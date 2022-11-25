ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Argue About Who Is The Corniest Team In The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
The Memphis Grizzlies came a close second with some even adding the Golden State Warriors to the list.

If the fans had their way, then the Phoenix Suns would be the corniest teams in the NBA. But that was a question up for debate on social media.

A tweet featuring the Phoenix  Suns' trio of Devin Booker , Deandre Ayton, and Chris Paul did the rounds and was labeled as the corniest outfit in the league. The audiences begged to differ as they also added more names to the mix.

The Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and even the Los Angeles Clippers made the list. Here's a look at some of the fans' opinions.

Given the responses, the Suns were prime candidates to take home that award, although their record in the 2022-23 season puts them as one of the title contenders.

How Have The Phoenix Suns Fared In NBA 2022-23?

That the Phoenix Suns are the third team in the league with the least number of losses (6) shows their performance in the 17 games they have played so far. The Boston Celtics (4) and the Milwaukee Bucks (5) are first and second on that list respectively.

The team is also on a two-game winning streak after losing to Orlando Magic, Miami Heat, and the Warriors. Projected to finish 56-26 by ESPN , the Suns will look to make the postseason for the third time in a row.

Last year, they were elite title contenders only to lose to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Devin Booker (27.4 points, 4.87 rebounds, and 5.8 assists), Mikal Bridges (16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists), and Deandre Ayton (14.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists) is the leading trio for the side so far this season. Veteran Chris Paul has seen a bit of a slump , especially after a lingering heel injury has seen him play just 10 games this season.

The Suns are yet to win their maiden championship and at the time of writing, their 11-6 record and their first position in the West make them more than just playoff candidates. And while the basketball audience may take the shots , their approach to the season shows they mean business.

