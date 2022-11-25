Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Missing Teens Alert: Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill
PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two missing teens. Sheriff’s deputies say Marjuan Calhoun-Timmons and Shawn Hill were last seen in the area of Penfield Road near Linden Park Drive in Penfield. Marjuan is 5 foot 8 and was last seen...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: 61-year-old Jenny Torres
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police need your help to find missing 61-year-old Jenny Torres. She was last seen on Lake Avenue in Rochester around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and is believed to be on foot. She is 4 foot 10 and was last seen wearing a black wool coat, gray hoodie, black leggings, and carrying a black bag.
Police on scene at fatal bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
allthatsinteresting.com
The Chilling Story Of The Alphabet Murders That Targeted Girls With Double Initials
In the early 1970s, the Alphabet Murderer stalked Rochester, New York, killing girls who had the same first and last initial – and these horrific crimes remain unsolved to this day. On the afternoon of Nov. 16, 1971, a young girl ran down the side of a highway in...
nyspnews.com
Three Rochester women arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Odysee J. Thomas., 35, of Rochester, NY, Talia I. Mercado., 29 of Rochester, NY and Iesha R. Sanders., 31, of Rochester, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd.
Vulgar graffiti containing slurs, swastika in Perinton, police search for suspects
Deputies said they saw a racial slur painted on a vehicle in the parking lot.
Driver dies in Rush car crash
The driver traveling westbound was transported to the hospital with injuries. MCSO representatives did not clarify the state of the driver.
WHEC TV-10
Volunteers at ASEZ WAO pick up leaves for older residents of East Rochester
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Older people in East Rochester got a helping hand on Sunday. The group that lent some help did it with such enthusiasm. ASEZ WAO Buffalo and Rochester volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God did some community service over the weekend. Volunteers raked...
WHEC TV-10
House on Lorenzo Street hit by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At about 3:08 am on Saturday, Rochester Police Officers responded to Lorenzo Street for the ShotSpotter activation. When they arrived, officers found evidence that gunshots had been fired in the area and an occupied house had been hit several times. The only person in the house was an adult female, who was not injured. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fire Department helps Buffalo after winter storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Three days and 3,000 buildings. That’s what a team of 25 from the Rochester Fire Department deal with after Buffalo was slammed with snow last week. Just getting to the Queen City was a battle. It was déjà vu for some members of the fire department, including Capt. Ed Tracey. The last time they were called out to Buffalo to help with an Arctic blast was 2014.
WHEC TV-10
One killed and two injured in Rush crash on Sunday
RUSH, N.Y. – One person was killed in a crash Sunday on Rush Lima Road. Two others were taken to the hospital. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say two vehicles were traveling in opposite lanes when one of them crossed the center line, striking the other. It is unclear which vehicle crossed the line.
13 WHAM
Portion of Empire Blvd. closed off due to MCSO investigation
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE (11/27/22): Just before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, MCSO deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Empire Blvd in Penfield. Police say a 2006 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was heading east on Empire Blvd when it went into the westbound lane and struck three other vehicles.
WHEC TV-10
Man killed in incident involving a bulldozer in Livingston County
LEICESTER, N.Y. – Livingston County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a man was killed in an incident involving a bulldozer. This happened on a farm off Dunkley Road in Leicester. Deputies are at the scene investigating. News10NBC will update the story as we learn more.
13 WHAM
Irondequoit Police Chief retires
Irondequoit, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird retires Friday. Laird has been a police officer for nearly 30 years, 22 of them in Irondequoit. He’s been the chief since 2020. In a statement, Laird says he made this decision based on personal reasons and for his family.
nyspnews.com
Rochester resident arrested by State Police for weapons charges after pursuit.
On November 26, 2022, at approximately 4:45 p.m., the State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Genesee Street in Rochester, when the operator failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. The operator of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a front porch of a residence on South Plymouth Avenue.
Rochester driver faces weapons charges after fleeing from police during pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested after troopers with New York State Police say they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation Saturday in Rochester on Genesee Street. Troopers identified the driver as Tyree Washington of Rochester. Troopers say Washington failed to stop and a pursuit was […]
Police: 2 men stabbed, man shot, house shot overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say two men were stabbed overnight Saturday on E Main Street near Beechwood Street. Officers say the two men, who are in their 20s, walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 2:30 a.m. According to the RPD, both men had lacerations to their upper bodies. […]
Macedon Fire Chief Adam Weinstein passed away
In a social media post and on the department's website, they said that Chief Adam Weinstein passed away unexpectedly:
