Read full article on original website
Related
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
Sunak faces fresh revolt from Tory MPs over small boats as No 10 hints at climbdown over onshore windfarms – UK politics live
Latest updates: business secretary hints that government may avoid rebellion over windfarms by giving in while row grows over Albanian asylum seekers
UK Property Demand Slides 44% After Market-Rocking Mini-Budget, Study Shows
Demand for U.K. residential properties nearly halved year-on-year in the four weeks to Nov. 20 following the government's chaotic budget, property website Zoopla found. New sales fell 28% over the period. Zoopla's report said current dynamics were a "shake-out rather than a pre-cursor to a housing crash". Prices are widely...
Steve Waugh: 'The public has almost overdosed on cricket'
"For the fans and spectators, it is hard to make a connection because you're not sure who is playing"
Unease With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dog Prince William's US Visit
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the U.S. in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
101K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0