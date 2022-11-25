ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Citadel's Ken Griffin warns the US economy will enter an immediate 'great depression' if China invades Taiwan and cuts off access to its semiconductor industry

The US economy would immediately enter a great depression if China invades Taiwan, according to Citadel founder Ken Griffin. Griffin's warning is predicated on the US potentially losing access to Taiwan's semiconductor industry. "We are playing with fire here, let's be very clear," Griffin said at a Bloomberg conference on...
WASHINGTON STATE
Motley Fool

Is the U.S. Consumer in Trouble Heading Into a Potential Recession?

Fewer savings and more debt may not be such a great combo if unemployment rises. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NPR

Blocking climate migration becomes a winning platform for far-right political parties

Globally, climate change is fueling migration. Blocking that migration has become a winning platform for far-right political parties. All over the world, climate change is fueling migration, and blocking that migration has become a winning platform for far-right political parties. For the last couple weeks, we've been following these trends through one route that many people take, from Senegal to Morocco to Spain.
NPR

Encore: India installs a record volume of solar power in 2022

As the world aims to reduce carbon emissions, particularly from developing nations, India is bragging: It's installed a record volume of solar power in 2022 to wean itself off of coal. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. India is a quickly developing country that's forecast to overtake China next year as the world's...
Reuters

Analysis-Slower Fed hikes spell relief from Tokyo to Buenos Aires

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's signalling of a slowdown in the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes takes pressure off global peers to keep on raising rates and offers relief to emerging markets, which have suffered their biggest rout in over a decade this year.
NPR

People across China are protesting for democratic reform and easing COVID controls

Protests in support of democratic reforms and against Covid controls are growing across China. They began after a fire killed ten people who witnesses say were trapped in a building under lockdown. DAVID FOLKENFLIK, HOST:. Protests are growing across China, calling for an end to COVID lockdown rules and for...
NPR

Protesters are so upset with China's COVID rules, some are openly saying Xi should go

Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China's powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at least eight cities struggled to suppress demonstrations Sunday that represent a rare direct challenge to the ruling Communist Party. Police using pepper spray drove away demonstrators in Shanghai who called...
NPR

The world is doing away with the leap second

The world is doing away with the leap second, an extra second that gets inserted into the global timescale every few years due to earth's slowing rotation. It already feels like we don't have enough time. But the world will soon lose something called the leap second. That decision was made at the 27th General Conference on Weights and Measures earlier this month in Paris. So let's drill down on leap seconds and why we're getting rid of them. The man who can lay down some knowledge - that's NPR science correspondent Geoff Brumfiel. Hey, Geoff.
NPR

Cities are losing trees — fast. But it's not too late to change that

Trees are struggling to survive in many cities, right at a time when the benefits of trees are needed most. Research published recently in the Journal of Forestry shows the number of urban trees has dropped in the U.S. David Nowak is one of the authors of that study. He's an emeritus senior scientist at the United States Forest Service, joins us from Albany, N.Y.
AFP

Australia falls short in Great Barrier Reef efforts: experts

Despite warnings, Australia's efforts to save the Great Barrier Reef still fall short of protecting the world's largest coral reef system from pollution and climate change, experts said Monday. The source added: "The path to saving the Great Barrier Reef is narrow, but it exists.
NPR

Israel appoints far-right politician with a history of inciting racism as national security minister

Israel's far-right politician Ben Gvir is set to be national security minister in the new coalition. What are the implications of his appointment?. A provocative far-right politician in Israel with a history of hostility toward Palestinians has been tapped as the next minister of national security. The appointment's part of what's expected to be the most right-wing government in Israeli history, headed by the once and future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. NPR's Daniel Estrin reports from Tel Aviv.

