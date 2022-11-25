Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Stormzy Calls On Sampha, Black Sherif, India Arie & More For Third Studio Album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
BBC
Irene Cara: Fame singer and actress dies aged 63
Fame and Flashdance singer Irene Cara has died at the age of 63. The American singer and actress was best known for her title track in the 1980 film Fame, as well as co-writing and singing the smash hit Flashdance... What a Feeling, for which she won an Oscar and a Grammy.
NME
Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73
Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
One to watch: Solar Corona
The Portuguese space-rockers roll out a fresh lineup on a tightly focused new album with a wild edge
Zayn Malik Makes His Return to Music With Cover of Jimi Hendrix's "Angel"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her & Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai. Zayn Malik is back with new music in honor of what would have been Jimi Hendrix's 80th birthday on Nov. 27. On Nov. 25, the One Direction alum dropped his version of the guitarist's 1971 song "Angel,"...
BBC
Game of Thrones star visits Game of Cones ice cream shop
A Game of Thrones fan and ice cream shop owner was "gobsmacked" when his store received a visit from a star of the show. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in the hit television series, visited ice cream business Game of Cones in Cornwall on Wednesday. Simon Sassoon has owned...
Comments / 0