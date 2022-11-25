ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record turnout at 2022 Greensburg Turkey Trot

By Maddie Aiken
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
A record number of people woke up early Thursday to race in this year’s Greensburg Turkey Trot and raise money for charities.

About 2,300 people participated in the 5K, race officials said. In recent years, the race typically has drawn between 1,500 and 2,000 participants.

Runners and walkers, often sporting turkey-themed gear, enjoyed sunny, warmer temperatures at the 9 a.m. start.

“My favorite part is the community,” said Greensburg resident Carla Pellis, who participates in the Turkey Trot every year. “Supporting charities is important, and it’s nice to work off your turkey dinner.”

This year, Pellis was accompanied by her two daughters, Marissa and Mia, and her dog, Aero. Many families do the 5K together — furry friends often included.

The 5K began 31 years ago with a few hundred participants, said organizer Barry Bupp. Since then, the event has raised roughly $500,000 for charity.

“You start the day out with fun, burn some calories and give to charity,” said Bupp, a pediatric dentist who placed first in the men’s 70-and-up division. “Thanks should drive you to giving.”

Around 50 people volunteered to help organize the race this year.

The 2022 nonprofit recipients included the YMCA of Greensburg, YWCA Westmoreland County, the Humane Society of Westmoreland County and Greensburg Fire Department.

Carol Palcic, YWCA executive director, said this year had the “best collaborative effort” among the nonprofits in the race’s history.

Suzanne Printz, YMCA CEO, said she appreciates the commitment, love and family that the 5K fosters.

“It’s such an awesome, community, family event,” Printz said.

