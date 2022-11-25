Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Stephens arrives in South Africa ahead of Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge
Sloane Stephens has arrived in South Africa ahead of the Africa Cares Women's Tennis Challenge on December 3rd and 4th. Stephens arrived in the country with her husband Jozy Altidore after they spent some time in Iceland. Stephens posted a video on social media showing herself and Altidore in South Africa as she shared the following caption:
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova agrees with Nadal's comments regarding Federer retirement: "I hear you Rafa"
Martina Navratilova agrees with Rafael Nadal's comments that a part of him left when Roger Federer retired from the sport. Rafael Nadal's comments about Roger Federer leaving the sport of tennis travelled around the world because they spoke to many fans. Nadal himself admitted that he felt like a part of him left him with Federer the night he left the sport.
Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev looking forward to seeing Thiem again on return to action at Diriyah Tennis Cup: "We haven’t seen each other for almost two years now"
Alexander Zverev will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia as will Dominic Thiem and the German is excited to see him there. Zverev and Thiem are great friends and they contested the US Open final a few years ago when Zverev lost a 2-0 lead to Thiem for whom that is his only grand slam triumph. Both have struggled with injuries lately albeit Thiem was able to get back to a solid level in recent weeks.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime on Canada winning maiden Davis Cup title: "We grew up together from 7-8 years old dreaming about winning the Davis Cup"
Felix Auger-Aliassime completed Canada's dream run at the Davis Cup finals and he admitted it was a huge dream of his. Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov grew up together on the courts in Canada. They broke out among the professionals at the same time with their careers following very similar paths so far. Both of them were spectacular throughout the event and both were great on the final day.
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu receives MBE from King Charles for services to tennis
Emma Raducanu officially got her MBE from King Charles for services to tennis after becoming the first British woman to win a grand slam in decades. Raducanu was named in the honours list for services to tennis earlier this year and the British player attended the ceremony recently. The LTA social media pages posted a photo of Raducanu holding the badge representing a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire with Raducanu releasing a statement through her agent:
tennisuptodate.com
Former ATP player Sam Groth wins Melbourne District South seat in election
Former Australian tennis player is headed to the Victorian parliament after winning the election to represent a district south of Melbourne. Groth was a fairly decent tennis player who is most famous for his devastating serve. He had one of the fastest serves on Tour which was notorious around the Tour. He actually still holds the record for the fastest-ever recorded serve at 264 km/h during a 4-6 3-6 loss to Ignatik in Busan, South Korea in 2012.
tennisuptodate.com
Canada team all connected for common goal according to Auger-Aliassime: “There was no ego in the wrong places”
Felix Auger-Aliassime played hero once again for Canada pushing them past Italy to the Davis Cup Finals final. The Canadian won his singles match and then went for double duty in the doubles to secure the second crucial point for his country. Winning the Davis Cup is a common goal for all the players on the Canadian side and it's something that it's visible when you look at the way they interact with each other.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime brings Canada glory in 2022 Davis Cup Finals, adding to ATP Cup triumph
Felix Auger-Aliassime has brought Canada glory in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals after seeing off Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to seal the title for the very first time. Canada add to their ATP Cup triumph earlier in the season which of course will be changed to the United Cup going forward, a tournament they won't win due to not entering a team.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal makes young fan's day by signing autograph during exhibition in Brazil
Rafael Nadal is currently in South American on his exhibition Tour and a video of the legend signing something for an excited fan went viral. Nadal is touring South America with Casper Ruud and a video from their stay in Brazil made the rounds on social media. The signing took place during a changeover causing a brief pause in the match but nobody protested.
tennisuptodate.com
Zverev commits to Davis Cup return in 2023
Alexander Zverev committed to play for Germany in 2023 said Davis Cup team captain Michael Kohlmann in Malaga. The German team was present at the Davis Cup finals but got beaten there in the quarter-finals. Zverev played for Germany earlier this year helping them secure a spot there and he will be back next year to play again.
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez-Clijsters and Sock-Querrey set for Champions Series event in Orlando
A couple of interesting exhibition matches will happen in Orlando for the Champions Series as Fernandez, Clijsters, Sock and others attend. The champions series in Orlando will be played on December 3rd in Orland with some active and some retired players taking on. The one-day programme will have three matches as well as other activities. In the women's match we'll see Clijsters take on Fernandez while in the men's singles we'll see Sock play Querrey.
tennisuptodate.com
American sportswriter Chris Oddo sees Fritz as leading light in American men's tennis: "Setting the bar even higher for guys like Tiafoe and Tommy Paul"
American tennis is experiencing a slow but sure rise on the ATP Tour with American number one Taylor Fritz being the leading man. It's not just Fritz doing the heavy lifting it's also players like Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe who both have had an amazing year in 2022. They are all capable of becoming major players but Fritz has established himself as the leader of the pack.
tennisuptodate.com
“A part of my life left with him” - Nadal on Federer’s career ending Laver Cup
Rafael Nadal was very emotional during the retirement ceremony of Roger Federer at the Laver Cup and he explained why. Nadal has only ever known tennis with Federer as the Swiss ace was there when he broke out and became a professional so seeing him leave was a reality check for Nadal. He was very emotional all night long and accoring to reports shed more tears than Federer himself.
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic says Canada’s John Herdman must ‘learn things’ after skipping handshake
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic told Canada counterpart John Herdman he has “to learn some things” after claiming the pair did not shake hands after their World Cup finals clash.Dalic saw his side come back from Alphonso Davies’ early strike – the Canadians’ first goal at the men’s finals tournament – to win the Group F encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium 4-1 on Sunday.Before the match, the Croatia head coach had urged his opposite number to show some respect after Herdman told his players to make life uncomfortable for their opponents in industrial language.Herdman revealed he told his players “go...
tennisuptodate.com
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
Comments / 0