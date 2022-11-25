ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandergrift, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crowds flock to New Kensington for Shop Small Crawl

Jayde Ferney and Scott McCann strolled along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington on Saturday with their 6-month-old dog, Floki. Before 1:30 p.m., they had already hit at least 18 of the 48 businesses participating in the second annual Shop Small Crawl. They bought desserts at Lynette’s Mad Custom Cakes and...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

All-Clad Factory Sale returns to Washington County Fairgrounds

Following a three-year hiatus, the much-anticipated All-Clad Factory Sale is set to return to the Washington County Fairgrounds Dec. 2-3. Shoppers can expect to see significant discounts up to 70% off on All-Clad cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, electrics and gourmet accessories. “Washington County is unique in that one of its...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Warden mansion in Mt. Pleasant hosts 32nd annual 'Festival of Lights'

It’s only appropriate that the 32nd annual Festival of Lights in Mt. Pleasant would feature one tree for every year it has taken place. That means nearly three dozen trees, decorated by members of the public, will be on display — and on sale — to benefit restoration work at the Samuel Warden mansion on Church Street, where the festival is taking place over two weekends.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Nov. 27, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Holiday event planned at Animal Protectors. Animal Protectors of Allegheny...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville area happenings, week of Nov. 28, 2022

Monroeville Recreation and Parks Department invites all residents of the municipality to take part in a holiday light contest. All you need to do to participate is turn on your lights between 6 and 9 p.m. Winners will be selected from each of the municipality’s seven wards. A recreation board...
MONROEVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Organization to Host Workshop

A local organization is holding a workshop for small non-profits and limited staff later this week in Butler. The Institute for Nonprofit Leadership at Slippery Rock University is offering “Turning Your Projects into Legacies” Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Butler SUCCEED on North Main Street.
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

The Zombek's return for annual holiday light show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Zombek's are back for their holiday light show for Make-A-Wish.The event has raised more than $80,000 over the past eight years. It starts Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and features ice sculpting, a Chinese auction, costumed characters including the Pirate Parrot, and of course, Mr. And Mrs. Claus.
cranberryeagle.com

Black Friday shopping lacks long line

The long lines out the door in the early morning of Black Friday might be a thing of the past due to online shopping and the crunch of inflation, according to local retail workers and customers. Shannon Prunty, assistant manager at Dunham’s Sports in Butler, said she started her shift...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Meals On Wheels rings in season with Bridgeville fundraiser

’Twas the month before Christmas, and Santa had a good beard going. Dressed in his red-and-white suit and matching cap in mid-November, Al Welle said that he usually just sports a white goatee. But when he was asked to portray St. Nick, he promptly started to grow the rest of the requisite whiskers.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

Record turnout at 2022 Greensburg Turkey Trot

A record number of people woke up early Thursday to race in this year’s Greensburg Turkey Trot and raise money for charities. About 2,300 people participated in the 5K, race officials said. In recent years, the race typically has drawn between 1,500 and 2,000 participants. Runners and walkers, often...
GREENSBURG, PA
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
GROVE CITY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Job Coach, Assistant Social Media Manager, Baker Assistant, and more

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. At Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, our standards of care have never been higher. We are looking to hire new compassionate team members to help in making aging easier for our residents and those we serve. We are hiring RNs, Home Health RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services, Housekeeping/Environmental Services, Maintenance Techs, and more! Ask about our variety of scheduling options and sign-on bonuses for select positions. Apply today at CareersAtSrCare.org.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
INDIANA, PA

