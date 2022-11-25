Read full article on original website
Killed in Vietnam War, Army Staff Sgt. Finger accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sanford I. Finger, 29, of Miami Beach, Florida, killed during the Vietnam War, was accounted for.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
Recovering the history and identities of the country's 1st Black Marines
Many are on a mission to find the first Black Marines that were established in 1942 as the Montford Point Marines.
What Happened To Black Soldiers After The Civil War?
To tell the story of American soldiers without paying homage to Black soldiers would be a true injustice to storytelling. The post What Happened To Black Soldiers After The Civil War? appeared first on NewsOne.
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Vietnam vet reflects on two tours, 564 combat missions
Jay Bibler, a Vietnam veteran, speaks with ABC 10News about his two tours, 564 combat missions. Madison Weil reports.
Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center
For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
U.S. soldiers didn’t fight and die for this
My father and I never had this conversation. Me: “Daddy, why did you fight in World War II?”. Him: “Because they sent me over there.” Or, “Because everyone else my age and gender was in it, too.” Or, “To save our country from the evil Axis powers.” Or even, “Bad timing. I was in ROTC at LSU in the late 1930s.”
Deadly Military Uniform Designs That Ultimately Got Soldiers Killed
There have been a number of times when fashion outweighed function when it came to military uniforms, sometimes leading to deadly results. The shortfalls that occurred were oftentimes known, but, in some instances, the issues plaguing them were a total mystery. Below, we explore six uniform elements that caused many servicemen to perish while on the battlefield.
Marines get last delivery of iconic H-1 helicopter. But don't call it the 'end of an era' yet
After six decades and multiple upgrades over the years, the last new H-1 helicopter — an AH-1Z Viper — arrived at Camp Pendleton this month
WWII veteran with US 101st Airborne Division dies at 101
A US paratrooper who participated in the 1944 D-Day invasion, and lived to reenact the famed World War II landing 75 years later, has died aged 101, his unit -- the 101st Airborne Division -- announced Thursday. "Today we say farewell to a 101st Airborne Legend, Tom Rice," tweeted the US Army division.
100-year-old greatest generation veteran, shares stories of World War II valor
Columbia veteran Howard Cecil Whiteside, 100, paid a visit to the Kiwanis Club of Columbia last week to share stories about his military experiences dating back to World War II. Kiwanis member Judge Bobby Sands interviewed Whiteside about his early days in the U.S. Navy Armed Guards, which took him to Germany, France...
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Veterans and scientists fulfill 'no man left behind,' returning long-lost American remains from lonely Pacific WWII battlefield
On a remote Pacific sandbar, replete with the ravages of war, a small group of veterans, volunteers and archeologists are doing their best to keep the enduring promise of "no man left behind."
During WWII, Native American code talkers used Navajo language to create an unbreakable code that helped America win the war
Native Americans were told to stop speaking their language for years. But 400 Navajos used it to create a code that was instrumental in the war.
Army Sgt. Maj. James O. Schmidt Served in 3 Wars. Now He's Sharing His Stories With the Next Generation.
James O. Schmidt has dedicated his post-military life to sharing his stories with the next generation. This story was created as part of Project Tell Me, a series running across Women’s Health and Men’s Health to celebrate the contributions of U.S. military veterans and spotlight some of their voices. Read the rest of the profiles in this package here.
Writing Vietnam
The catharsis of writing their memoirs helped two Vietnam veterans heal. "Write hard and clear about what hurts." — Ernest Hemingway. What is that place where we store our memories? Is it a virtual file cabinet filled with sounds and pictures and smells? Does it stay in permanent storage, or do we visit from time to time to honor or mourn what happened long ago?
The Memory Lives On For Michael James McGrath First World War Veteran - Unit 26th Australian Infantry Battalion
Michael James McGrath is an Australian citizen and a veteran of the First World War. His memory still lives on today with Help for Heros. His and his comrades’ bravery played a key role in the eventual victory over Germany and its allies in Europe. He served in the Australian Imperial Force as a member of the 26th Australian Infantry Battalion under the rank of ‘Private’. His service number is still registered as number 1906 and records show he enlisted at the age of 35. His service was long, however, eventually, he was killed in action on 4 October 1917 in the famous British led Battle of Broodseinde.
Manila American Cemetery Is Home to More US WWII Dead Than Any Other Site
Some 16,859 American soldiers call the Manila American Cemetery their final resting place, making it the largest US site of World War II dead. It’s located in the capital city of the Philippines, which witnessed a number of atrocities during the conflict, including the carnage that resulted from the battle for its liberation toward the end of the war.
