But we’re not allowed to sell the seal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwK3s_0jNCRQcM00

The store is still waiting for a shipment of ornaments; Rinehart ordered a 3D rendering of a pine cone, echoing the pine cone on the capitol dome. A brass ornament featuring the Statehouse is detailed and delicate.

“The design along the edge incorporates the design of the wrought iron railing holding up the balustrade of the Grand Staircase,” Rinehart said.

Merchandise is available at the bookstores as well as online or by mail.

The Springfield store is located at the Western Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, 436 Dwight St., and the Fall River store is located at the Southeastern Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth, 218 South Main St., Suite 206.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Official Massachusetts 'merch' is available in 3 state bookstores, online

