Djokovic went to congratulate Canada team after Davis Cup Finals triumph according to Pospisil
Novak Djokovic personally congratulated every member of the Canadian Davis Cup after their win over Australia. Novak Djokovic replaced Monaco with Marbella in 2020 during the Coronavirus pandemic as it allowed him more freedom due to the spaciousness of the villa he chose. He's been enjoying his time there and spending the majority of his free time there which allowed him to quickly make a trip to nearby Malaga for the Davis Cup Finals.
Stubbs defends Djokovic Edberg opinion after criticism: "Nothing trash about it"
Rennae Stubbs created a lot of controversies when she commented that it was the right decision to omit Djokovic from the sportsmanship award shortlist. Novak Djokovic was left off the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship award nominees list and Rennae Stubbs reacted to fans bashing the decision. She explained that the decision was right because Djokovic had plenty of unsportsmanlike moments on the court and off the court with fans further branding that comment as trash.
“A part of my life left with him” - Nadal on Federer’s career ending Laver Cup
Rafael Nadal was very emotional during the retirement ceremony of Roger Federer at the Laver Cup and he explained why. Nadal has only ever known tennis with Federer as the Swiss ace was there when he broke out and became a professional so seeing him leave was a reality check for Nadal. He was very emotional all night long and accoring to reports shed more tears than Federer himself.
Federer takes in post retirement return to Wimbledon after playing final major at SW19
Roger Federer found himself in London recently and he made his way to Wimbledon where he was received warmly. If you had to guess which place Federer favours in London you'd probably guess Wimbledon and you'd probably be right. Federer experienced so much joy on the courts that he always enjoys returning there. He did just that recently posting a photo of the Wimbledon trophy with the caption:
Novak Djokovic, Genie Bouchard and tennis community congratulate Canada on first Davis Cup victory
Canada defeated Australia 2-0 in the finals on Sunday to clinch their first-ever Davis Cup title since the tournament started in 1990. 18th-ranked Denis Shapovalov set the tone for his team by breaking Thanasi Kokkinakis as many as four times and defeating him 6-2, 6-4 to give Canada a 1-0 lead.
Navratilova agrees with Nadal's comments regarding Federer retirement: "I hear you Rafa"
Martina Navratilova agrees with Rafael Nadal's comments that a part of him left when Roger Federer retired from the sport. Rafael Nadal's comments about Roger Federer leaving the sport of tennis travelled around the world because they spoke to many fans. Nadal himself admitted that he felt like a part of him left him with Federer the night he left the sport.
Zverev looking forward to seeing Thiem again on return to action at Diriyah Tennis Cup: "We haven’t seen each other for almost two years now"
Alexander Zverev will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia as will Dominic Thiem and the German is excited to see him there. Zverev and Thiem are great friends and they contested the US Open final a few years ago when Zverev lost a 2-0 lead to Thiem for whom that is his only grand slam triumph. Both have struggled with injuries lately albeit Thiem was able to get back to a solid level in recent weeks.
Auger-Aliassime on Canada winning maiden Davis Cup title: "We grew up together from 7-8 years old dreaming about winning the Davis Cup"
Felix Auger-Aliassime completed Canada's dream run at the Davis Cup finals and he admitted it was a huge dream of his. Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov grew up together on the courts in Canada. They broke out among the professionals at the same time with their careers following very similar paths so far. Both of them were spectacular throughout the event and both were great on the final day.
Auger-Aliassime brings Canada glory in 2022 Davis Cup Finals, adding to ATP Cup triumph
Felix Auger-Aliassime has brought Canada glory in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals after seeing off Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to seal the title for the very first time. Canada add to their ATP Cup triumph earlier in the season which of course will be changed to the United Cup going forward, a tournament they won't win due to not entering a team.
Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios into Davis Cup team but money came first with Saudi exhibition worth six figures
Lleyton Hewitt tried to get Kyrgios to play the Davis Cup but the Australian prioritized his own singles career over the competition. Kyrgios enjoys playing for Australia yet the Australian is aware that his tennis career and popularity will not last forever. He elected to take part in the exhibition in Saudia Arabia which should earn him plenty of cash as opposed to the Davis Cup.
VIDEO: Nadal makes young fan's day by signing autograph during exhibition in Brazil
Rafael Nadal is currently in South American on his exhibition Tour and a video of the legend signing something for an excited fan went viral. Nadal is touring South America with Casper Ruud and a video from their stay in Brazil made the rounds on social media. The signing took place during a changeover causing a brief pause in the match but nobody protested.
Zverev on staying positive after French Open injury hell: “The first time I walked, I was extremely happy, The first time I ran”
Alexander Zverev detailed how he stayed positive while recovering from a gruelling injury suffered at the French Open. Alexander Zverev was quite possibly playing the best match of his life against Nadal at the French Open but he suffered the worst injury of his career in the same match. It was a strange mix of emotions for Zvereve who was devastated by the injury but remained very positive during the process:
Canada team all connected for common goal according to Auger-Aliassime: “There was no ego in the wrong places”
Felix Auger-Aliassime played hero once again for Canada pushing them past Italy to the Davis Cup Finals final. The Canadian won his singles match and then went for double duty in the doubles to secure the second crucial point for his country. Winning the Davis Cup is a common goal for all the players on the Canadian side and it's something that it's visible when you look at the way they interact with each other.
Kyrgios sends exhibition gauntlet out ahead of Australian Open: "This is an invitation to any tennis player who thinks they can beat me"
Nick Kyrgios challenged any player that thinks they can beat him to an exhibition match in Australia prior to the Australian Open. The native Aussie is feeling really confident about his game after a tremendous year that saw him play in his maiden grand slam final in Wimbledon. He's promised a huge year in 2023 and posted several updates on social media showing himself working hard in the gym.
Hewitt slams Davis Cup format after Australia defeat: “The concept of competition is wrong and nobody listens”
Australia Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt praised his team but slammed the competition for the format once again explaining how wrong it is. Most tennis fans remember the old Davis Cup with the almost football-like atmosphere that made it a unique event rather hard to replicate in tennis. The sheer emotion and energy that players drew from the engaged crowds made it a memorable spectacle even on Television. This version of the competition doesn't have that and Hewitt talked about it after the final:
Nadal on leaving legacy over results: “The important legacy is that the people I have lived with during these 20 years have a good human memory of me”
Rafael Nadal has no doubts about his legacy being more important than his results as he wants to be remembered properly. Tennis results are important to all players including Nadal. He would not be as great as he was without dedication and work ethic towards a goal which is most easily identifiable through certain results. Results are important but legacy is even more important to him:
Medvedev overjoyed with fatherhood so far: "I can talk about this for hours and hours"
Similar to his rival Nadal, Medvedev is enjoying being a father as they assumed that role recently just weeks apart. Daniil Medvedev recently welcome his first child and he is over the moon because of it. He talked about it to the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event where he'll play in a few weeks. Medvedev explained that he's a really happy person these days:
“My knee has been a little bit so-so and that has to wait”: Federer rules out certain holidays as knee recovery continues post retirement
Roger Federer retired from tennis but he still would like to have a farewell tour of sorts if his knees permitted. Federer's knees are not what they used to be and he's going on about the situation very carefully because one of his motivations to undergo all those surgeries was being able to enjoy life after retirement. Federer likes to play sports and be active and preserving his knees will allow him to do that in the future.
VIDEO: Contestant does hilarious impression of Nadal on game show
A Spanish game show recently provided some comic relief when a contestant did a hilarious impression of Rafael Nadal. Any person can be impersonated but those that have certain quirks are certainly easier to do so. Nadal is a popular figure because there are plenty of things he does quite distinctively. A contestant at a Spanish game show did just that providing some comic relief.
