On Black Friday, a chat between Capitalism and Common Sense. No really, they talked.

To celebrate Black Friday , I put the day’s biggest fan, Capitalism, in a room with the day’s biggest opponent, Common Sense, and told them to start talking.

Here’s a transcript of what ensued.

Capitalism: HELLO, AMERICANS! It’s your good friend Capitalism here, welcoming you to Black Friday, which is both my birthday and the single greatest day of the year. Can I interest you in 49% off something nobody actually needs? (You should probably buy two, just in case!)

Shopping in San Antonio, Texas, on Black Friday 2009. Lisa Krantz/AP

Hopefully you’re waiting in a checkout line with a cart full of merchandise and plenty of room on your credit card. You don’t want to miss out on these savings, which you can definitely only get today, and probably also next week and the week after.

Common Sense: Have you ever sat back and listened to yourself?

Capitalism: I have not!

Common Sense: Well, you sound ridiculous. You’ve somehow managed to take the day after a nice family holiday and turn it into a feast of … well … capitalism.

Capitalism: I KNOW! Isn’t it grand?

Thanksgiving is an awful holiday: Don't go, and if you do, wear pajamas

Common Sense: No, it’s silly. You take all the beauty and wonder of the holiday season and commercialize it into “BLOWOUT SALES!” and “UNBEATABLE BLACK FRIDAY DEALZZZ!” and other such nonsense.

Shoppers queue up in front of Victoria's Secret on Black Friday, in Dartmouth, Mass., in 2016. Peter Pereira/AP

Capitalism: Exactly! That’s called fun, you loser. People love it. It’s a holiday tradition.

Common Sense: It’s also a con.

Capitalism: BLASPHEMY!! Or more precisely, “blaspheme me.”

Common Sense: People wake up at the crack of dawn, wait in lines to get into stores that have big sales on certain items that sell out quickly, but even after the big-sale items sell out, the people in the stores spend money on other things since they’re already there.

Capitalism: Bingo!

Trying to keep toys from falling from a shopping cart in Tacoma, Wash., on Black Friday 2009. Janet Jensen/AP

Common Sense: THERE’S ABSOLUTELY NO REASON FOR IT!!

Capitalism: There is if you want to sell lots of stuff and make money.

Common Sense: But the stores will just have other sales on other days. There’s Cyber Monday, the One-Week-Until Christmas sale, the Last-Minute-Shopping-Sale and on and on.

Capitalism: Your point is?

Black Friday shoppers in Glendale, Calif., in 2020. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP

Common Sense: BLACK FRIDAY IS A MIRAGE CREATED TO GET PEOPLE TO GO OUT AND IMPULSIVELY SPEND MONEY!

Capitalism: You say that like it’s a bad thing.

Common Sense: It’s not inherently bad. Just kind of dishonest. And, again, very commercial.

Capitalism: Well, money makes the world go 'round.

Common Sense: Actually, kindness does that.

Capitalism: LOL!!

Common Sense: And what about the fact that people are struggling and the country may be on the verge of a recession? Shouldn't we be encouraging people to save money?

Capitalism: Oh, lord, you are funny.

Common Sense: And don't get me started on corporations making record profits while consumer prices stay high.

Capitalism: You are ADORABLE!

Common Sense: I’m serious. Wouldn't it be better if people focused less on consumerism and more on helping each other out?

Capitalism: That sounds boring. And hard.

Handing out vegetables at a food pantry in Chelsea, Mass., on Nov. 23, 2021. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Common Sense: Maybe. But I guarantee you that if people got up early to do something good for someone else rather than racing to the mall and fighting to grab a deep-discounted electronic device, they’d feel better about themselves.

Capitalism: Have you met people?

Common Sense: I’m serious!

Capitalism: I’m sure you are. And I’m about to stand back and watch as an avalanche of money cascades down the cliffs of consumerism. You enjoy your view, I’ll enjoy mine.

Common Sense: (sigh)

Capitalism: Riddle me this, my righteous friend. Will you be doing some Black Friday shopping?

Common Sense: What? Absolutely not. That’s outrageous.

Capitalism: You sure about that?

Common Sense: (lengthy silence)

Capitalism: Go ahead. Say it.

Common Sense: OK, maybe a little.

Capitalism: AH-HAH!!!

Common Sense: Dammit.

Capitalism: I always win, buddy. I always win.

