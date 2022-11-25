Puzzle solutions for Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
Los Angeles Times crossword
Today’s crossword (McMeel)
Daily Commuter crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
Jumbles: LAUGH DICEY COMMIT SPIRAL
Answer: Bob Dylan was able to write more than 600 songs because he was – ACCOMPLISHED
CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES
Celebrity Cipher
"There's a beauty to wisdom and experience that cannot be faked. It's impossible to be mature without having lived." – Amy Grant
Cryptoquote
ALL OUR DREAMS CAN COME TRUE, IF WE HAVE THE COURAGE TO PURSUE THEM. – WALT DISNEY
Cryptoquip
SEGMENT OF A FIREWORKS DISPLAY THAT PLAYS WEIRD TRICKS ON SPECTATORS' EYES: THE GRAND FINAGLE.
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
HAT FEZ HELMET FEDORA
Lexigo
AWAIT, TRIAL, LASERS, SALAD, DECLARED
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- SPOILS
- THRILLER
- DOLLS
- BERTHED
- TOWNSHIP
- BUILDER
- OBLATE
Find the Words
Train spotting heaven
Kubok
