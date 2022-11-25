The world is doing away with the leap second, an extra second that gets inserted into the global timescale every few years due to earth's slowing rotation. It already feels like we don't have enough time. But the world will soon lose something called the leap second. That decision was made at the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures earlier this month in Paris. So let's drill down on leap seconds and why we're getting rid of them. The man who can lay down some knowledge - that's NPR science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel. Hey, Geoff.

