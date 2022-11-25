ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT recreational pot sales will start within months, regulators say

By Erica E. Phillips
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XGYr_0jNCMw3v00

Since Connecticut approved recreational pot over a year ago, the process of licensing and building out the state’s market has been a slow burn.

But regulators said this week that approved marijuana businesses are on track to launch retail sales within the next few months — delayed from their original timeline, but in keeping with more recent estimates .

In an announcement Tuesday, the Department of Consumer Protection said the supply chain was close to reaching the 250,000 square feet of licensed growing and manufacturing space required by law in order for sales of recreational marijuana to commence.

“Given this threshold, the start of adult-use cannabis sales relies on the successful conversion of all four existing medical marijuana producers or additional cultivation to come online,” the announcement read.

As of this week, three of those four existing medical marijuana producers — Advanced Grow Labs, Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions and Curaleaf — have fulfilled the requirements to obtain hybrid licenses, enabling them to serve both the medical and recreational markets. The fourth application was submitted two weeks ago and is under review, according to DCP.

As expected, the state’s existing medicinal marijuana infrastructure provided the groundwork for establishing the adult-use supply chain, but the fees to convert those licenses were significant: $1 million for retailers and $3 million for producers. The rate was discounted for operators who formed 50/50 “equity joint venture” partnerships with a person or business who met certain low-income requirements and was based in a community that had been historically harmed by marijuana’s prohibition.

Seven medical retailers have been approved for hybrid licenses and could be ready to sell products as soon as production reaches the 250,000-square-foot threshold. Many more have submitted applications to convert their licenses, DCP said.

The approved retailers are:

  • Affinity in New Haven
  • Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut in Branford
  • C3 Torrington (Still River Wellness) in Torrington
  • Fine Fettle Dispensary in Newington
  • Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford
  • Fine Fettle Dispensary in Willimantic
  • Willow Brook Wellness in Meriden

DCP has also been evaluating license applications from new entrants to the market. Fewer than 50 licenses were available across nine categories, from growers to product manufacturers, transporters, retailers and delivery services, through the lottery process. And half were designated for “social equity” applicants, who are being selected via lottery .

To date, DCP has issued provisional licenses to more than 40 growers and retailers .

Unlike medical marijuana businesses that are building on existing operations and infrastructure, new entrants will be trickling into the market more slowly over the coming year or so. Those selected via lottery then have to apply for a license before they can get to work launching their business, an expensive and time-consuming process in the highly-regulated marijuana market .

Comments / 12

user in CT
3d ago

A hell of a lot safer than alcohol. No documented case of a cannabis overdose. And no hangovers. Imagine everyone getting high on super bowl Sunday instead of drinking themselves into a state where they call in sick with a hangover? No hangovers from cannabis. Repubs should loves this more productivity from workers not calling in (sick ) with a hangover.

Reply(2)
4
Norman Walker
2d ago

who the hell is gonna pay those tax dollars when they can have the homie deliver it for half the cost 😅

Reply
3
Related
milfordmirror.com

From the gas tax to 'hero' pay, here's what to know about Monday's special legislative session in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A special one-day, lame-duck session of the Connecticut General Assembly on Monday is expected to extend the gas-tax holiday through December and free bus rides until the end of March, while providing more winter-heating relief for lower-income families, and so-called hero pay for essential workers during the pandemic.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Talking Transportation: Connecticut Gets a New Commissioner at DOT

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) is getting a new Commissioner. After four years on the job, Joe Giulietti is retiring. Giulietti has spent more than 50 years in transportation, starting as a brakeman and conductor on the old Penn Central RR while still a student at Southern CT State University. He graduated to road foreman and then assistant manager for operating rules before joining the new Metro-North in 1983 as superintendent of transportation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Troubling times for CT community colleges

As the consolidation of Connecticut’s community colleges continues, a number of troubling developments suggest the need for immediate legislative intervention and permanent ongoing oversight. The current structure of political appointees serving on the Board of Regents is not working. The BOR has not provided legitimate oversight, and has rubber-stamped everything the system office has proposed. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

The Real Deal: How is the labor market doing in Connecticut?

The job market is improving, and there are opportunities to make a career change if you are hoping to. News 12's Alexa Farrell has The Real Deal on how the labor market is doing in Connecticut. The most recent Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) shows September of this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Are shoppers turning out for Black Friday in Connecticut?

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, Black Friday is finally here! Retailers are discounting items for shoppers looking to check off their holiday shopping lists. The holiday shopping season comes this year amid record inflation, and experts are suggesting that it could impact holiday shopping turnout. Black Friday is usually […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process

Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy