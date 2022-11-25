ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

WHEC TV-10

Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert: 61-year-old Jenny Torres

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police need your help to find missing 61-year-old Jenny Torres. She was last seen on Lake Avenue in Rochester around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and is believed to be on foot. She is 4 foot 10 and was last seen wearing a black wool coat, gray hoodie, black leggings, and carrying a black bag.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Three Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband

On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Odysee J. Thomas., 35, of Rochester, NY, Talia I. Mercado., 29 of Rochester, NY and Iesha R. Sanders., 31, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

One killed and two injured in Rush crash on Sunday

RUSH, N.Y. – One person was killed in a crash Sunday on Rush Lima Road. Two others were taken to the hospital. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say two vehicles were traveling in opposite lanes when one of them crossed the center line, striking the other. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the line.
RUSH, NY
13 WHAM

Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation

Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Irondequoit Police Chief retires

Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
nyspnews.com

Rochester resident arrested by State Police for weapons charges after pursuit.

On November 26, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Genesee Street in Rochester, when the operator failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The operator of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a front porch of a residence on South Plymouth Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
ROCHESTER, NY

