Read what a judge told Elizabeth Holmes before sending her to prison for 11 years
U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of California Edward Davila sentenced former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes to 11 years in prison last week following a four-month trial in which a jury found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors at her blood-testing company. Below is a transcript of Davila's full remarks...
WaPo's Taylor Lorenz defends China's zero-COVID policy while blaming US for killing 'millions' by reopening
Controversial Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz defended the Chinese Communist Party's zero-COVID policy while slamming the United States' handling of the pandemic.
Doctors who would like to defy abortion laws say it's too risky
It's been five months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and now 13 states have laws banning abortion with limited exceptions for medical emergencies. Doctors who violate these laws could face felony charges, prison time and the loss of their medical license. Surveys, news reports and court affidavits show the fear of these laws has caused some doctors to delay or deny abortions, including in emergencies. Some doctors are asking themselves a tough question - when they are forced to choose between their ethical obligations to patients and the law, should they defy the law? NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin reports.
How the new Twitter might impact users overseas
The protests in Iran right now, last year's farmer demonstrations in India or the uprisings known as the Arab Spring all relied on the exercise of free speech online, including on Twitter. Until recently, the company had a team dedicated to protecting the free speech and privacy rights of users around the world. But Elon Musk has now laid off Twitter's entire human rights team. So where does that leave users outside of the U.S. who've relied on Twitter to organize social and political movements? Alexandra Givens is president and CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
U.S. soccer federation briefly alters Iran's flag to show solidarity with protesters
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. Soccer Federation briefly displayed Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match on Tuesday. Iran's government reacted by accusing America of removing the name...
Experts are concerned Thanksgiving gatherings could accelerate a 'tripledemic'
For each of the last two years, Thanksgiving helped usher in some very unwelcome guests: Devastating waves of COVID-19. No one thinks this year will be anything like the last two dark pandemic winters, at least when it comes to COVID-19. But the country is now dealing with a different kind of threat — an unpredictable confluence of old and new respiratory pathogens.
How masks became a habit in Mexico City
REINA LOPEZ: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: "They tell us that the danger is over," she says, "but it's not true." During the pandemic, she saw neighbors and family members die. She says this pandemic is not over. And who knows? Maybe there's even some other virus lurking. LOPEZ: (Through interpreter)...
More anti-lockdown protests in China triggered by deadly fire
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Protests against China's restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police used pepper...
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after anti-lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian "zero-COVID" lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over...
USA change Iran flag to remove Islamic republic emblem before World Cup clash
DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic, saying it supports protesters in Iran ahead of the two nations' World Cup match Tuesday. The federation said in a statement Sunday that it decided to forego...
The pandemic isn't over yet, but thousands of public health workers lost their jobs
The American public health system has never faced anything quite like the coronavirus pandemic. The system was pushed to its limits. So were the workers who staff it. And in recent months, thousands of those workers who were hired to fill gaps during the worst of the pandemic have lost their jobs.
