ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Summer House’ Star Stephen McGee Says Bravo Blindsided Him – ‘It Was Very Difficult’

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

When Bravo’s Summer House debuted in 2017, viewers met a group of millennial friends who worked hard in New York City during the week and played even harder in the Hamptons every weekend.

The first season cast, developed from a crossover via Vanderpump Rules friends, included a few now-longtime faces like Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, and Lindsay Hubbard, but also others like Ashley and Lauren Wirkus, and Stephen McGee.

After being a pretty big part of the early series, McGee and the Wirkus sisters departed the show after the second season. McGee recently shared how that departure was filled with manipulation , confusion, and also a breakdown in some of his Summer House friendships, which he revealed have now been repaired.

Stephen says the ‘Summer House’ cast were true friends

McGee described being on the show that followed a group of “true friends,” which gave the series an authentic touch. But he recalled how the cast’s idea of how they dealt with conflict differed from the producers’ vision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9IVU_0jNCP4bH00
Carl Radke, Amit Neuman, Lindsay Hubbard, Stephen McGee, Lauren Wirkus, Danielle Olivera, Ashley Wirkus, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

“In season one, we were very naive,” he recently told The Blueprint . “I remember one time, we were all in this big fight when we left on Sunday, and we rolled back up to the house on Friday, all smiling and happy. The producers are just like, ‘What the f*** are you doing? You can’t do that.'”

Leaving ‘Summer House’ was difficult

McGee recalled how the Summer House group of friends worked with producers, but the series was not heavily produced. “People often ask me, ‘How much was produced on the show?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, not a lot because we produce ourselves. We’re not idiots,” he said. “We know what people want to see. We know what works.'”

But he revealed that Summer House producers and editors didn’t work in the same space. “There’s no crossover between the people who are there filming with you and the people who are editing the show. They don’t speak,” he shared. “They get their notes, and then the editors answer to other people—it’s not the same thing.”

He was also positioned as more of an ancillary cast member but quickly became a fan favorite. So it was difficult when he and others were cut . “When we left the show, it was very difficult,” he recalled. “I was young, I was just finding my place. I was also receiving all of this very positive feedback from Bravo, so it was a big surprise for me.”

His ‘Summer House’ friendships were strained when he left

He was also led to believe that Bravo wanted him for other projects. But then, once he was let go from Summer House , Bravo severed all communication, which left him feeling blindsided. “[Bravo] has a policy, which is to not communicate with people,” he said. “People often draw their own conclusions when you leave or anything like that. It’s pretty much in the network’s narrative how they want to portray anything.”

While he remained in touch with the Wirkus sisters, his relationships with Summer House cast members who remained on the show were strained because his former friends were consumed with the show. He eventually lost touch with Cooke, his wife Amanda Batula, and others.

McGee rekindled his relationship with Cooke and Batula thanks to Kristen Doute from Vanderpump Rules who arranged a reunion. McGee reflected on the Summer House experience.

“During that time, I took a lot of those things for granted,” he said. “I used them. I disregarded them. And it took me a long time to get those opportunities back because, for whatever reason, my big head thought they would keep coming and coming—and opportunities don’t keep coming. Friends don’t keep coming. A career doesn’t come to you.”

RELATED: ‘Summer House’: Carl Radke Opens up About Traumatic Reveal From Season 2 – ‘It Wasn’t His Story to Share’

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating

Katie Maloney has been dating discreetly since splitting with ex-husband Tom Schwartz in March.  She admitted to being on the prowl with Lala Kent when the two Vanderpump Rules stars found themselves single at the same time earlier this year after the latter broke up with producer Randall Emmett. But the 35-year-old reality TV star is now […] The post This Is The Actor Katie Maloney Is Reportedly Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Delish

'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show

Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?

Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
RadarOnline

Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

230K+
Followers
121K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy