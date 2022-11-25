ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

On Black Friday, a chat between Capitalism and Common Sense. No really, they talked.

By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

To celebrate Black Friday , I put the day’s biggest fan, Capitalism, in a room with the day’s biggest opponent, Common Sense, and told them to start talking.

Here’s a transcript of what ensued.

Capitalism: HELLO, AMERICANS! It’s your good friend Capitalism here, welcoming you to Black Friday, which is both my birthday and the single greatest day of the year. Can I interest you in 49% off something nobody actually needs? (You should probably buy two, just in case!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MlXM2_0jNCN9EI00
Shopping in San Antonio, Texas, on Black Friday 2009. Lisa Krantz/AP

Hopefully you’re waiting in a checkout line with a cart full of merchandise and plenty of room on your credit card. You don’t want to miss out on these savings, which you can definitely only get today, and probably also next week and the week after.

Common Sense: Have you ever sat back and listened to yourself?

Capitalism: I have not!

Common Sense: Well, you sound ridiculous. You’ve somehow managed to take the day after a nice family holiday and turn it into a feast of … well … capitalism.

Capitalism: I KNOW! Isn’t it grand?

Thanksgiving is an awful holiday: Don't go, and if you do, wear pajamas

Common Sense: No, it’s silly. You take all the beauty and wonder of the holiday season and commercialize it into “BLOWOUT SALES!” and “UNBEATABLE BLACK FRIDAY DEALZZZ!” and other such nonsense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PTYn_0jNCN9EI00
Shoppers queue up in front of Victoria's Secret on Black Friday, in Dartmouth, Mass., in 2016. Peter Pereira/AP

Capitalism: Exactly! That’s called fun, you loser. People love it. It’s a holiday tradition.

Common Sense: It’s also a con.

Capitalism: BLASPHEMY!! Or more precisely, “blaspheme me.”

Common Sense: People wake up at the crack of dawn, wait in lines to get into stores that have big sales on certain items that sell out quickly, but even after the big-sale items sell out, the people in the stores spend money on other things since they’re already there.

Capitalism: Bingo!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQycQ_0jNCN9EI00
Trying to keep toys from falling from a shopping cart in Tacoma, Wash., on Black Friday 2009. Janet Jensen/AP

Common Sense: THERE’S ABSOLUTELY NO REASON FOR IT!!

Capitalism: There is if you want to sell lots of stuff and make money.

Common Sense: But the stores will just have other sales on other days. There’s Cyber Monday, the One-Week-Until Christmas sale, the Last-Minute-Shopping-Sale and on and on.

Capitalism: Your point is?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpkXn_0jNCN9EI00
Black Friday shoppers in Glendale, Calif., in 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Common Sense: BLACK FRIDAY IS A MIRAGE CREATED TO GET PEOPLE TO GO OUT AND IMPULSIVELY SPEND MONEY!

Capitalism: You say that like it’s a bad thing.

Common Sense: It’s not inherently bad. Just kind of dishonest. And, again, very commercial.

Capitalism: Well, money makes the world go 'round.

Common Sense: Actually, kindness does that.

Capitalism: LOL!!

Common Sense: And what about the fact that people are struggling and the country may be on the verge of a recession? Shouldn't we be encouraging people to save money?

Capitalism: Oh, lord, you are funny.

Common Sense: And don't get me started on corporations making record profits while consumer prices stay high.

Capitalism: You are ADORABLE!

Common Sense: I’m serious. Wouldn't it be better if people focused less on consumerism and more on helping each other out?

Capitalism: That sounds boring. And hard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACiXT_0jNCN9EI00
Handing out vegetables at a food pantry in Chelsea, Mass., on Nov. 23, 2021. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Common Sense: Maybe. But I guarantee you that if people got up early to do something good for someone else rather than racing to the mall and fighting to grab a deep-discounted electronic device, they’d feel better about themselves.

Capitalism: Have you met people?

Common Sense: I’m serious!

Capitalism: I’m sure you are. And I’m about to stand back and watch as an avalanche of money cascades down the cliffs of consumerism. You enjoy your view, I’ll enjoy mine.

Common Sense: (sigh)

Capitalism: Riddle me this, my righteous friend. Will you be doing some Black Friday shopping?

Common Sense: What? Absolutely not. That’s outrageous.

Capitalism: You sure about that?

Common Sense: (lengthy silence)

Capitalism: Go ahead. Say it.

Common Sense: OK, maybe a little.

Capitalism: AH-HAH!!!

Common Sense: Dammit.

Capitalism: I always win, buddy. I always win.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

More from Rex Huppke:

House GOP heard the American voters: They definitely want Hunter Biden investigations!

Noted political loser Donald Trump announces plan to lose presidential race again

After the 'red wave' flop, we need new male political experts who are always wrong. I'm in.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: On Black Friday, a chat between Capitalism and Common Sense. No really, they talked.

Comments / 1

Related
Rabih Hammoud

Are Angels "Real"?

Unless we’ve been living in a cave for most of our lives, which is unlikely if we’re reading this now, we have heard of “angels.”. Angels, with their wings and trumpets, are often symbolized as “guardians” or “guides” each one of us has somewhere around our shoulders. While the symbolism is nice, how can we make the matter practical so that it actually serves us in our daily lives?
Upworthy

Psychologist explains green flags in relationships that many mistake for red flags and it's eye-opening

Romantic relationships are complex and hard to navigate for all age groups. Sharing your life with another person can be a challenging task and often leads to misunderstandings and arguments if those involved aren't equipped to handle hurdles in a productive manner. Fortunately, some early signs during the courtship and dating phase can give you an indication of whether the outcome will be positive if you choose to be in a relationship with your love interest. These signs are often divided into two categories: red flags and green flags. Red flags, as the name suggests, are warning signs of a person's problematic and unhealthy patterns whereas green flags indicate that the person is someone with whom you can build a healthy and fulfilling partnership.
Bridget Mulroy

NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJ

Migrants and asylum-seekers enter NJ.Photo by(AlxeyPnferov/iStock) New York’s Mayor Eric Adams is caught in the crossfires of controversy after declaring a State of Emergency and allowing migrants, refugees, and asylum-seekers who have entered the country illegally, to occupy expensive tents, hotels, and ships as they transition to American life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Some Of The Magnificent Homes Of The Osmond Siblings—Where Do They Live?

The Osmond siblings were among the most prominent music groups, especially in the early ’70s. The sibling singing band was raised by their parents, George Virl Osmond Sr. and Olive Osmond, in their home in Utah. They became a joint force in music, traveling on tours together and wowing crowds with hits like “Down by the Lazy River” and “Crazy Horses.”
UTAH STATE
102.5 The Bone

American family welcomes Ukrainians to Thanksgiving table

DARIAN, CONNECTICUT — Susan and Ted Holmes opened up their home to Liudmyla and Volodya Stepnyk and their three children, Yulia, Dmytro and Veronika, under the Biden administration's "Uniting for Ukraine" resettlement program. The Ukrainian family will celebrate their first Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., gathering around the table...
DARIEN, CT
CNBC

2 dating red flags—and a green flag, according to Hinge users

Ask your single friend "are you dating right now?" and you're likely to get an eye roll and an exasperated "unfortunately" in return. And that's not surprising — the dating landscape can feel bleak. Though the dating apps are supposed to optimize the process of finding a mate, they...
BBC

Cost of Living: Crawley navy veteran misses meals to save money

A Royal Navy veteran said he skips meals to make ends meet. Lee Patmore, from Crawley, West Sussex, left the forces due to a chronic back condition, and in October had to give up his civilian job because of mental health issues. It comes as a survey of former service...
Refinery29

I Thought Being Nice Would Shield Me From Racism At Work — I Was Wrong

It will come as no surprise that I don’t have much in common with “Hot Girl” rapper Megan Thee Stallion. But, turns out, we are the same height, and at least once in our lives, have both felt we are “too nice”. Upon the release of her new album, Traumazine, the 27-year-old claimed that, after years of mistreatment in the music industry, she was done with her nice reputation. “When you are nice for so long,” she told The Cut, “and you don’t really ever give too much back talk and nobody’s ever seen you step out of character, they assume what your character is. They assume you’re not going to stand up. That’s when people start to try you.” Megan’s denouncement of niceness is understandable, given what she’s been through over the past few years, including allegedly being shot in the feet by fellow musician Tory Lanez. I wouldn’t want to be nice either. Yet it’s a shame that niceness is the first thing Black women feel we need to let go of in the pursuit of respect, safety and success.
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: As COVID-19 recedes, we're confronting a new pandemic — loneliness

Last year I went public when I confessed to an audience: “I am lonely.” I was quick to qualify that (not all the time!), but yes, I am. Acknowledging it made me feel vulnerable, as though I had something wrong with me. There’s a stigma to loneliness, and the fear you’ll be the object of pity, like those in the refrain of the Beatles’ song “Eleanor Rigby":  “Ah, look at all the lonely people.” ...
Sheeraz Qurban

Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.

Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

691K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy