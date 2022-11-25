Read full article on original website
Gareth Southgate explains why England could only draw with USA
England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted that his side lacked 'zip' against the USA on Friday.
90min
Gareth Southgate explains decision not to start Phil Foden at World Cup
Gareth Southgate explains decision not to start Phil Foden at World Cup.
Reflection time for Wales as World Cup dream fades in defeat to Iran
It's reflection time for Wales after defeat to Iran left Rob Page's side on the cusp of elimination from Group B at the 2022 World Cup.
Ben Davies defends Aaron Ramsey & Gareth Bale ahead of Wales vs England
Ben Davies has defended Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey for their performances at the World Cup - despite two poor team performances which have left Wales facing e
Wales predicted lineup vs England - World Cup
Wales' Group B campaign at the World Cup draws to a close on Tuesday as the Dragons take on England at the Ali bin Ahmed Stadium. It has been a tough group for
Argentina 2-0 Mexico: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires Albiceleste to victory
Match report and player ratings for Argentina's World Cup group game against Mexico
Cristiano Ronaldo 'knew' interview would end Man Utd career
Cristiano Ronaldo was aware his interview would likely bring about the end of his time at Man Utd, says Piers Morgan.
Andre Onana 'leaves World Cup' after Cameroon fall-out
Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left their World Cup party having played just one group stage match.
France 2-1 Denmark: Player ratings as Mbappe brace sends Les Bleus to last 16
Player ratings from France's 2-1 win against Denmark at the 2022 World Cup.
Harry Kane reacts to England's 0-0 draw with USA
Harry Kane was surprisingly upbeat following England's 0-0 draw with the United States in Group B of the World Cup on Friday.
USMNT star Tyler Adams on his 'special' relationship with English football
USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams has opened up on his 'special' affinity with English football ahead of Friday's clash with the Three Lions.
Didier Deschamps hails hidden Kylian Mbappe talent after two more World Cup goals
Didier Deschamps speaks glowingly about Kylian Mbappe after the France forward's World Cup brace against Denmark.
World Cup predictions - Saturday 26 November
Predictions for today's World Cup action, including Argentina vs Mexico, France vs Denmark, Tunisia vs Australia and Poland vs Saudi Arabia.
Kevin De Bruyne reveals why Belgium were better in 2018
Kevin De Bruyne has claimed Belgium have 'no chance' of winning the 2022 World Cup. The Red Devils opened up their campaign with a nervy 1-0 victory over Canada
Lionel Messi explains how Argentina beat Mexico
Lionel Messi reflects on crucial World Cup win for Argentina over Mexico.
Fred reveals 'talks' with agent Gilberto Silva on how to win the World Cup
Fred discusses relationship with agent & Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva.
Spain 1-1 Germany: Player ratings as Fullkrug spares German blushes
Match report and player ratings as Spain draw with Germany in Group E of the World Cup.
Wales 0-2 Iran: Player ratings as late goals down 10-man Dragons
Match report and player ratings from Wales' World Cup group stage game against Iran.
How to watch Wales vs England on TV & live stream
How to watch Wales vs England at the World Cup on TV & live stream.
Transfer rumours: Messi closes in on next move; Man Utd want Pulisic
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic, Cody Gakpo and more.
