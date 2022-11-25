ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Buy Black Friday: 100+ deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Sony and more

By Jon Winkler, Elsie Boskamp, Daniel Donabedian, Christopher Groux and Jonathan Hilburg, Reviewed
 3 days ago
Shop Best Buy's Black Friday 2022 sale for incredible markdowns on tech, appliances and more. Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2022 savings at Best Buy are officially live, offering the year's best deals on the coolest tech. If a new laptop, phone or TV is at the top of your shopping list this holiday season, then Best Buy is the place to go for the best limited-time sales. Pick up some Eargo hearing aids , reliable kitchen appliances , and top-notch Beats headphones at seriously slashed prices. If there's a huggable nerd in your life, these are surely the gifts they want.

Shop the Best Buy Black Friday sale

If you're looking for Best Buy savings all year long, a Totaltech membership will net you exclusive rock-bottom prices and perks like free 2-day shipping and free installation.

Sign up for a Best Buy Totaltech membership

Black Friday 2022: 135+ Black Friday deals you can score right now

Epic deal: Get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: The 80+ best Black Friday sales at Amazon, lululemon, Best Buy, and Samsung

Top 10 Black Friday Best Buy deals

Deals on laptops, cameras, TVs and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzTff_0jNCNFRP00
Save on massagers, laptops, air fryers and so much more at Best Buy ahead of Black Friday. Therabody/Bella/HP/Best Buy/Reviewed
  1. HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop for $499.99 (Save $330)
  2. LG 48-inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $569.99 (Save $730)
  3. Eargo Neo HiFi Hearing Aid for $1,450 (Save $500)
  4. 2022 M2 MacBook Pro 14-inch Laptop for $1,599 (Save $400)
  5. Microsoft - Surface Pro 8 – 13" Touch Screen – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 128GB SSD – Device Only for $699.99 (Save $400)
  6. Sony - Xperia 1 III 5G 256GB (Unlocked) for $899.99 (Save $400)
  7. Motorola Edge 256GB for $299.99 (Save $400)
  8. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ 12.3-inch Touch Screen with Black Type Cover for $599.99 (Save $330)
  9. Samsung 24-Inch Front Control Built-In Dishwasher for $499.99 (Save $220)
  10. Nikon D850 DSLR 4K Video Camera for $2,499.99 (Save $300)

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Save big on Vizio, Samsung, LG, and Sony TVs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjuIB_0jNCNFRP00
Snag a new TV at Best Buy so you can stream in style this holiday season. Sony/Best Buy/Reviewed

More: Shop the best Black Friday TV deals from LG, TCL, Hisense, Samsung and more

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Huge savings on powerful HP, Lenovo, and MacBook laptops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tkh3s_0jNCNFRP00
Get a MacBook Air for less with Best Buy's Black Friday deals. Apple/Best Buy/Reviewed

►More: 45+ Black Friday laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy to shop this holiday season

Best Buy Black Friday video game deals

Discounts on today's best-selling games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hT2Qm_0jNCNFRP00
Save big on Madden 22 for PS5 with Best Buy's Black Friday deals. Electronic Arts/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Black Friday gaming accessory deals

PS5 controllers and Xbox Series S are on sale now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAGeV_0jNCNFRP00
Black Friday 2022: Gaming accessory deals Reviewed / Sony / Logiteh / Razer

Best Buy Black Friday phone deals

Samsung Galaxy and Pixel 7 phones for cheap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RmaWa_0jNCNFRP00
Score a new phone for less than $150 right now at Best Buy. Motorola/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Black Friday kitchen appliance deals

KitchenAid, GE, and Samsung appliances are available and on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQJc6_0jNCNFRP00
Save on a digital air fryer and other appliances right now at Best Buy. Bella/Best Buy/Reviewed

►More: Black Friday 2022 appliance deals are here—shop savings at Best Buy, Lowe's and Samsung

Best Buy Black Friday headphone and hearing aid deals

Beats, Sony, and Apple AirPods at their lowest prices ever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EX2nW_0jNCNFRP00
Snag some wired headphones at Best Buy for less than $10 ahead of Black Friday 2022. Sony/Best Buy/Reviewed

Best Buy Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Surface Pro tablet price cuts at Best Buy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3J4k_0jNCNFRP00
Microsoft Surface deals offer some of the biggest laptop savings at Best Buy on Black Friday. Microsoft / Reviewed

Best Buy Black Friday tech deals

Waterpik, Garmin, and Theragun highlight today's general tech deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNBjV_0jNCNFRP00
Waterpik devices are on sale for Black Friday for squeaky clean savings. Waterpik / Reviewed

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Grab these great home deals before they sell out

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWrGV_0jNCNFRP00
Black Friday 2022: Best Buy home deals Reviewed / Shark / Insignia / iRobot

Black Friday Shopping guide

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Just about every retailer is offering discounts throughout the 28th, on everything from home goods to tech.

What time does Best Buy open on Black Friday?

Like many other retailers, Best Buy is closed on Thanksgiving Day . But that doesn't mean you can't score plenty of deals while you're watching football or after you've eaten your pumpkin pie, as Black Friday sales already well underway. For people who want to brave long lines on Friday morning, the retailer will have plenty of doorbusters when stores open. Check the website of your local Best Buy for hours, because opening times vary.

What are the best Best Buy Black Friday deals?

There are tons of Black Friday savings you can score at Best Buy right now. The retailer has a Sony 55-inch class BRAVIA XR A90J series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV for $200 off at just $1,799.99. You can also add some style and power to your kitchen with the Samsung over-the-range microwave on sale for as low as $289.99.

What time does Black Friday at Best Buy start?

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live right now. The first Best Buy Black Friday deals began rolling out earlier this month. Right now you can get incredible deals on Sony headphones , Apple laptops , LG TVs and so much more. You can also find new deals every day by browsing Best Buy's daily deals section.

Should I shop Best Buy Black Friday deals?

Yes, especially if you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping ! Whether you're looking to turn your living room into a home theater or searching for the best tech gifts out there, Best Buy is the place to shop. Be sure to shop fast though, as the best Black Friday deals are going fast!

How long does Black Friday last at Best Buy?

Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.

When does Best Buy have sales?

While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend.

Even without sales, Best Buy has its own daily deals section that features Black Friday discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a phone at Best Buy?

Black Friday is one of the best times to save on all your tech essentials, including some of the hottest smartphones on the market! Whether you're an Apple or Android fan, you can find incredible Black Friday phone deals at Best Buy. Look for Black Friday deals now and bookmark this page for even more smartphone savings throughout the holiday shopping season.

Shop at Best Buy

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Buy Black Friday: 100+ deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Sony and more

