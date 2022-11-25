If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Thanksgiving turkey is delicious and all that, but nothing tastes as good as Black Friday savings feel. Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale is even bigger today, and the deals truly rival that of last year (and even the retailer’s early deals that dropped weeks ago). Seriously, though. Nordstrom is going in on Black Friday savings this year, and today officially kicks things off. More deals will likely be added for Cyber Monday (Circle back around November 28, hint hint.) but until then, shoppers...

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO