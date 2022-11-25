These are the major retailers which will be charging customers to return items this holiday season
- Most retailers let customers return items for free. But some charge for returns by mail.
- At most of the stores, the return fee is taken off their refund and customers can return items in-store for free.
- Urban Outfitters, TJ Maxx, Kohl's, Levi's, DSW, and Anthropologie charge for some mail returns.
Source: TJ MaxxAbercrombie & Fitch charges customers $7 if they return items by mail, though it says exchanges are offered for free.
Source: Abercrombie & FitchUrban Outfitters provides shoppers with prepaid labels to return items by mail, but adds a $5 restocking fee "for most mailed returns."
Source: Urban OutfittersCustomers at J. Crew pay a flat fee of $7.50 to return items by mail.
Source: J. CrewLevi's charges customers a $7.50 "return processing fee" for mailed returns. If you sign up to Red Tab, its free member program, you don't have to pay.
Source: Levi'sKohl's customers have to pay for return shopping costs themselves. For larger items originally delivered by freight, customers also have to pay a 15% restocking fee unless the items were damaged.
Source: Kohl'sWhen customers return JCPenney items by mail, they have to pay a flat $8 fee to UPS. "This has been significantly discounted and will cover your entire return from a single order," the retailer says.
Source: JCPenneyAt Best Buy, customers returning items may have to pay a restocking fee depending on the item, but this applies to both mail and in-store returns.
Source: Best BuyAnthropologie charges a $5.95 fee "for most mailed returns."
Source: AnthropologieUniqlo charges a $7 shipping fee for returns.
Source: UniqloAt American Eagle, some orders qualify for free returns – but others don't, and instead incur a $5 shipping charge.
Source: American EagleNeiman Marcus charges customers a $9.95 return fee for clearance items, items returned more than 15 days after they were delivered, and items marked with "Return Fees Apply."
Source: Neiman MarcusCoach Outlet says customers can either mail their own returns by paying a service like UPS, USPS, or FedEx, or they can use a pre-paid shipping label, which incurs a $7 charge.
Source: Coach OutletSaks Fifth Avenue told Insider that customers can return items by mail within 30 days. If returned within 14 days of shipping they don't have pay, but if it's longer than that they'll have to pay a $9.95 return charge.
Source: Saks Fifth AvenueSaks Off 5th charges a $9.95 return postage fee.
Source: Saks Off 5thShoe retailer DSW charges customers $8.50 to return items using its pre-paid return labels, though members of the company's higher-tier VIP rewards programs, which require an annual spend of at least $200, get free returns.
Source: DSWFabletics provides prepaid shipping labels for most US returns, but in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico this incurs a $9 fee.
Source: FableticsZara customers who return item via a third-party drop-off point have to pay $3.95.
Source: ZaraYandy charges customers $4.95 to return items if they use the FedEx return labels provided by the retailer. They also have to pay an extra $10 if they return shoes with a missing or damaged box.
Source: J. CrewMany other companies don't charge fees for items returned by mail, but don't offer free refunds, either. Instead, customers have to pay a shipper of their choice, like UPS, USPS, or FedEx, to return them. These companies include Hobby Lobby, Bloomingdales, Barnes and Noble, Wayfair, and Bath & Body Works.
Sources: Hobby Lobby , Bloomingdales , Barnes and Noble
