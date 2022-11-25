Fritz on lack of publicity for Davis Cup: "If we were to win Davis Cup, I don't think it would be even talked about on ESPN or our sports channels in the US"

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova agrees with Nadal's comments regarding Federer retirement: "I hear you Rafa"
Martina Navratilova agrees with Rafael Nadal's comments that a part of him left when Roger Federer retired from the sport. Rafael Nadal's comments about Roger Federer leaving the sport of tennis travelled around the world because they spoke to many fans. Nadal himself admitted that he felt like a part of him left him with Federer the night he left the sport.
tennisuptodate.com
Canada team all connected for common goal according to Auger-Aliassime: “There was no ego in the wrong places”
Felix Auger-Aliassime played hero once again for Canada pushing them past Italy to the Davis Cup Finals final. The Canadian won his singles match and then went for double duty in the doubles to secure the second crucial point for his country. Winning the Davis Cup is a common goal for all the players on the Canadian side and it's something that it's visible when you look at the way they interact with each other.
tennisuptodate.com
American sportswriter Chris Oddo sees Fritz as leading light in American men's tennis: "Setting the bar even higher for guys like Tiafoe and Tommy Paul"
American tennis is experiencing a slow but sure rise on the ATP Tour with American number one Taylor Fritz being the leading man. It's not just Fritz doing the heavy lifting it's also players like Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe who both have had an amazing year in 2022. They are all capable of becoming major players but Fritz has established himself as the leader of the pack.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime on Canada winning maiden Davis Cup title: "We grew up together from 7-8 years old dreaming about winning the Davis Cup"
Felix Auger-Aliassime completed Canada's dream run at the Davis Cup finals and he admitted it was a huge dream of his. Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov grew up together on the courts in Canada. They broke out among the professionals at the same time with their careers following very similar paths so far. Both of them were spectacular throughout the event and both were great on the final day.
tennisuptodate.com
"Doubles No. 1 or 100, he struggles against singles players ranked 1-8000": Tommy Paul on Rajeev Ram snub after Davis Cup exit
Tommy Paul posted a tweet explaining the Rajeev Ram Davis Cup snub which was problematic hence why it's now deleted. In a back-and-forth with fans, Paul posted a tweet that did not speak about Rajeev Ram in a positive way as a response to fans bashing him for his play in the doubles match against Italy. For context, Paul was selected alongside Sock to take on Fognini and Bolelli in the crucial doubles tie which the Italians won.
'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'
Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit
The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
USA fans threaten to ‘renounce citizenship’ after USMNT Twitter feed makes toe-curling Taylor Swift joke
USA soccer fans are threatening to "leave the country" after a cringeworthy Taylor Swift joke from the official USMNT feed went viral. The USA is all set to face England in a huge World Cup group-stage showdown in Qatar later today. After drawing their first game against Wales, Gregg Berhalter's...
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander gives own take on GOAT debate: "Roger pushed the boundaries, then Rafa pushed him before Novak came on stage to spoil the party"
Mats Wilander gave his take on the GOAT debate in a recent talk with Eurosport explaining the significance of each player. The tennis world was very spoiled with the arrival of Roger Federer and his tremendous tennis play. Not long after that, we got another incredible player as Nadal threw his name into the mix. Then came Novak Djokovic adding a new dimension to the whole thing with Andy Murray handing out the finishing touch albeit a clear level below the big three.
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
tennisuptodate.com
Federer takes in post retirement return to Wimbledon after playing final major at SW19
Roger Federer found himself in London recently and he made his way to Wimbledon where he was received warmly. If you had to guess which place Federer favours in London you'd probably guess Wimbledon and you'd probably be right. Federer experienced so much joy on the courts that he always enjoys returning there. He did just that recently posting a photo of the Wimbledon trophy with the caption:
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon's national team
LeBron James is a busy man, but somehow he finds the time to do multiple projects at once. The Lakers star is a well known soccer fan, and with the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway he appears to be following the action extremely closely. Fans watching a World Cup game...
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams teases fans with potential retirement U-turn: "I'm a little bored"
Serena Williams has teased fans about a potential return to tennis by posting a photo of racquets with the caption 'I'm a little bored'. Williams always avoided using the word 'retirement' preferring to call the process 'evolving'. She teased a potential return a couple of times even going so far as to claim she's not retired with another tease coming recently.
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
'We've used 14 players yet our best is still on the bench': Michael Owen leads outrage on social media after Phil Foden doesn't even come off the bench in England's tedious goalless draw with the United States
Michael Owen has led criticism into why Phil Foden was not brought on in England's goalless draw with the United States. Foden was not included in the starting line-up for the second match in a row, after he only came off the bench in their opening 6-2 win over Iran.
tennisuptodate.com
Navratilova and Evert give their picks for Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award
Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert gave their picks for the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award when the full list of nominees came out. The award is awarded every year by the ATP to the players they perceive show the best behaviour on and off the court. It's an awarded that has been dominated by Federer over the years as he won it over 10 times with Nadal winning the last four.
England vs USA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Final score, result, reaction as sub-par England endure goalless draw
A youthful USA side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle as the sluggish Three Lions had to settle for a 0-0 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium.England, unchanged from Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran, could have sealed their place in the knockout phase with a win but were careless in possession and struggled to dominate the Americans, who steadily grew in confidence.Tim Weah set up Weston McKennie with a measured cross but the midfielder blazed his effort over before Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but crashed off the crossbar in a lively first-half display from United States.The closest England came to breaking the deadlock was on the stroke of half-time when U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Mason Mount, while captain Harry Kane endured a frustrating evening up front that ended with him heading wide in second-half injury time as Gareth Southgate’s side laboured to earn a share of the spoils.Relive all the action with our live blog below
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on Rune's World Number One claims: "Might generate disappointment"
Holger Rune claimed that he can become number one in 2023 and Mats Wilander thinks it's a bit premature for that. Wilander doesn't doubt that Rune can do it because he has seen the talent he possesses up close at Roland Garros but exclaiming such a thing might create disappointment if it doesn't happen and there is a solid chance that it might not.
Comments / 0