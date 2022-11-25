Read full article on original website
As Palestinian flags fly at World Cup, Israeli symbols hidden
Palestinian flags are flying everywhere in Qatar but Israeli fans are staying low-key as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict makes its presence felt at the first World Cup on Arab soil. While Palestinian symbols are ubiquitous, an Israeli fan, who gave his name as Haim, said Qatar was his fourth World Cup but the first where he has not brought the national flag.
Sen. Chris Murphy pops Biden’s hopes for assault weapons ban, says the votes aren’t there
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., popped President Biden's hopes for an assault weapons ban on Sunday, stating that there are "probably not" enough votes in the Senate.
