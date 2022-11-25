ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parris Island, SC

thekatynews.com

Why South Carolina is a great place to retire

The beautiful state of South Carolina is quickly becoming a go-to destination for retirees from all over the country. For good reason – SC has a lot to offer, starting with affordable housing, great weather to tons of leisure options. Here are just a few of the reasons why...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
a-z-animals.com

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite

Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Georgia kicks off early voting for Senate seat race

Saturday marked one of the first days of early voting in Georgia in a run-off election to decide who will win its Senate seat: current Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican Herschel Walker. ERIC DEGGANS, HOST:. Tis the season to be voting - well, at least in Georgia yet again....
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

White sand beachPhoto byPhoto by The Travel Nook on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new beaches to explore, here is a list of three beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
wgac.com

Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents

Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
AIKEN, SC
Terry Mansfield

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.

