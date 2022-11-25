Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
14 years on, NATO to renew a vow to Ukraine
BUCHAREST (AP) — NATO returns on Tuesday to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine — now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia — will join the world’s biggest military alliance one day.
Kazakh leader meets Putin in first post-election trip abroad
MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s leader met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, a week after winning a new seven-year term by a landslide in a snap election. Kazakhstan is a significant Russian ally, sharing a 7,600-kilometer (4,750-mile) border. But President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kept his distance from Moscow amid the conflict in Ukraine, notably declining this summer to recognize the Kremlin’s declaration of separatist Ukraine regions as sovereign states.
Russia wants to break Ukraine with the cold and dark. It hasn’t succeeded – so far
On 17 November, Kyiv woke to its first snow of the winter, the now familiar sound of air-raid sirens and explosions, and the news that, yet again, scores of Russian missiles were cutting through Ukraine’s skies headed for power plants and electricity substations. The destruction of civilian infrastructure is...
Niece of Iran's supreme leader speaks out against his 'murderous and child-killing regime' as protests continue
Farideh Moradkhani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's niece, called on people worldwide to support Iran's protests before she started a 15-year jail sentence.
MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts
European parliament is investigating Pegasus, a powerful surveillance tool used by governments around the world
Elon Musk says he would support DeSantis in 2024
n a tweet responding to a user question on Friday, Musk said that he would support DeSantis after claiming he would prefer a "sensible and centrist" candidate.
