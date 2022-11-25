These are the major retailers which will be charging customers to return items this holiday season

Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Most retailers let customers return items for free. But some charge for returns by mail.

At most of the stores, the return fee is taken off their refund and customers can return items in-store for free.

Urban Outfitters, TJ Maxx, Kohl's, Levi's, DSW, and Anthropologie charge for some mail returns.

TJ Maxx store logo. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

TJ Maxx charges customers a $10.99 return shipping and handling fee.

Source: TJ Maxx

An Abercrombie & Fitch store in 2008. Amy Sancetta/AP

Abercrombie & Fitch charges customers $7 if they return items by mail, though it says exchanges are offered for free.

Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Urban Outfitters provides shoppers with prepaid labels to return items by mail, but adds a $5 restocking fee "for most mailed returns."

Source: Urban Outfitters

Ann Matica/Insider

Customers at J. Crew pay a flat fee of $7.50 to return items by mail.

Source: J. Crew

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Levi's charges customers a $7.50 "return processing fee" for mailed returns. If you sign up to Red Tab, its free member program, you don't have to pay.

Source: Levi's

Eric Risberg / AP Images

Kohl's customers have to pay for return shopping costs themselves. For larger items originally delivered by freight, customers also have to pay a 15% restocking fee unless the items were damaged.

Source: Kohl's

Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

When customers return JCPenney items by mail, they have to pay a flat $8 fee to UPS. "This has been significantly discounted and will cover your entire return from a single order," the retailer says.

Source: JCPenney

Scott Olson/Getty Images

At Best Buy, customers returning items may have to pay a restocking fee depending on the item, but this applies to both mail and in-store returns.

Source: Best Buy

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Anthropologie charges a $5.95 fee "for most mailed returns."

Source: Anthropologie

A pedestrian walks past the Japanese clothing brand store Uniqlo store in Hong Kong. Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Uniqlo charges a $7 shipping fee for returns.

Source: Uniqlo

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

At American Eagle, some orders qualify for free returns – but others don't, and instead incur a $5 shipping charge.

Source: American Eagle

Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Neiman Marcus charges customers a $9.95 return fee for clearance items, items returned more than 15 days after they were delivered, and items marked with "Return Fees Apply."

Source: Neiman Marcus

Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Coach Outlet says customers can either mail their own returns by paying a service like UPS, USPS, or FedEx, or they can use a pre-paid shipping label, which incurs a $7 charge.

Source: Coach Outlet

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Saks Fifth Avenue told Insider that customers can return items by mail within 30 days. If returned within 14 days of shipping they don't have pay, but if it's longer than that they'll have to pay a $9.95 return charge.

Source: Saks Fifth Avenue

Jeff Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Saks Off 5th charges a $9.95 return postage fee.

Source: Saks Off 5th

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Shoe retailer DSW charges customers $8.50 to return items using its pre-paid return labels, though members of the company's higher-tier VIP rewards programs, which require an annual spend of at least $200, get free returns.

Source: DSW

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Fabletics

Fabletics provides prepaid shipping labels for most US returns, but in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico this incurs a $9 fee.

Source: Fabletics

Xavi Lopez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Zara customers who return item via a third-party drop-off point have to pay $3.95.

Source: Zara

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Yandy charges customers $4.95 to return items if they use the FedEx return labels provided by the retailer. They also have to pay an extra $10 if they return shoes with a missing or damaged box.

Source: J. Crew

Hobby Lobby is facing a federal lawsuit after officials say a Kansas employee was wrongfully terminated. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Many other companies don't charge fees for items returned by mail, but don't offer free refunds, either. Instead, customers have to pay a shipper of their choice, like UPS, USPS, or FedEx, to return them. These companies include Hobby Lobby, Bloomingdales, Barnes and Noble, Wayfair, and Bath & Body Works.

Sources: Hobby Lobby , Bloomingdales , Barnes and Noble