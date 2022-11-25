Read full article on original website
Celebrity-Loved UGG Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn and winter staple, and have countless celebrity fans from Keke Palmer to Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya. While the shoes have been spotted on A-listers, you don't need to be a celeb to add the stylish footwear to your wardrobe for the cooler months ahead, especially with Amazon's UGG deals.
Seriously Cozy! The 11 Best Early Black Friday Ugg Deals
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cozy season has officially commenced, which means we want to be comfy 24/7. Now we finally have an excuse to go into full hibernation mode, bundling up under blankets and binge-watching Netflix shows and Hallmark movies until the […]
Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Rarely Go On Sale — but They’re 40% Off Right Now
Just like jeans that always make your butt look great, quality leggings that never slip down can be hard to find. For those who find themselves reaching for running tights twice as often as regular pants (myself included), there’s always one pair that gets worn more than any other.
Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale Has Over 53,000 Items on Sale—Including 40% Off Uggs & 30% Off Coach Bags
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving turkey is delicious and all that, but nothing tastes as good as Black Friday savings feel. Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is even bigger today, and the deals truly rival that of last year (and even the retailer’s early deals that dropped weeks ago). Seriously, though. Nordstrom is going in on Black Friday savings this year, and today officially kicks things off. More deals will likely be added for Cyber Monday (Circle back around November 28, hint hint.) but until then, shoppers...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
Oprah Just Picked Her Favorite Leggings of 2022 — and Shoppers Say They’re ‘Buttery Smooth’
Shop these celebrity-loved leggings while they’re still 20 percent off at Amazon.
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 9 Best Black Friday Deals I’m Buying for Up to 65% Off RN
Save big on celeb-loved slippers, podiatrist-approved sneakers, and my favorite buttery soft leggings.
Jennifer Lopez Declared It's Holiday Sweater Season in a Festive Knit and Sheer Skirt
Jennifer Lopez is doing holiday dressing the J.Lo way. This year, forget the ugly sweaters and the plaid pajamas, and, instead, take a cue from Ms. Lopez, who paired a festively-chic sweater with a sheer, high-slit skirt while stepping out with her husband Ben Affleck for a performance of Broadway's The Music Man in New York City the day after Thanksgiving.
Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere
Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix. To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie...
Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Gets Edgy in Orange Cargo Pants & Chunky Boots at Esprit LA Pop-Up Launch Party
Esprit hosted an exclusive launch party at its first-ever North American pop-up store on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up opening marked the first physical United States retail store for Esprit since 2012 and coincided with a relaunch of the brand’s e-commerce site. The pop-up will carry the brand’s current collection as well as special capsule collections that will launch throughout the season.
Gwen Stefani Goes Retro in ’60s-Inspired Yellow Dress With Beehive Hairstyle & Knee-High Boots on ‘The Voice’
Gwen Stefani pulled a retro look for the last episode of NBC’s “The Voice.” The broadcast, which aired yesterday, saw the top 13 contestants perform live for the coaches. Stefani wore a ’60s-inspired outfit, with a coordinating hairstyle and knee-high boots. Channeling the likes of Twiggy and Brigitte Bardot, Stefani’s on-stage ensemble was comprised of a mod-era yellow midi dress with a high mock neck made of silky black fabric. The nostalgic garment also featured gathered trim that lined the open-back detail. Keeping it in the ’60s, the “Rich Girl” singer chose a beehive hairstyle to complete her look. When it came...
Dresses! Denim! Doorbuster Deals! Save 25% Sitewide With Reformation’s Black Friday Sale
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. ‘Tis the season to go shopping! Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to the luxe looks you’ve always wanted. Reformation has been on our wish list for quite some time, but now we can finally […]
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Amazon’s Best-Selling Nail Strengthener ‘Significantly’ Reduces Damage, Shoppers Say — And It’s $4
Reviewers call it a “holy grail” for brittle, weak nails.
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 fashion deals: Nordstrom, Spanx, Abercrombie & Fitch and more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us, and it's the best time to shop and enjoy big savings on fashion. Whether you're looking to get some holiday gift shopping done early or stock up on items you've been eyeing for a while, now is the time to get all the biggest discounts and snag some amazing deals.
Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party
Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
Emily Ratajkowski Cozies Up in Red Puffer & New Balance Sneakers With Her Dog in New York
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski was seen out and about with her dog Columbo on this crisp New York fall morning. Ratajkowski was wearing the epitome of a model-off-duty look in a hip-length red puffer coat, with a light-grey hoodie, and a pair of dark black slacks. The model styled the look with dark circular sunglasses, minimal makeup, and a lightly tousled hairdo. For the walk, Ratajkowski wore a pair of light-gray and white New Balance 574 core sneakers. The sneakers have been popping...
