Read It and Reap: Books help share the spirit of the season

By Ann Connery Frantz
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

The season is here, and book lovers may want to add these to their list. I’ll only point out a selection of goodies, since tastes are so eclectic.

  • Swooniest actor ever : Knopf has released all-time favorite actor Paul Newman’s memoir after his death. “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” sheds light on the fears and fame of an icon. He never said much in interviews, but does open up in the book.
  • Short but solid : Look for the “best” story collection of the year. They’re available in mysteries, essays, and short story form. Available everywhere, they’re a good gift for time-stressed readers.
  • The standards : For a bit of beautiful reading in time with the season: Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory” about a family holiday time in 1930s Alabama; “A Christmas Carol,” – search for the beautifully illustrated editions of past years: they are worth the effort (Yelana Bryksenkova, Arthur Rackham; P.J. Lynch, Michael Foreman, Mark Summer, Roberto Innocenti’s gorgeous 1990 edition and a “pop-up” edition illustrated by Chuck Fischer. Also notable, Samantha Silva’s historical fiction, “Mr. Dickens and his Carol.” Eyewitness Classics published a wonderful version for children, with meaningful information along the sides of the story to make the times come to life.
  • Meaning of the season : Fredrik Backman (“The Story of Ove,”) has written a holiday novella, “The Deal of a Lifetime” that gets to the gist of what it means to forgive, to love and to sacrifice.
  • Christmas in hard times : “A Treasury of African American Christmas Stories” reaches back into history to include stories of love, faith and hope despite poverty and racism.
  • Meanwhile, from Ukraine : Ukrainian novelist Nikolai Gogol’s “The Night Before Christmas” is certainly not the American-known story. It’s a story of good and evil, in which a blacksmith battles the devil for the heart of a beautiful woman.

Area authors :Tonia Magras of Leominster has written “Autumn’s Adventures” for children, published byDorrance Publishings. The book follows young Autumn as she finds way to help others and herself while on her adventures and steers young readers through lessons on problem-solving, relationships and conflict resolution.

Magras is producer, director and editor at her firm, Hull Bay Productions. She has won multiple Emmy nominations and wins while a producer at PBS, Boston.

Her podcast is The PowerPLAY Show. She lives in Leominster with her family.

TidePool Books on Chandler Street in Worcester has scheduled a discussion and book signing this week with Alan Ira Gordon, author of “Tales from the Quantum Café at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Another reading and book signing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 4, with Sharon Harmon, author of “Francois Christmas Crossing.”

The shop is at Booklovers’ Gourmet, 72 East Main St., Webster, has scheduled a visit with local author Carlo Morrissey at 1 p.m., Dec. 3. He will discuss and sign copies of “In A Borrowed Suit,” his latest novel. Free to public. The book is about an awkward, middle-age bumbler whose life is painfully linked to his sisters after their mother dies.

Raymond Rosemont muddles through mishaps and mistaken intentions to find real friendship. Morrissey is also the author of “Lavender Skies,” “If You See Your Father, Shoot Him” and “I Am the Moon.” A former school psychologist with Worcester Public Schools, he is an adjunct faculty member at Quinsigamond Community College.

On Dec. 10, 1 to 3 p.m., Booklovers’ Gourmet will host a book launch with William Gardiner, contributing author in “Scars to Stars, Vol. 2: Stories of Vulnerability, Resilience and Overcoming adversity.”

The book addresses issues surrounding severe trauma and suicide. Gardiner is a photographer and former Worcester Police officer.

On Dec. 10, TidePool will host a book signing with Susan Edwards Richmond, author of “Bioblitz” and Melissa Stewart, author of “Mega Predators of the Past.” Event begins at 3 p.m.

Book choices :

Reese Witherspoon has selected Cheryl Strayed’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” as her November book club selection. Strayed first gained notice with her autobiographical bestseller, “Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Northwest Trail.”

Her new book is a collection of Strayed’s advice columns, initially written for the literary website, The Rumpus, under the pen name “Sugar.” Kirkus critiqued the book as “a realistic and poignant compilation of the intricacies of relationships”

Gardner-area readers will meet at 4:30, Nov. 30, to discuss “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead. Members are reminded to bring written notes re books they’d like to read in coming sessions.

