ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Peru’s Vega Brothers, Joanna Lombardi Board ‘Welcome Mr. Hollywood,’ From Mar Coll, Aina Calleja (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYOpi_0jNCNNVD00

Creating what looks like one of the undisputed highlights of Ventana Sur ’s Spanish Screenings , three of Perú’s foremost filmmakers – Daniel and Diego Vega and Joanna Lombardi –have boarded “Bienvenido Mr. Hollywood,” which promises a complete departure for one of Catalonia’s leading edge cineastes, Mar Coll .

Co-created and directed by Coll (“Three Days With the Family”) and Aina Calleja, an editor on Coll’s first series, “Killing the Father”), “Welcome Mr. Hollywood” is written by Coll, Calleja and Diego Vega, who with brother Daniel broke out with his debut, 2010 Cannes Un Certain Regard Jury Prize winner, “October.” A 2013 Locarno best actor winner for Fernando Bacilio, “El Mudo” consolidated the brothers’ reputation as top young Latin America auteurs.

““Welcome Mr. Hollywood” is lead produced by Barcelona’s Funicular Films and co-produced by Daniel and Diego Vega’s Lima-based Maretazo Cine. Lombardi, a former head of fiction at Telefonica Media Networks Latin America, will serve as executive producer.

A key figure on Latin America’s film-TV scene, while at Telefonica Media Networks Lombardi produced a brace of Movistar Play original series by up-and-coming creators including Colombia’s Mauricio Leiva Cock (“Capital Noise”); Peruvian actor-director Salvador del Solar (“Magallanes”) and Colombia’s Carlos Moreno (“Dog Eat Dog,” “All Your Dead Ones”), directors of “ Los Prisioneros ,” seen at September’s Iberseries; and the Vega brothers’ Movistar original series “ El Día de Mi Suerte ,” about a downtrodden  impersonator of salsa star Hector Lavoe clinging onto the hope that his luck will change.

Coll burst onto the scene with 2009’s “Three Days With the Family,” her intimate focus, local setting and knowing description of milieu anticipating by nearly a decade the highly-grounded movies of the Newest Catalan Cinema, such as Carla Simón’s “Summer 1993” and 2022 Berlin Golden Bear winner “Alcarràs.”

“Welcome Mr. Hollywood,” by contrast, is a very different proposition. Set in Iquitos, Perú, in the heart of the Amazon, it turns on two best friends, women whose busy lives are suddenly turned upside down by news that a big director will be coming to shoot a sequel to “Fitzcarraldo.” “The revelation that the lead character is a woman unleashes the wildest version of themselves as they dream of becoming the chosen actress,” the synopsis runs.

Cast has yet to be confirmed. The project is at an early stage of financing. “With this film, we are looking to move out of our comfort zone and talk about cinema as a factory of dreams; as an epic which reminds us of the delirium in which it coverts everything around it, including people’s destinies,” Coll and Calleja said in a joint statement.

The film’s title echoes “Welcome Mr. Marshall,” Luis Berlanga’s 1953 Cannes competition player which satirises Spain’s desperate desire to escape post-Civil War misery as a dozy Spanish hamlets decks itself out as a typical Andalusian village in an absurd play to attract Marshall Plan aid.

“Welcome Mr. Hollywood” will not have this social satire, said Coll. But it will be a “clear comedy” stocked by characters “whose life is not easy and suddenly see a ticket to paradise.”

“They do not always act out of the noblest of sentiments – but rather vanity, ambition – yet are highly empathetic, allowing us to recognise ourselves in then, and are viewed with a certain tenderness which Berlanga had,” Coll added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rnvek_0jNCNNVD00
Diego Vega, Joanna Lombardi and Daniel Vega

Another influence Coll mentioned is Woody Allen’s “The Purple Rose of Cairo.”

Launched in Spring 2021 by Aina Clotet, Jan Andreu, Marc Clotet and Marta Baldó, Funicular Films is currently developing a first slate of movies and series addressing universal themes – coming of age, fear of death, identity crisis – but made with a darkly comedic viewpoint, said Baldó, who will produce “Welcome Mr. Hollywood” for Funicular.

Though set in Iquitos, from Diego Vega’s incorporation as a co-writer, “Welcome Mr. Hollywood” could take place in many cities of the world, Baldó added.

Coll and Calleja know Latin America, more specifically Mexico, well. Though they met in Barcelona, they shared a flat in Mexico City over 2005-07, Calleja working in Mexico until 2016, serving as editor on first features by directors who have become leading lights of its cinema, such as Julio Hernández Cordón (“Gasolina,” 2008), Nicolas Pereda (“Los Ausentes,” 2014) and Katina Medina Mora (“Sabrás Que Hacer Conmigo,” 2015).

Equally, Baldó worked over 1995-98 at Mexico City’s PCTV, a production house which also negotiated international channels with Mexican cable networks.

Calleja edited – and took a writer’s credit – on Natalia Cabral and Oriol Estrada’s 2021 “A Film About Couples,” part of the Dominican Republic’s growing auteur cinema. She wrote and directed the short “Los días en veranos son más largos,” which received a special mention at Colombia’s Cartagena Film Festival en 2011. Calleja is currently editing “Extinció,” her latest short as a writer-director,

After Coll’s second feature, 2013’s “We All Want the Best For Her,” Coll, Diego Vega and Valentina Viso co-wrote Movistar+ miniseries “Killing the Father,” which Coll directed and Calleja edited.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Under Pressure’s’ Marjorie Estiano to Star in ‘A Mother’s Embrace’ from ‘History of the Occult’s’ Cristian Ponce (EXCLUSIVE)

One of Brazil’s biggest film-TV stars, Marjorie Estiano – an International Emmy nominee for her performance in Globo’s “Under Pressure” and star of Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas’ Locarno winner “Good Manners” – is attached to take the lead in one of the most awaited Latin American genre films of 2023, Brazilian horror feature “A Mother’s Embrace.”  The sophomore feature from Argentina’s Cristian Ponce, director of Argentine genre breakout “History of the Occult,” the highest-rated horror title on Letterboxd’s 2021 Year in Review.  “A Mother’s Embrace” is scheduled to go into production next March. It is written by Ponce and pic’s producer André Pereira, who...
Variety

‘The Distances’ Director Elena Trapé to Helm Coming Soon’s ‘Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Elena Trapé, whose character-driven ensemble pieces “Blog” and “The Distances” marked her out as a talent to watch, is attached to direct “Gwendolyne, Diary of a Fan,” (“Gwendolyne, Diario de Una Fan”), one of two series being brought onto the market at Ventana Sur’s Spanish Screenings by Barcelona-based Coming Soon Films. Screenplay for “Gewndlyne” is by Marta Buisán and Jordi Casado and Miguel Ibánez Monroy. Led by Marta Ramírez, post-production coordinator on J.A. Bayona’s “The Orphanage,” Coming Soon, which already produced Trapé’s “The Distances,” is also introducing in Buenos Aires “The Summer of Dead Toys,” (“El verano de los juguetes muertos”), a...
Variety

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s ’The Beasts,’ ‘Virus 32,’ ‘All the Names of God’ Lead Latido Films Sales Rebound (EXCLUSIVE)

Closing Japan with Medallion and French-speaking Canada with Axiom and fielding offers for the U.S., China and the U.K, “The Beasts” is on track to shortly sell well over half the major territories in the world for sales agent Latido Films. as  The sales come as Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s rural thriller heads to this week’s Ventana Sur as one of its biggest market highlights. In further new deals, the Spain-set modern-day Western has also now been swooped on by HBO Eastern Europe and has licensed Poland (Aurora), Hungary (Cinefil), Portugal (Outsiders) and the Baltics (Capella).  These pacts add to prior acquisitions by Movies Inspired...
Variety

Carlos Saura, Alex de la Iglesia, Rodrigo Sorogoyen and New Gen Talent: Spanish Screenings on Tour

Carlos Saura’s “Walls Can Talk,” Alex de la Iglesia’s “Four’s a Crowd” and Alex Murrull and Dani de la Orden’s “The Final Game” head as market premieres the most major addition to this year’s Cannes-backed Ventana Sur, Spanish Screenings on Tour, Spanish cinema’s biggest international industry platform ever.  Since 2009, when Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur launched, also backed by Argentina’s INCAA institute, no single country has had such a powerful presence at the event. The Screenings also catch Spanish cinema in a magnificent year of multiple standout titles which are impacting at Spain’s domestic box office, where national titles are making...
Variety

Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
Variety

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actor who rocketed to pop stardom singing the title tracks to “Fame” and “Flashdance,” had died at age 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death is “currently unknown.” “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose wrote. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.” Cara first came to prominence playing Coco Hernandez, a student at the High School of Performing Arts, which is now known as Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School, with ambitions of...
tatler.com

Madonna’s son, Rocco Ritchie, hosts exhibition in his mother’s LA hair salon

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. It came as quite the surprise when it emerged that Rocco Ritchie, 22, son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, had been painting under the pseudonym ‘Rhed’, now showcasing his work via Instagram under the name ‘Maison Rhed’. There have since been reports that the young artist has launched an exhibition in Los Angeles, displaying his work at an unconventional venue: Hollywood salon Andy LeCompte, owned by the man who cuts Madonna’s hair, according to Richard Eden in the Daily Mail.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Donovan Unveils Historic David Gilmour Collaboration, ‘Rock Me,’ With ‘Gaelia’ Album Set to Follow (EXCLUSIVE)

Donovan has released a collaboration with David Gilmour, “Rock Me,” in anticipation of a new album, “Gaelia,” set to arrive one week from today. Variety is hosting the exclusive premiere of the music video for the historic meet-up. Donovan, famous for classic 1960s folk-rock songs like “Hurdy Gurdy Man,” told Variety how he came to have the Pink Floyd singer-guitarist on two tracks — the second of which is titled “Lover O’ Lover” — for the new album. “I met up with David at Lord Michael and Lady Marina Cowdray’s country estate,” he says. “These two dear, noble friends of Linda and...
Variety

India’s Viga Jostles With Sony and Amazon at Goa Festival’s Film Technology Exhibition

A roster of top international and Indian companies feature in a film technology exhibition at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa. Exhibitors include Sony, Canon, Hansa, Technicolour, Shashi, Prasad, Fujifilm, TechnoCine, Zeiss, Cineom, Tinu, Aputure, SRSG, Eizo, 360VFRX and Silence Acoustics. In addition, Amazon Prime Video has a section within the exhibition devoted to showcasing the effects featured in their film “Ram Setu,” starring Akshay Kumar. One of the highlights of the exhibition is the presence of virtual production specialists Viga Entertainment Technology which is unique in that all its hardware and software are completely developed and manufactured...
Variety

European Disney-Style Feature ‘Argonuts’ from ‘Jungle Bunch’ Team Lures Studiocanal U.K. and Other Major Distributors for Kinology (EXCLUSIVE)

“Argonuts,” a Disney-style family animated feature from “The Jungle Bunch” team, TAT Productions, has lured leading distributors in major markets. Rolling off the American Film Market, Gregoire Melin’s sales banner Kinology has closed a raft of deals with the U.K. (Studiocanal), Germany and Austria (Plaion), Latin America (California Filmes), Australia and New Zealand (Icon Film Distribution), South Korea (Green Narae Media), Lumix Media (Vietnam), Lev Cinema (Israel) and Merzigo (Turkey). Kinology also sold “Argonuts” to Viva Kids for the U.S. during the AFM where the feature had its market premiere. “’Argonuts’ boasts a beautiful animation worthy of a studio movie,...
Variety

Norway’s Kjersti Paulsen Wins Semiramis Award for Excellence in Casting for ‘The Innocents,’ Beats ‘CODA’

Kjersti Paulsen was named the winner of the Semiramis Award for excellence in casting for her work on “The Innocents,” directed by Norway’s Eskil Vogt, at a ceremony Saturday at Torino Film Festival. The psychological thriller about four kids who suddenly discover they have hidden powers celebrated its world premiere at Cannes, with Variety’s Jessica Kiang praising its “exceptional child performers.” “The producer, director and I agreed on the importance of finding the right children and gave it the highest priority. All other characters had to wait,” said Paulsen before her win. “My job is to create an environment where the children feel...
Variety

Bob Dylan Says He ‘Regrets’ an ‘Error in Judgment’ in Selling Machine-Signed Art and Books: ‘I Want to Rectify It Immediately’

Bob Dylan issued a rare public statement Friday night to admit that he “regrets” having made “an error in judgment” in using machine technology to affix duplicate signatures to artwork and books that were advertised and sold as hand-signed over the past three years. He says the use of autopen signatures only occurred since 2019, when he was afflicted with a case of vertigo, and on through the pandemic, when he was not able to have staff assist him with the hand-signing he had previously done. Dylan says was given “the assurance that this kind of thing is done ‘all...
Variety

FiGa Films Swoops on Brazilian Drama ‘Frogs’ by Clara Linhart (EXCLUSIVE)

Figa Films has snapped up international sales rights to “Frogs,” (“Os Sapos,”) by Clara Linhart. Her previous film “Domingo,” (2018), co-directed with Fellipe Barbosa, premiered at the 75th Venice Festival in Venice Days.  The Brazilian production centers on a woman, in her late thirties, invited to an old friends’ get together at a country house. She arrives to find there is no get together and is left instead to spend her weekend with two couples in partial crisis. In her statement about the film director Linhart says, ‘I want the spectators to recognize themselves in these characters or in the situations...
Variety

Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat

Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made an appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman. Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support. “I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after approaching...
Variety

Charles Koppelman, Legendary Music Executive and Former Chairman of Martha Stewart’s Company, Dies at 82

Charles Koppelman, a veteran music executive whose career spanned five decades before he became a top executive at Martha Stewart and Steve Madden’s companies, died Friday at the age of 82. The news was posted on social media by his son Brian, co-creator and showrunner of the Showtime series “Billions,” and daughter Jenny Koppelman Hutt. No official cause of death was given, but Brian wrote, “He spent his last days surrounded by those he loved the most.” It is no overstatement to say that Koppelman was one of the most formidable industry executives of the past 50 years. Over the course of...
Variety

‘Wednesday’ Costume Designer Colleen Atwood Talks Enid’s Colorful Sweaters and the Hitchcock Inspiration Behind Principal Weems

It’s no surprise that Wednesday Addams is a popular Halloween costume each year. The elements are simple: a black dress, a white collar, and two braided pigtails.  If anyone’s up to the daunting task of updating such an iconic character’s fashion, it’s Colleen Atwood. The Oscar-winning costume designer, whose credits include “Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” pulled together a medley of creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and all-together ooky ensembles for Netflix’s “Wednesday.”  “With Wednesday, we can nail the iconic look right away with a nod to the original pointed collar, little print dress...
Variety

Indian Industry Heavyweights Mull Impact of Streamers on Theatrical Releases in Post-COVID Era

Leading lights of the Indian entertainment industry discussed the impact of streaming platforms in the period after COVID-19 at a panel on the concluding day of the Film Bazaar market in Goa. Participating in the discussion were Shobha Sant, head of content alliances for films at billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, Lada Guruden Singh, GM and head of Sony Pictures International Productions India, Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of streamer Planet Marathi, and Prithul Kumar, joint secretary, films, at India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Sant pointed out that post-COVID, among a spate of flops, some Hindi-language films including “Sooryavanshi” and “Gangubai...
Variety

Banijay Americas to Open Massive Production Facility in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)

Capping the celebration of Endemol Shine Brazil’s 15th anniversary, parent company Banijay Americas will be unveiling what they tout will be the largest independent production studio facility in Latin America. In a statement led by Ben Samek, president and chief operating officer, Banijay Americas, the nearly 750,000 square feet (more than 70,000 square meters) Banijay Studios Brasil will be based in São Paulo and “welcome third-party TV and film clients alike.”  The new indoor-outdoor facility is being built in Guarulhos, located relatively close to São Paulo’s international airport where hangars, warehouses and other large-scale facilities stand, and is expected to open by...
Variety

Meikincine Snags Sales Rights to Tarea Fina’s ‘Come to My Place This Christmas’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based Meikincine Entertainment has acquired international sales rights to Sabrina Campos’ first feature, Argentine drama “Ven a mi casa esta Navidad” (“Come to My Place This Christmas”). In post, the film is produced by Juan Pablo Miller at Tarea Fina, the Buenos Aires outfit whose hallmark of exacting, carefully crafted movies which break out to big festival prizes and even global art house distribution is well known. “Come to My Place This Christmas” toplines Argentine actors Leonora Balcarce, whose credits take in Lucrecia Martel’s “La Ciénaga,” Manuel Callau (“Gasoleros”) and Marita Ballesteros (Netflix original “La Corazonada”). The film turns on Inés, a single...
Variety

‘It’s All Upside’: Hollywood Veteran David Madden Mines for Gold at Wattpad Webtoon Studios

David Madden has been a senior content executive in TV and film for top Hollywood’s top shops, from Fox Television Studios to AMC Networks, Fox Broadcasting Co., Paramount to Greg Berlanti Prods., and he’s been a successful independent producer. But he’s never had such a pool of material to choose from as he has in the months since he joined Wattpad Webtoon Studios as global head of entertainment. On the latest episode of Variety podcast Strictly Business, Madden explains his new mandate to use data analytics, a little bit of math and a lot of instinct to help develop traditional...
Variety

Variety

91K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy