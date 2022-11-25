Read full article on original website
Santa Claus pays a visit to Leechburg's Small Business Saturday
Leechburg was among the towns across the Alle-Kiski Valley that had a Small Business Saturday event. The event was started by American Express about a decade ago to promote shopping at small businesses the day after Black Friday, which has been dominated by big box retailers. One of the visitors...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl
Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds
Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
Warden mansion in Mt. Pleasant hosts 32nd annual 'Festival of Lights'
It’s only appropriate that the 32nd annual Festival of Lights in Mt. Pleasant would feature one tree for every year it has taken place. That means nearly three dozen trees, decorated by members of the public, will be on display — and on sale — to benefit restoration work at the Samuel Warden mansion on Church Street, where the festival is taking place over two weekends.
Service, generosity were among pharmacist's contributions to Greensburg community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. Pharmacist John E. “Joe” Fishell worked 13 out of every 14 days at his Greensburg drug store and was on call on holidays. “There were many times he...
Out & About: Greensburg Hempfield Area Library gala gives thanks to supporters
Greensburg Hempfield Area Library hosted a Nov. 18 fundraising event whose name was a bit of a play on words. The Thanks“giving” Gala, at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield, not only looked forward to the coming holiday but also thanked supporters for their generosity. About 120 guests gathered...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 27, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Holiday event planned at Animal Protectors. Animal Protectors of Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Nov. 28, 2022
Monroeville Recreation and Parks Department invites all residents of the municipality to take part in a holiday light contest. All you need to do to participate is turn on your lights between 6 and 9 p.m. Winners will be selected from each of the municipality’s seven wards. A recreation board...
butlerradio.com
Local Organization to Host Workshop
A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
Out & About: Westmoreland Walks sells out 3 seatings of annual SereniTea
About two dozen women spent a cozy afternoon at The Victorian Lady of Academy Hill, guests of Westmoreland Walks at the annual SereniTea. Held Nov. 19 at the historic mansion in Greensburg, the event was one of three sold-out seatings of the tea, which raises funds for the organization’s scholarship fund.
The Zombek's return for annual holiday light show
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Zombek's are back for their holiday light show for Make-A-Wish.The event has raised more than $80,000 over the past eight years. It starts Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and features ice sculpting, a Chinese auction, costumed characters including the Pirate Parrot, and of course, Mr. And Mrs. Claus.
cranberryeagle.com
Black Friday shopping lacks long line
The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Meals On Wheels rings in season with Bridgeville fundraiser
’Twas the month before Christmas, and Santa had a good beard going. Dressed in his red-and-white suit and matching cap in mid-November, Al Welle said that he usually just sports a white goatee. But when he was asked to portray St. Nick, he promptly started to grow the rest of the requisite whiskers.
Record turnout at 2022 Greensburg Turkey Trot
A record number of people woke up early Thursday to race in this year’s Greensburg Turkey Trot and raise money for charities. About 2,300 people participated in the 5K, race officials said. In recent years, the race typically has drawn between 1,500 and 2,000 participants. Runners and walkers, often...
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
No sleeping in for Bethel Park Turkey Trot participants
Not everyone sleeps in on holidays. Well before the sun rose Thanksgiving morning, volunteers started gathering around the Clifton Road entrance to the Montour Trail in Bethel Park, ready to help prepare for hundreds of fellow early risers. At 7:30, they were off and running. Or walking. Or watching and...
butlerradio.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
pghcitypaper.com
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Job Coach, Assistant Social Media Manager, Baker Assistant, and more
Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
cranberryeagle.com
Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland features about 1 million dancing lights
About 1 million lights stretching about a mile-and-a-half long dance every night to Christmas carols at Cooper’s Lake Campground. The lights are synchronized to Christmas songs that play over a radio station every night, creating a light show almost a year in the making. “It takes us basically a...
