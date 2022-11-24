Over the past years, Russian search and tech giant Yandex made an effort not to fall behind its Western counterparts and had developed its own smart devices, self-driving cars, as well as its own food delivery and ride-sharing services, among other products. According to The New York Times, though, the West's sanctions against its home country after the invasion of Ukraine has made it impossible to continue developing and improving its projects. That's why Yandex's parent firm, which is registered in Amsterdam, is reportedly looking to sell and sever ties with Russia.

