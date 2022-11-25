ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

As Palestinian flags fly at World Cup, Israeli symbols hidden

Palestinian flags are flying everywhere in Qatar but Israeli fans are staying low-key as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict makes its presence felt at the first World Cup on Arab soil. While Palestinian symbols are ubiquitous, an Israeli fan, who gave his name as Haim, said Qatar was his fourth World Cup but the first where he has not brought the national flag.

