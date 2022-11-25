ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Ross County Historical Society to host holiday children’s program

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2usMMD_0jNCRJgV00

CHILLICOTHE— Children ages six to 12 are invited to participate in the Ross County Historical Society’s 2022 Holiday Children’s Program “Twas an Old-Fashioned Christmas.” The program will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Ross County Heritage Center.

Participants will enjoy holiday fun from days of long ago including participating in a dramatic reading of Clement Moore’s 1822 Christmas classic “A Visit from St. Nicholas” also known as “Twas The Night Before Christmas." They will then make a copy of Moore’s book to take home. Later they will tour the Museum’s Victorian Christmas Parlor and historical toy exhibits and learn tricky 19th-century parlor games that will have them thinking while having fun. The program will also include making crafts based on children’s pattern books from the time period. Seasonal refreshments will be provided.

To register, or for more information, please call 740-772-1936. Admission is $10 and includes a one-year junior membership to the historical society. The deadline to register is Dec. 1 and space is limited so the historical society askes that you register as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Local Boy Scout Troop Helps Clean Up Park

ROSS – Local Boy Scout Troop 14 recently joined forces with the Ross County Park District and Ohio Department of Natural Resources to conduct a cleanup of a four mile section of the North Fork of Paint Creek just outside Chillicothe. The Park District is establishing a water trail...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Dogs enjoy Thanksgiving meal at Ohio animal shelters

Dogs at several Ohio animal shelters got a special meal this Thanksgiving. Shelters like the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter and Columbus Humane Society prepared special Thanksgiving meals for dogs celebrating at the shelter. Volunteers said they made the dog safe meals using bacon and peanut enhancements. "Our annual Thanksgiving dinner...
OHIO STATE
lajollamom.com

How to Buy Discount Columbus Zoo Tickets: 12 Cheap Ways

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is one of the most popular attractions in Ohio, where you will find more than 7,000 animals across nearly 600 acres. You’ll want to spend a full day there, if not multiple days. Thankfully, you can find discount Columbus Zoo tickets through authorized sellers so that you have more to spend on fun extras like giraffe feedings and upgraded experiences.
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment

Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. Thanksgiving travel easy for some, trouble for others. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3u3uzJx. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

What Thanksgiving foods can your dogs safely eat?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's not just humans who enjoy their annual Thanksgiving feasts. Dogs also enjoy getting their portion of the meal, but there are some Thanksgiving foods that our four-legged friends should not eat. The American Kennel Club said Thanksgiving tends to coincide with an uptick in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Times Gazette

New fairgrounds building may be up for next fair

The contract top construct a new livestock facility at the Highland County Fairgrounds was awarded to Perkins Carmack Construction at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Jeff Duncan said the bid would include all four aspects of the proposed project including supplying of the...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Eye on Ohio

A scooped-up side lot and the riverfront parcel that mysteriously got away: How rules written for distressed ‘Rust Belt’ property may benefit a select few

This project provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to your community. On May 12, 2021, Chris and Angela Powers submitted a $4,000 bid for a Lawrence County Land...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Central Ohio Technical College announces new board members

NEWARK – Dr. Mark Law and Rhoda Warnock have been appointed as members of the Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) fiduciary board of trustees. Warnock began her career at the Coshocton Grain Company (CGC) upon graduation from COTC in 1984. She embarked on her lifelong career at CGC as a computer specialist and progressed to the position of CEO/CFO. Rhoda completed a Regulation D stock sale of nearly $2 million to leverage funds for the construction of a $13 million grain elevator expansion in Illinois while managing the two Ohio elevators. Most recently, she directed the construction of the $10 million Coshocton soy processing plant and rebranded that sector of CGC.
NEWARK, OH
back2stonewall.com

CALL TO ACTION: Proud Boys To Disrupt Columbus, Ohio Drag Story Time Event. COUNTERPROTEST! FIGHT BACK!

Via Right Wing Watch:: “A local chapter of the far-right Proud Boys plans to disrupt a Dec. 3 drag story event in Columbus, Ohio, just two weeks after the killings at a LGBTQ night club in Colorado Springs. The Columbus Proud Boys announced their plans to disrupt the kids story time event held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus on Telegram last Tuesday. Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan, non-profit research organization, first flagged the post. The emphasis of a “wild” protest is likely a reference to Jan. 6. Trump had called on his supporters to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, promising that it would “be wild!”
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Fundraiser for 2 shot and killed outside Ohio bar passes goal

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Toro Loco restaurant in Portsmouth, Ohio says they’ve already surpassed their fundraising goal of $4,000 to help pay for the funeral expenses of two employees that were shot and killed outside of a bar on Sunday. The two victims, identified as 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna, were shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy