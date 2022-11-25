ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Irene Cara: Fame singer and actress dies aged 63

Fame and Flashdance singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. The American singer and actress was best known for her title track in the 1980 film Fame, as well as co-writing and singing the smash hit Flashdance... What a Feeling, for which she won an Oscar and a Grammy.
NME

Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73

Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
BBC

Game of Thrones star visits Game of Cones ice cream shop

A Game of Thrones fan and ice cream shop owner was "gobsmacked" when his store received a visit from a star of the show. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, visited ice cream business Game of Cones in Cornwall on Wednesday. Simon Sassoon has owned...

