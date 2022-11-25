Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
La Porte Santa Parade
Usually, the big man with a white beard and red suit shimmies down the chimney, but later today, he's shimmying down a parade route!. On Saturday, November 26, the La Porte Santa Parade will step off at 3 p.m. CT/4 p.m. ET. It's an annual parade that attracts residents and...
22 WSBT
Support indie bookstores this Small Business Saturday at Brain Lair Books
This Small Business Saturday will be one for the books!. WSBT 22 takes you to one local bookstore. Brain Lair Books, 1005 Portage Ave., will be open 10-5 p.m. There will be goodies for the kids, gift bags and deals on books and signed copies of books. To learn more...
22 WSBT
Black Friday shopping kicks off holiday traditions
The excitement of holiday shopping on Black Friday is back in full swing. Thousands have been out shopping all day, telling us this year feels a little more normal than last. Black Friday has transformed into more of a weekend marathon instead of just a one-day sprint. But this hasn't...
22 WSBT
American Cornhole Organization tournament in South Bend
More than 400 people from over 19 states are competing this weekend in South Bend. It's for the American Cornhole Organization tournament at the Century Center. Cornhole is a mixture between shuffleboard and horseshoes. The goal is to toss the 1-pound bag into the holes on the board 27 feet...
22 WSBT
U.S. National Sled Team member returns to South Bend for tournament
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A Michiana homecoming for a U.S. National Sled Team member. Nicholas Witkowski started his sled hockey career at 6-years-old in South Bend, but later moved to Florida. The gold medalist came back for the 13th Annual Adam Milani Sled Hockey Challenge. River City Sled...
22 WSBT
Elkhart child died in accident just hours before her sixth birthday
An Elkhart family is grieving Saturday as they mourn the loss of five-year-old Jayleighana Mathenia . She was killed Friday after being hit by a truck while trying to cross the road. Police say the vehicle involved was a Ford F-250 going northbound in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Emergency Response Team situation in Goshen ends peacefully
Goshen, Ind. — Police are reporting a situation ended peacefully at a home on S. 10th St. Details are limited, but Goshen Police's public information officer reports the situation started before 5:30 Sunday afternoon and cleared before 11. The subject in question was taken to a local hospital for...
22 WSBT
Three in hospital after early morning shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Several people are in the hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in South Bend. This happened in the 2800 block of West Calvert Street around 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims received immediate aid...
22 WSBT
One man dead in Saturday morning crash
One man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Elkhart County. The driver, Michael Scott Grant of Elkhart, was heading eastbound on County Road 4 near County Road 109 before 7:30 a.m. Saturday when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Grant was pronounced dead at...
22 WSBT
New Prairie's postseason run ends short of a State Championship, fall 37-7 to East Central
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — New Prairie football proved they are one of the top teams in the area, powering into to the State Championship with a 13-1 record. The Cougars grinded for a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter to defeat Kokomo in Semi-State. But New Prairie fell...
22 WSBT
No. 1 ND Women's Soccer bested by No. 2 UNC in Elite Eight
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The No. 1 Irish Women's Soccer team entered Saturday night outscoring their opponents 11-0 thru the first three rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Notre Dame faced its biggest challenge yet facing No. 2 North Carolina for an opportunity to reach the College Cup (Final Four).
22 WSBT
Cass County allocates COVID funds to fixing roads
Cass County is putting nearly a million dollars into its roads. The county allocated the money from its COVID funding to its Road Commission. This was part of more than $10 million the county received. A resolution was also approved to create a program to help townships repair local roads.
22 WSBT
Williams, No. 6 USC beat No. 15 Notre Dame 38-27
LOS ANGELES — No. 15 Notre Dame falls to No. 6 USC and Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams 38-27 at the Coliseum. Notre Dame was looking to close out the regular season with a 6th consecutive win. USC marched right down the field on the game's opening possession. USC quarterback...
Comments / 0